The legendary cult director returns with his latest film, Inglourious Basterds, starring a multi-lingual cast. As in all of Quentin's films, he loves strong female characters, and in Inglorious Basterds, both Diane Kruger and French actress Melanie Laurent, were captivating in their roles. "Melanie had just an particular connection to her character of Shoshanna, so it was just normal guiding her through her scenes and she's a wonderful actress. In the case of Diane, it was really wonderful because she had an idea of who she was basing the character of Bridget Von Hammersmack on and I had another idea of another actress, so I showed her that kind of work, so we had to find almost a mythology of her character. "

The director is known to be very involved in each process of his films, and InStyle asked what it was like directing Brad Pitt. "I don't know if there was any super big surprises about working with Brad, he was very down-to-earth but that wasn't really a surprise, it was just a blast working with him."

Having covered a variety of genres now, it seems that Quentin is always looking for a new challenge. "I'd still really like to do a Western, I've never done one and I keep footing about the idea."