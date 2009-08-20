5 Mar 2018
Inglourious Basterds Screening
Lindsay Lohan turned up in a flurry of flashbulbs at the New York screening of Quentin Tarantino's Second World War flick, Inglourious Basterds. The starlet arrived solo in top-to-toe black and made the most of her newly blonde hair, wearing it cascading over her and topped off with a decorative Alice band.
2. Party 180809 Basterds Chace Crawford
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford turned up to The Cinema Society's screening of Inglourious Basterds. Chace is one pretty face, but with a clutch of upcoming film projects due for release in 2010 (including a remake of Footloose), he's successfully made the transition from small screen to cinema. Wonder if we'll ever see him starring in a Tarantino film?
3. Party 180809 Basterds Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger pulled off yet another show-stopping look in a sequin-encrusted outfit which she teamed with nude make-up and a slash of red lipstick; a 40s inspired beauty look that has been her signature while she's been promoting the war flick.
4. Party 180809 Basterds Zac Posen
Adding a dash of fashion fabulousness to the Inglourious proceedings was New York based fashion designer Zac Posen.
5. Party 180809 Basterds Olivia Palermo
The City star Olivia Palermo opted to go floor-length for the Inglourious Basterds screening in New York opting for this cascading ruffled gown which she teamed with an equally textured clutch bag.
6. Party 180809 Basterds Michelle Monaghan
Actress Michelle Monagahan was slinky in her midnight blue body-con dress. Loving those power shoulders!
7. Party 180809 Basterds Julia Stiles
Loving Julia Stiles in this perfect summer look! Julia teamed her bubble-hemmed little white dress with a pair of gold flatties. Relaxed warm weather dressing.
8. Party 180809 Basterds Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri, star of Californication slinked into the Inglourious Basterds screening in this dove grey bandage dress by Herve Leger.
9. Party 180809 Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth
Quentin Tarantino teamed up with one of the film's stars, Eli Roth for this shot. Eli plays one of the Basterds, known as 'The Bear' who are charged with terrorising the Nazis. The Basterds are headed up by Lt Aldo Raine, played by Brad Pitt who was unfortunately not at the screening.
10. Party 180809 Basterds Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn kept her look super-cool in a Rocky Horror Show T-shirt and knee-length leather skirt.
11. Party 180809 Basterds Diane and Quentin
Diane Kruger and Quentin Tarantino looked pleased as punch as they posed for shots at the Cinema Society and Hugo Boss screening. And so they should be; Inglourious Basterds is tipped to take the top spot for highest grossing film when it opens next weekend.
12. Party 180809 Basterds Alexa Chung
America's new sweetheart, Alexa Chung, has seamlessly transferred her London style to New York; sporting a buttoned up cream blouse and flirty skirt teamed with chain handled Chanel bag, the one time T4 star was entirely red carpet appropriate.
13. Party 180809 Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts, niece of Julia, was cute in a casual jeans and ruffled top combo at last night's screening. She's set to star alongside Chace Crawford and Kiefer Sutherland in her next film, Twelve, due for release next year.
14. Party 180809 Basterds Melanie Laurent
Melanie Laurent is one of the stars of Inglourious Basterds. Expect to see a lot more from the French actress following her appearance in Tarantino's film; she very much holds her own opposite big Hollywood names like Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger as she plays Shosanna Dreyfus, who narrowly escapes the fate of the rest of her family who are killed by the Nazis.
15. Party 180809 Basterds Mike Myers
Funny man Mike Myers was keen to get in on the Quentin Tarantino action and arrived at the screening in New York last night in suit and shirt.
