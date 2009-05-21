5 Mar 2018
Inglourious Basterds Premiere, Cannes
1. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
It was the biggie that we'd all been waiting for. The cast and crew arrived for the Inglourious Basterds premiere and were lead down the red carpet by leading man Brad Pitt and his leading lady, Angelina Jolie. We were praying that Ange would wow us in a gorgeous gown, and boy did she. She knocked the socks off the competition in this nude chiffon Atelier Versace number, teamed with Veronica Lake waves and deep red lips, while Brad was also as immaculate as ever in his Tom Ford tux. The pair seemed determined to quash all those rumours of relationship rifts with a series of very cute PDAs.
2. Inglourious Basterds 210509 group
As is tradition at Cannes, the cast of the film walk up the red-carpeted steps to the Palais des Festivals all together. So Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger and Quentin Tarantino linked arms with the rest of the Inglourious Basterds cast as they prepared to enter the building. Naturally, Brad wouldn't go far without Angelina. As she hung back patiently on the red carpet, Brad ran back to get her before finally heading inside.
3. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Diane Kruger
On a night where all eyes were only ever going to be on the megastar couple that is Brangelina, Diane Kruger knew she had to pull out all the stops when it came to picking the perfect gown. Our fashion crush didn't let us down, stepping out in this incredible backless Marchesa dress, which was covered in shimmering silver floral prints, teamed with Chanel jewels.
4. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Natasha Poly
Another frock to catch our eagle eye on the red carpet was this ruffled Roberto Cavalli as sported by Natasha Poly. The Russian model twirled and spun in front of the photographers to show off the fabulous ruffled skirt to full effect.
5. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Paris Hilton
She's been out and about in Cannes promoting her new docu-fim Paris, Not France, sunning herself by day and partying hard by night. So it was no surprise to see Paris Hilton dressed to the nines and on the red carpet at the star-studded premiere. The heiress dressed up her silver bandeau dress with a smattering of glittering costume jewellery, a beaded clutch and boyfriend Doug Reinhardt.
6. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
Vying with Brangelina for the position of cutest couple of the evening were Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Having let his girlfriend take centre stage on the red carpet, a proud looking Joshua sat down for a drink with his lovely lady at the lavish after-party. Guests were treated to Moet champers, Heineken beer and vodka cocktails, as well as a mixture of cute (and oddly unglamourous) canapés including battered Calamari, mini-hamburgers and tortilla chips with guacamole.
7. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Georgina Chapman
Having put in a couple of well-heeled appearances at various Cannes parties and premieres this week was Georgina Chapman. The always perfectly-put-together designer was sporting a black strapless dress from her own Marchesa pre-fall collection.
8. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Quentin Tarantino and Melanie Laurent
While the patiently waiting crowds were kept entertained by a soundtrack of songs from past Tarantino films, Quentin Tarantino and Inglourious Basterds star Melanie Lambert (in a cream Yves Saint Laurent suit) celebrated on the red carpet with a re-enactment of the dance sequence from Pulp Fiction made famous by John Travolta and Uma Thurman. Pulp Fiction won the coveted Palme D'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1994.
9. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Joss Stone
Also putting in an appearance at the starry premiere was Joss Stone, who was reflecting the sunny weather in her yellow halter-neck dress. The singer has recently branched out into acting, winning herself a role in the hit US TV series The Tudors alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
10. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Sharon Stone
The never-aging Sharon Stone also held her own in the style stakes, and flaunted her impressive pins in a strapless ruffled Balmain number. The dual-length skirt consisted of a micro-mini front, teamed with a dramatic sweeping train.
11. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Robert Pattinson
Brad Pitt wasn't the only actor getting all the attention from the ladies at the premiere. Robert Pattinson was smouldering his way down the red carpet accompanied by screams from his many female fans. The Twighlight star has been in Cannes to promote the sequel to the phenomenally successful vampire flick, New Moon.
12. Inglourious Basterds 210509 Dita Von Teese
Joining the rest of the glamorous gang on the red carpet was Dita Von Teese - who was her usual striking self in his asymmetric prom style dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The burlesque beauty struck a pose in front of the lines of waiting press outside the Palais des Festivals.
