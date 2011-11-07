Inaugural Art and Film Gala Honouring Clint Eastwood

by: Joanna Cross
7 Nov 2011

The stars were out in honour of Clint Eastwood at the Inaugural Art and Film Gala, including Kate Hudson, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Kate Bosworth and more!

