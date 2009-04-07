5 Mar 2018
Inkheart Premiere, New York
-
1. Bettany Connelly Inkheart 15/01/09Paul Bettany arrived at the Inkheart premiere with wife Jennifer Connolly on his arm, who was looking fierce in a patterned pencil skirt and black leather biker jacket. Paul stars in Inkheart as ‘Dustfinger’ — a fictional character that is brought to life when his story is read outloud.
-
2. Fraser Bettany Inkheart 15/01/09Brendan Fraser and Paul Bettany hit the red carpet in New York for the premiere of their latest flick Inkheart. The fantasy-adventure film centres around Mo ‘Silvertongue’ Folchart — played by Brendan — who has the ability to bring fictional characters from story books to life when he reads them aloud. Which isn't as fun as it sounds when the most evil of villains get involved…
-
3. Guillory Inkheart 15/01/09Brit actress Sienna Guillory sported a cute patterned Moschino Cheap and Chic dress and swing jacket to the premiere, and kept out the cold by teaming it with opaques, Moschino courts and a pair of cosy elbow-length leather gloves. The Resident Evil actress, who stars alongside Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany and Helen Mirren in Inkheart, has previously worked as a model, featuring in campaigns for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Armani.
-
4. Connelly Inkheart 15/01/09We love Jennifer Connolly's effortless style, and the raven-haired beauty looked as captivating as ever in the most minimal of make-up. Look out for Jennifer's next big role in the film He's Just Not That Into You, in which she stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore. It's one of our top tips to see at the cinema in 2009.
1 of 4
