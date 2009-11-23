5 Mar 2018
Hot Hollywood Party
-
1. party 191109 hot hollywood
Whitney Port, star of MTV’s The City, looked ultra-sweet in a cream sequin and sheer minidress and matching shoes. We love her cute blonde curly updo.
-
2. party 191109 hot hollywood
The Hills star, Stephanie Pratt, looked cute and classy in a sequin embellished French Connection dress and navy heels. You can buy Stephanie’s dress from frenchconnection.com.
-
3. party 191109 hot hollywood
Brit star Leona Lewis wore a sheer black top, multi-coloured floral skirt with black tights and purple heels to the Hot Hollywood party in LA. We love Leona’s side swept hairdo and her red lips.
-
4. party 191109 hot hollywood
Former Miss United States, Ali Landry, looked uber-glam at the Hot Hollywood party. She wore a jewel-embellished dress with tights and high-heeled boots.
-
5. party 191109 hot hollywood
Kristen Cavallari teamed a black bustier style top with a gold ruffled skirt and chunky cut-out heels to the Hot Hollywood party in her home town Los Angeles.
-
6. party 191109 hot hollywood
You couldn’t miss La Toya Jackson at the Hot Hollywood party wearing a bright red jacket, black sequin trousers and high-heeled ankle boots.
-
7. party 191109 hot hollywood
LL Cool J arrived at the Hot Hollywood party in a dusky blue suit with navy tie and black shirt complete with black cap.
-
8. party 191109 hot hollywood
Melissa Joan Hart wore a two-tone grey-striped top with gold hooped earrings and her blonde locks loose and wavy at the Hot Hollywood party.
-
9. party 191109 hot hollywood
Tween TV star Monique Coleman was a vision in yellow at the Hot Hollywood party. She teamed her bright golden yellow dress with black heels and dark nails.
-
10. party 191109 hot hollywood
Singing sensation Mya teamed a silver embellished strapless top with a black waistcost, leather leggings and black and silver heels to the Hot Hollywood party in LA.
-
11. party 191109 hot hollywood
Rachel Leigh Cook arrived at the Hot Hollywood party in a chic black number complete with snakeskin boots and a touch of rose lippie.
party 191109 hot hollywood
Whitney Port, star of MTV’s The City, looked ultra-sweet in a cream sequin and sheer minidress and matching shoes. We love her cute blonde curly updo.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018