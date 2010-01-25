5 Mar 2018
Hope For Haiti Telethon
1. Haiti telethon, 250110, Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake was among the stars manning the phones at the Haiti telethon, which raised over $30m.
Donate to the Haiti Earthquake Appeal here
2. Haiti telethon, 250110, Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell stopped for a snap while awaiting calls at the call centre in LA.
3. Haiti telethon, 250110, Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor was representing the UK at the star-studded telethon.
4. Haiti telethon, 250110, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Julia Roberts
Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and Julia Roberts were doing it for the girls by taking calls at the star-studded charity event.
5. Haiti telethon, 250110, Halle Berry
Halle Berry made an appeal to viewers with moving stories of the Janaury 13 tragedy.
6. Haiti telethon, 250110, Justin Timberlake, Bradley Cooper
Justin Timberlake and actor Bradley Cooper shared a joke while they waited for calls.
7. Haiti telethon, 250110, Charlize Theron
A-Lister Charlize Theron looked stunning while doing her bit for the cause at the 'Hope for Haiti Now’ telethon fundraiser.
8. Haiti telethon, 250110, Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro was among the big names who took calls from overwhelmed fans who gave to the cause.
9. Haiti telethon, 250110, Shakira
Shakira made an impassioned performance in New York City to urge viewers to donate.
10. Haiti telethon, 250110, Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman demonstrated a talent for storytelling as she told viewers of the devastation in Haiti.
11. Haiti telethon, 250110, Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts wowed callers by picking up the phone to take donations.
12. Haiti telethon, 250110, Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson was doing it for the Brits as he broadcast a plea for donations live across the net and American TV networks.
13. Haiti telethon, 250110, Clint Eastwood and Matt Damon
Clint Eastwood and Matt Damon joined forces to appeal to the public.
14. Haiti telethon, 250110, Jay-Z, Rhianna and Bono
Jay-Z, Rhianna and Bono collaborated to broadcast an unmissable performance from London.
15. Haiti telethon, 250110, Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz was one of the major Hollywood names who showed support for the appeal.
16. Haiti telethon, 250110, Chris Martin and Beyonce
Chris Martin and Beyonce were among those lending their vocals to live performances on the night.
17. Haiti telethon, 250110, Rihanna
R n’ B songstress Rihanna lent support by singing live to millions.
18. Haiti telethon, 250110, Beyonce
Beyonce lent a hand from here in the UK.
19. Haiti telethon, 250110, Jack Nicholson
Established A-lister Jack Nicholson was among celebrities who turned up to support Haiti.
20. Haiti telethon, 250110, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon took calls alongside her A-list friends.
21. Haiti telethon, 250110, Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver took calls from fans eager to donate to the worthy cause.
22. Haiti telethon, 250110, Russell Brand
Russell Brand added a touch of comedy to the night and answered calls along with fiancé Katy Perry.
23. Haiti telethon, 250110, Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei worked a relaxed look as she settled in for the evening to take innumerable calls.
24. Haiti telethon, 250110, Ellen DeGeneres
Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres was among those manning the phones at the event.
25. Haiti telethon, 250110, Jennifer Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston was one of many big names to take calls.
26. Haiti telethon, 250110, Daniel Craig
Bond star Daniel Craig helped raise funds by taking calls, and we suspect he had more than a few requests to impersonate his 007 alter ego over the phone!
27. Haiti telethon, 250110, Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg
Drew Barrymore and legendary director Steven Spielberg celebrated their efforts while taking a break from calls.
28. Haiti telethon, 250110, Tobey Maguire
Spider Man actor Tobey Maguire was doing his bit for Haiti by taking calls.
29. Haiti telethon, 250110, Katy Perry
Pop star Katy Perry joined fiancé Russell Brand at the event to show her support.
30. Haiti telethon, 250110, Beyonce
Teen favourites Kevin Jonas and Vanessa Hudgens were snapped backstage at the event.
31. Haiti telethon, 250110, Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston sported a laidback look while she was at the celeb-studded fundraiser.
32. Haiti telethon, 250110, Madonna
Madonna wowed crowds with her performance in NYC wearing a Dolce & Gabanna outfit.
33. Haiti telethon, 250110, Sting and Mary J Blige
Singers Sting and Mary J Blige showed their support at the event.
34. Haiti telethon, 250110, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
Hollywood newcomers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez looked stunning while they took calls at the telethon.
35. Haiti telethon, 250110, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
A-list couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski showed up to urge audiences to pledge their support for Haiti.
36. Haiti telethon, 250110, George Clooney, Jack Nicholson
Hero of the hour, George Clooney, shared a joke with Jack Nicholson at the undeniably successful event.
37. Haiti telethon, 250110, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performed in a gorgeous white gown, guitar in tow.
38. Haiti telethon, 250110, Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt appealed to viewers to dig deep for funds for Haiti.
39. Haiti telethon, 250110, Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson made a moving performance at the event.
40. Haiti telethon, 250110, John Travolta, Kelly Preston
John Travolta met fans as he and wife Kelly Preston arrive at the Berverly Hilton to help raise money for the 'Hope for Haiti Now’ benefit.
