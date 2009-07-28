5 Mar 2018
Inglourious Basterds Premiere, London
-
1. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger dominated the red carpet in a sexy, thigh-skimming black Balmain dress teamed with Chanel accessories and Christian Louboutin heels. The actress plays a vibrant actress within the film and was able to switch between speaking French, English and German for her part, not to mention getting some dynamic scenes with Brad Pitt. Lucky girl!
By Piya Sinha-Roy
-
2. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds Diane Kruger, Quentin Tarantino
The legendary cult director returns with his latest film, Inglourious Basterds, starring a multi-lingual cast. As in all of Quentin's films, he loves strong female characters, and in Inglorious Basterds, both Diane Kruger and French actress Melanie Laurent, were captivating in their roles. "Melanie had just an particular connection to her character of Shoshanna, so it was just normal guiding her through her scenes and she's a wonderful actress. In the case of Diane, it was really wonderful because she had an idea of who she was basing the character of Bridget Von Hammersmack on and I had another idea of another actress, so I showed her that kind of work, so we had to find almost a mythology of her character. "
The director is known to be very involved in each process of his films, and InStyle asked what it was like directing Brad Pitt. "I don't know if there was any super big surprises about working with Brad, he was very down-to-earth but that wasn't really a surprise, it was just a blast working with him."
Having covered a variety of genres now, it seems that Quentin is always looking for a new challenge. "I'd still really like to do a Western, I've never done one and I keep footing about the idea."
-
3. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds ronan keating
Ronan Keating turned up to show his support for Quentin Tarantino. "I like Quentin, I'm a big fan. Reservoir Dogs was an important film for me, it was a coming-of-age film and the music was just as important within the film. It's like James Cameron's movies, where some directors just get it, they place the music so carefully within the movies, the placing of the song is as important as the film, and I like that."
With the success of Boyzone's comeback, InStyle wanted to know what Ronan's own musical plans were. "Just to be back with Boyzone has been amazing and we're making a new record at the moment for Spring, so looking forward to that. It's very different, it's not ballad-driven. We see Westlife on one side and Take That on the other and we think that we need to be a bit more colourful with a different dynamic, so it's very bright and uplifting. We're older, we're not kids anymore, we're married with kids, so we get things a bit different and we don't take ourselves too seriously, we kind of get it a little better!"
-
4. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds neve Campbell
Canadian actress Neve Campbell rocked up on the red carpet championing the high-street-meets-high-end combo of Reiss skirt teamed with on-trend nude Jimmy Choos. Neve is currently based in London and talked about her love of the UK. "I love being so close to so many other countries and cultures. Being from Canada, it takes a long time to visit anywhere else so I love being in a place so close to other countries. I love British fashion but I couldn't tell you my favourite designer, I'm really bad with names!" Fans of the actress will be pleased to know that she has quite a few upcoming projects. "I just did a television series for America called The Philanthropist and I'm about to start a film called Owl Song, which is about a composer, which I am learning to play the piano for. I'm in the middle of negotiations for Scream 4 as well."
-
5. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds Mickey Rourke
The actor has been out in full force since being nominated for an Oscar earlier this year. He has roles in nine upcoming films including the eagerly anticipated Iron Man 2 alongside Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow. And from the reactions of the fans yesterday in Leicester Square, he sure is loving being back in demand.
-
6. party 240709 Inglourious Basterds Rihanna
The Princess of Pop drove fans into a frenzy in Leicester Square last night as she arrived last onto the red carpet. Dressed head-to-tow in black Alexander McQueen, teamed with Raybans, red lipstick and strings of pearls, she mixed sophistication with edgy and looked statuesque with her new hairstyle that added a few extra inches to her height.
party 240709 Inglourious Basterds Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger dominated the red carpet in a sexy, thigh-skimming black Balmain dress teamed with Chanel accessories and Christian Louboutin heels. The actress plays a vibrant actress within the film and was able to switch between speaking French, English and German for her part, not to mention getting some dynamic scenes with Brad Pitt. Lucky girl!
By Piya Sinha-Roy
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018