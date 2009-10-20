5 Mar 2018
Hollywood Style Awards
1. Hollywood style awards Lauren Conrad and Britt Bardo
Lauren Conrad looked gorgeous when she arrived at the Hollywood Style Awards wearing a bright coloured floral print dress with matching sexy pink lippy. Lauren toughened up her look by teaming the dress with a studded waist belt. Britt Bardo was on-trend wearing a short black dress with sharp shoulders. The stylist showed off her figure, cinching in the dress at the waist with a statement nude belt.
2. Hollywood style awards Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall
Kelly Osbourne arrived at the Hollywood awards bash with her boyfriend Luke Worrall. Kelly wore a beautiful white top with an embellished neckline, while Luke looked suave in a black suit livened up with his outsized sunnies.
3. Hollywood style awards Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson made a statement wearing a pale pink draped dress with a train and classic black heels.
4. Hollywood Style Awards Hayden Panettiere
The gorgeous Hayden Panettiere wowed at the Hollywood Style Awards wearing a backless lilac dress and silver platform shoes.
5. Hollywood style awards Sophia Bush
One Tree Hill star Sophia followed the trend of the night, wearing the little black dress, this time a lacy thigh-grazer by Max Azria.
6. Hollywood style awards Amber Valetta
Amber Valetta shone in a floor-length white maxidress. The supermodel kept her original outfit choice on-trend with powerful shoulders and a gold pendant.
7. Hollywood Style Awards Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy arrived at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards rocking a short ‘n' shoulders black dress. Accessories were effortless to balance the plunging neckline.
8. Hollywood style awards Zachary Quinto
Heroes baddy Zachary Quinto was among the celebrities who gathered at the Armand Hammer Museum last night for the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards.
9. Hollywood style awards Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne mixed smart elegance with rock chick as she teamed her white top and staple black skirt with metallic platform heels and bright orange nail polish.
10. Hollywood style awards Sophia Bush and Max Azria
Sophia Bush looked stunning in this sheer, lacy black minidress teamed with black patent heeled shoes... The One Tree Hill Star was joined by the designer of her dress, Max Azra, to whom she presented an award later in the evening.
11. Hollywood Style Awards Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked fantastic at the Annual Hollywood Style Awards in a figure-hugging white dress with plunging neckline.
12. Hollywood Style Awards Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stunned in this gorgeous twist on the LBD at the Hollywood Style Awards. Keeping shoulders powerful but girly in this Marchesa dress, Selena teamed the look with understated accessories, wearing pearl earrings and matching bracelet.
13. Hollywood style awards Lauren Conrad
Ex-The Hills star Lauren Conrad teamed her trendy strapless dress with relaxed wavy hair, the perfect example of LA glamour.
