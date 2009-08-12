5 Mar 2018
Hollywood Foreign Press Association lunch
1. Party 120809 FPA Eva Longoria Parker
A chic looking Eva Longoria Parker was joined by a host of celebrities including Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy Rossum, Kerry Washington, Rose McGowan and Hugh Dancy at the HFPA lunch. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave out almost 1.25 million US$ in grants to film-related organisations and schools.
2. Party 120809 FPA Hugh Dancy
Star of upcoming film Adam, Hugh Dancy, joined the luncheon looking dashing in a navy suit and open-necked shirt.
3. Party 120809 FPA Rose McGowan and Kerry Washington
Rose McGowan and Kerry Washington made a pretty pair as they headed on stage to accept one of the many generous cheques given out to benefit schools and film-related organisations.
4. Party 120809 FPA Evan Rachel wood
Evan Rachel Wood strutted her stuff up the red carpet into The Beverley Hills hotel in a sweet polka dot dress. With a groomed up 'do and black clutch and heels she was every inch the lady who lunches.
5. Party 120809 FPA Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington kept her cool in the searing California sun in a blackless pale nude dress teamed with sparkling heels and a sleek up 'do.
6. Party 120809 FPA Emmy Rossum
Pretty actress Emmy Rossum struck a pose in a sweet white dress.
7. Party 120809 FPA Chris Pine
Star Trek actor Chris Pine was sleek in a grey suit at the HFPA luncheon.
8. Party 120809 FPA Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan was lovely in this white polka dot shift dress that ruched at the waist showing off her slender figure.
9. Party 120809 FPA Dylan McDermott and Evan Rachel Wood
It seems like dashing actor Dylan McDermott found a friend in russet haired beauty Evan Rachel Wood.
