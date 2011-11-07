The stars were out in honour of Clint Eastwood at the Inaugural Art and Film Gala, including Kate Hudson, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Kate Bosworth and more!
Inaugural Art and Film Gala Honouring Clint Eastwood
-
1. Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson
New parents Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson made for a glam duo at the gala, with Kate shimmering in a bespoke gold sequins Gucci cocktail dress.
-
2. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was the only star to work a bright colour, opting for a fire engine red number from Gucci's Cruise 2012 collection.
-
3. Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm
Mad Men co-stars Elisabeth Moss, clad in Jenny Packham, and Jon Hamm were perfectly co-ordinated in head-to-toe black at the party.
-
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth carried on her parade of new season hits in this lemon chiffon off-the-shoulder frock by our very own Erdem.
-
5. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood looked straight out of the Roaring Twenties in her drop-waist Gucci dress and finger-waved cropped hairstyle.
-
6. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Sporting a razor-sharp brunette bob, Emily Blunt was show-stopping at the celebrity bash in a beaded and sheer black gown by Jenny Packham. Her hubby John Krasinski was the perfect accessory.
-
7. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana was stunning in an Art deco-style frock from Gucci's spring/summer 2012 line-up.
-
8. Amy Adams
Amy Adams wore a one-of-a-kind pale pink halter neck gown with silver and gold sequin detail by Gucci.
-
9. Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio was co-chair of the evening, honouring his friend and fellow actor Clint Eastwood in a classic navy suit and tie.
-
10. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale is a fan of white gowns and for the Inaugural Art and Film Gala she opted for a strapless column and statement belt from Gucci's Cruise 2012 collection.
-
11. Clint Eastwood
Legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood was the man of the hour at the Inaugural Art and Film Gala.
-
12. Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer
The Social Network star Armie Hammer worked the room with his lady in red, Elizabeth Chambers.
-
13. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was a modern-day Flapper in her fringed black and gold number from Gucci's forthcoming spring/summer line.
-
14. Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper was all smiles in a slim-cut suit and black tie at the Inaugural Art and Film Gala Honouring Clint Eastwood.
-
15. Rachel Zoe with Rodger Berman
Maxi-dress fan Rachel Zoe styled up a carpet-sweeping grey gown with a skinny belt. The stylist-to-the-stars attended the bash with her hubby Rodger Berman.
-
16. Chris Evans
Gucci model and Captain America star Chris Evans worked a classic tux at the star-studded bash.
