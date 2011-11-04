A super stylish night at the 15th annual Hollywood Film Awards gala saw Michelle Williams, Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, Carey Mulligan and co. in their best gowns... SEE the pics here!
Hollywood Film Awards Gala 2011
1. Michelle Williams in Nina Ricci at the Hollywood Film Awards
Winning Hollywood Actress of the Year, Michelle Williams looked stunning in her strapless midnight blue Nina Ricci gown with gold corsage detailing. Accepting her award for her role in My Week With Marilyn, Michelle paid homage to the icon saying: "All that Marilyn Monroe ever really wanted was to be taken seriously as an actress. She never got the recognition she craved."
2. Emma Stone in Jonathan Saunders at the Hollywood Film Awards
Picking up an award for Hollywood Ensemble Cast for The Help, Emma Stone showed off her style-cred in a white panelled Jonathan Saunders dress.
3. Carey Mulligan in Bottega Veneta at the Hollywood Film Awards
Scooping the Supporting Actress award for her movie Shame, Carey Mulligan went for a LBD with a difference in this stunning sparkling Bottega Veneta AW11 gown. Adding brushed back volume to her cropped hair and a smouldering smokey eye, Carey did high octane glamour to perfection.
4. Elle Fanning in Valentino at the Hollywood Film Awards
Gorgeous Elle Fanning looked super cute in this soft ballerina pink floor-length Valentino gown. We love her pretty halo plait too.
5. Anne Hathaway in Erdem at the Hollywood Film Awards
She may not have scooped an award herself, but Anne Hathaway picks up our award for one of the best dressed of the night in this stunning delicate blue floral print Erdem SS12 dress with Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
6. Andrea Riseborough in Vionnet at the Hollywood Film Awards
W.E actress Andrea Riseborough sizzled in a delicate white and black floral print Vionnet gown.
7. Anne Hathaway and Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the Hollywood Film Awards
Anne Hathaway was at the Hollywood Film Awards to present a gong to her Batman co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
8. Tom Felton at the Hollywood Film Awards
Looking as dapper as ever Harry Potter villain Tom Felton picked up the award on behalf of the entire HP cast and crew as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 scooped the Hollywood Movie of the Year award.
9. Felicity Jones at the Hollywood Film Awards
Brit actress Felicity Jones picked up the New Hollywood award for her role in movie Like Crazy. The gorgeous actress wore a pretty champagne hued jewel encrusted gown.
10. Amber Heard and Elle Fanning at the Hollywood Film Awards
Wowing in a delicious confection of aqua shades, Amber Heard positively sizzled in her floor-length Roksanda Ilincic gown as she posed for pics with Elle Fanning.
11. Shailene Woodley at the Hollywood Film Awards
Newcomer Shailene Woodley picked up the Hollywood Spotlight award for her role in the new George Clooney movie The Descendants.
12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Emilio Pucci at the Hollywood Film Awards
Going all out for texture, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her statuesque figure in this vibrant floral Emilio Pucci AW11 midi-length dress.
13. Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the Hollywood Film Awards
Looking super proud of his Hollywood Breakthrough Actor award for his role in 50/50 Joseph Gordon-Levitt was very suave in a three-piece charcoal suit.
