He's Just Not That Into You Screening
1. Goodwin He's Just Screening 04/02/09Ginnifer Goodwin was the only cast member to make the trip out into the New York cold for the Tribeca screening of He's Just Not That Into You. Wearing a halter necked wine-coloured ruffle dress the actress worked a sleek look for the paparazzi.
2. Christensen He's Just Screening 04/02/09He's Just Not That Into You is the romcom everyone's talking about. With an all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Ginnifer Goodwin, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Connelly (phew!) the movie is promising to provide some quality light-hearted relief in these gloomy times. Plus with a cast this gorgeous we're hoping for some great fashion spotting too! Helena Christensen got dolled up and headed to the exclusive Tribeca celebrity screening of the film to find out what all the fuss is about.
3. Ferrera Indelicato He's Just Screening 04/02/09Ugly Betty stars America Ferrera and Mark Indelicato came along to check out the romcom action. He's Just Not That Into You is a film based on the book of the same name that was written by two scriptwriters on Sex and The City. The phrase was coined when one of the crew members was having dating troubles with a boyfriend type and the book's author turned round to her and said 'He's obviously just not that into you.' The phrase was then used in an episode of SATC and was turned into a dating guide and the rest, as they say, is history!
4. Palermo He's Just Screening 04/02/09Socialite Olivia Palermo was fashion-tastic despite the plummeting temperatures in New York in her wet-look leggings and fur bolero.
