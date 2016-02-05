InStyleBAFTA: Inside The InStyle EE Rising Star Party 2016

It's here! One of the biggest and coolest nights of the year - the InStyle EE Rising Star Party - got underway last night. And what a party it was.

Team InStyle got red carpet ready and descended on hot new venue 100 Wardour St, where a host of celebs - including Game of thrones starlet Maisie Williams, Olivia Grant, Alexandra Roach, Lottie Moss, Stacy Martin (in Miu Miu), Holly Dempsey, Jack Lowden - all rocked up in their party finery.

With some of the biggest names in film, fashion and TV - including Suki's sister Immy Waterhouse, Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael, London Spy star Edward Holcroft and Humans' Gemma Chan - all in attendance, it was a seriously starry night, with celebrity guests Instagramming everything (including the obligatory getting ready pics and their very own GIFs from our booth) as it happened. Check out ALL the action on our social live stream.

One of the main highlights of the evening? The fashion. Everyone looked suitably fabulous - with Maisie Williams working the room in a killer Preen frock, her GOT co-star (and Love Actually alumni) Thomas Brodie-Sangster looking super-cool in Burberry, and BAFTA EE Rising Star nominee Taron Egerton looking suave in a jacket and skinny jeans combo.

Other fast facts we learnt during the evening include what the stars listened to as they were getting ready (answers ranged from Taylor Swift from Massive House), and who they REALLY want to win a BAFTA (clue: there was a lot of love for Leo.

Click on to see ALL the stars, style and celebs from last night's party, or look back at how the event unfolded live on our #InstantInStyle feed.