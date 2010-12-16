5 Mar 2018
IFP's 20th Anniversary Gotham Independent Film Awards
Anne Hathaway has been a red carpet whirlwind of late promoting her current film Love and Other Drugs, but she proved she still has a stunning dress or two up her sleeve as she stepped put in this figure-hugging vintage rose-print shift by Dolce & Gabbana.
Few stars could pull off this daring lace mini, but it was a stunning choice for Hilary Swank who paired it perfectly with leg-lengthening strappy heels and bouncy waves pushed back from the crown.
Joining Black Swan co-star and real-life pal Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis looked adorable in a navy corset dress cinched with a studded belt.
It was a team outing for the Black Swan creators, as Darren Aronofsky joined Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, and director Darren helped to hold up the stylish reputation of his cast in a slick suit and quirky cravat.
Winona Ryder had opted for an ultra-girlie look at the Gotham Film Awards in a ballerina-esque lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana completed with a wavy up-do and delicate kitten heels.
Redhead beauty Julianne Moore worked a funky draped feather-print mini, sheer plum-coloured tights and wavy locks at the night to celebrate the best in independent film.
While most of her fellow stars opted for mini lengths, Amanda Peet went boho chic for the Gotham Independent Film Awards in a sheer layered maxi topped with a neat velvet blazer.
Annette Bening worked a classic look at the Gotham Independant Film Awards in a longsleeve black shift and fine gold jewellery.
