5 Mar 2018
Inglourious Basterds Premiere
-
1. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
It may have been the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's latest flick, Inglourious Basterds, but it was really all about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie last night. As the pair took to the red carpet outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes were on the gorgeous couple. Brad looked cool in black suit and aviators while Ange positively smouldered in a leather dress.
-
2. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger plays Bridget von Hammersmark in Inglourious Basterds and though she didn't get to play any steamy nude scenes with leading man Brad Pitt she commented on the fact that she spent most of the film being tormented by him. "I did get tortured by him [Brad] which I guess is the next best thing when it comes to someone like Brad Pitt. Everyone has their tastes and preferences but I'm sure lots of girls wouldn't say no to that!"
-
3. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Lawrence Bender and Quentin Tarantino
Inglourious Basterds took Quentin Tarantino no less than ten years to complete, and he managed to get Brad Pitt to agree to star in the film after a particularly heavy night on the tiles, so the now legendary tale goes. Pictured here with Lawrence Bender who produced both Inglourious Basterds and Pulp Fiction, Quentin looked cool as a cucumber on the red carpet.
-
4. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci went for a poppy red minidress at last night's premiere and kept her look sleek and chic with her hair pulled back and a little clutch her only accessory.
-
5. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Angelina Jolie
Striking envy into just about every female in the universe, Angelina Jolie took to the red carpet last night in a tight-fitting leather bustier dress that is bound to kick start the A/W trend for lots of leather... If only we could all look that good!
-
6. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt was clearly the only man for the job when it came to taking the lead in Inglourious Basterds. According to an interview on contactmusic.com with Quentin Tarantino, Pitt has now reached the zenith of his career and shouldn't just be looked upon as a pretty boy; "What's really cool about Brad right now is that the pretty boy is gone. He's a man now." We never had the slightest doubt!
-
7. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos looked sweet in her draped nude dress with a line of shimmering embellishment. She teamed the look with matching nude heels and outsized hoop earrings.
-
8. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson
Samuel L.Jackson plays the part of narrator in Inglourious Basterds, and arrived at the celebrity-studded premiere with his wife, LaTanya Richardson. Samuel looked typically cool in jeans and a white jacket.
-
9. PARTY 110809 Inglorious Basterds BJ Novak and Eli Roth
Two of the films stars, BJ Novak and Eli Roth looked dapper at the film's premiere. Inglourious Basterds is a film about Nazi Germany and the group of Jewish men trained to torture the Nazis with the specific aim of striking fear into their ranks.
