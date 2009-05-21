It was the biggie that we'd all been waiting for. The cast and crew arrived for the Inglourious Basterds premiere and were lead down the red carpet by leading man Brad Pitt and his leading lady, Angelina Jolie. We were praying that Ange would wow us in a gorgeous gown, and boy did she. She knocked the socks off the competition in this nude chiffon Atelier Versace number, teamed with Veronica Lake waves and deep red lips, while Brad was also as immaculate as ever in his Tom Ford tux. The pair seemed determined to quash all those rumours of relationship rifts with a series of very cute PDAs.