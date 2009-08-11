Diane Kruger plays Bridget von Hammersmark in Inglourious Basterds and though she didn't get to play any steamy nude scenes with leading man Brad Pitt she commented on the fact that she spent most of the film being tormented by him. "I did get tortured by him [Brad] which I guess is the next best thing when it comes to someone like Brad Pitt. Everyone has their tastes and preferences but I'm sure lots of girls wouldn't say no to that!"

