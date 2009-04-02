Ugly Betty stars America Ferrera and Mark Indelicato came along to check out the romcom action. He's Just Not That Into You is a film based on the book of the same name that was written by two scriptwriters on Sex and The City. The phrase was coined when one of the crew members was having dating troubles with a boyfriend type and the book's author turned round to her and said 'He's obviously just not that into you.' The phrase was then used in an episode of SATC and was turned into a dating guide and the rest, as they say, is history!