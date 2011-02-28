5 Mar 2018
Independent Spirit Awards 2011
1. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
The Independent Spirit Awards saw yet another red carpet outing for Black Swan star Natalie Portman, who showed off her stunning maternity style prowess in a bold, bright and beautiful neon yellow Givenchy Haute Couture mini-dress. Teaming the popping frock with nude Stella McCartney pumps and yellow clutch, Natalie added a touch of sparkle to her winning look with some Cartier jewels.
When asked about the success of the movie, Nat told press on the red carpet: “It’s been an amazing experience to have an audience with so much passionate for the movie.”
2. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Rabbit Hole star Nicole Kidman arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011 in a sizzling red lace L'Wren Scott dress, teamed with pretty Charlotte Olympia heels.We love the pared-down shape of the dress which lets the colour and texture do all the work.
3. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
A far cry from his sharp and sleek Don Draper alter ego, Mad Men star Jon Hamm arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011 looking ultra laidback in a leather jacket, unbuttoned shirt, aviator sunnies, sporting some designer facial hair.
4. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Winter's Bone star Jennifer Lawrence may have been pipped to the post for the award for Best Leading Female by Natalie Portman, but she definitely wins big on the style front. Wearing a gorgeous white embroidered, lace applique gown from Dolce & Gabbana's SS11 collection, Jennifer is fast becoming one to watch in the wardrobe department.
5. INDEPENDANT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Stunning actress Eva Mendes went bright and breezy at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011 in a beautiful floaty Chanel dress worn with Pierre Hardy sandals and extra sparkle coming from her Le Vian ring.
6. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Nominated for the Best Female Lead award for her role in The Kids Are All Right, Annette Bening arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards with partner Warren Beatty by her side. The gorgeous actress wore Piaget jewels and a midnight blue tux jacket.
7. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Dressed for the divine LA weather, actress Zoe Saldana worked a divine Dolce & Gabbana leopard and floral print dress giving a big pop of colour with Brian Atwood orange pumps as she posed on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011. We love the Bottega Veneta clutch too.
8. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Getting some practice in for his big role as host of the Oscars, James Franco picked up the award for Best Male Lead in movie 127 Hours at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011. He told press later on: "I just went through film school at NYU and finished my thesis in film, so independent film means a lot to me."
We're not too sure about the wooly cardigan over the suit jacket though...
9. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Wowing in a black and red floral Dolce & Gabbana wiggle dress, actress Kerry Washington posed for pics at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011, adding red Sergio Rossi heels and a Roger Vivier clutch to the look.
10. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Up for the Best Supporting Male award at the 2011 Independent Spirit Awards, The Kids Are All Right actor Mark Ruffalo joined the off-duty trend of the day in a blazer jacket worn over an unbuttoned shirt. He missed out on the gong to Winter's Bone star John Hawkes.
11. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Gorgeous Avatar actress Zoe Saldana showed off her sparking Piaget red cocktail ring at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011. We're very jealous!
12. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
No surprises here, Natalie Portman scooped the Best Female Lead award at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011. With plenty of awards now under her belt, is this a good sign of a potential Oscar win for Ms Portman?
13. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
If bright and bold dresses were a trend for some celebs at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011, classic and chic was certainly a look for actress Naomi Watts who wore a Chanel LBD teamed with a multi-colour Chanel shoulder-bag. Up for the Best Supporting Female award for her role in Mother and Child, Naomi was pipped to the post by Winter's Bone star Dale Dickey.
14. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Strutting her stuff on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011, actress Amanda Peet went for a fresh, summer look in a wow-worthy white Nina Ricci SS11 dress.
15. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg also went for the fresh and flirty look, working a vintage-style Pamela Rolland belted dress. She added a touch of glamour with black tights and black booties.
16. INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Looking fierce in a leopard print Burberry dress with nude Brian Atwood nude pumps, sizzling actress Rosario Dawson posed for pics with Brit actor Oliver Jackson at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011.
17. INDEPENDANT SPIRIT AWARDS 2011
Brit actor Ewan McGregor went for an off-duty tailored look at the Independent Spirit Awards. Wearing a blazer jacket with a scarf, Ewan was there to present the Robert Altman Award to the cast of movie Please Give - starring Oliver Platt, Rebecca Hall and Jeanne McCarthy.
