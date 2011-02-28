The Independent Spirit Awards saw yet another red carpet outing for Black Swan star Natalie Portman, who showed off her stunning maternity style prowess in a bold, bright and beautiful neon yellow Givenchy Haute Couture mini-dress. Teaming the popping frock with nude Stella McCartney pumps and yellow clutch, Natalie added a touch of sparkle to her winning look with some Cartier jewels.

When asked about the success of the movie, Nat told press on the red carpet: “It’s been an amazing experience to have an audience with so much passionate for the movie.”