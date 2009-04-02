5 Mar 2018
He's Just Not that Into You Premiere
1. Goodwin, Johansson He's Just premiere 03/02/09Scarlett Johansson unveiled a brand new hair colour last night as she stepped out for the first time with sleek, brunette locks. Scarlett joined fellow castmember and brunette, Ginnifer Goodwin. The pair sported strapless gowns, Ginnifer choosing a burnt orange minidress teamed with an opulent statement necklace while Scarlett went for a long pink number with an abstract floral design.
2. Barrymore Connelly Aniston He's Just Prem 03/02/09He's Just Not That Into You is a chick flick fest and we're guessing that filming must've been a blast. The Hollywood film is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo which became a must-read on the New York dating scene. Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly and Jennifer Aniston were just three of the all-star cast who have turned what began as a throwaway phrase coined by a dating guru into a Hollywood blockbuster.
3. Barrymore Connelly Aniston etc He's Just Prem 03/02/09Well with five gorgeous actresses leading its cast, the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You was always going to be a spectacularly gorgeous affair. Drew Barrymore, Jennifers Connelly and Aniston, Ginnifer Goodwin and Scarlett Johansson were all dressed up to the nines but each in their own individual style.
4. Barrymore He's Just Prem 03/02/09Drew Barrymore who not only appeared in but also produced He's Just Not That Into You wore a stunning Lanvin gown featuring an outsized bow. Talking to reporters outside the cinema she said making the movie was phenomenal; "It's in the writing; it's a good movie; it's about relationships and what we go through in life."
5. Aniston He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Jennifer Aniston was sleek and chic in her black Burberry tuxedo. The star was uber-groomed as ever and teamed her tux with some fabulous gold jewellery and Salvatore Ferragamo clutch. Speculation is currently rife about Aniston's own love life following the are-they-aren't-they reports that she may have split from boyfriend John Mayer, while some websites are reporting Mayer is planning to propose on Aniston's 40th birthday, February 11th. Either way, the star appeared utterly untroubled as she joked around with Drew Barrymore and the rest of the cast last night.
6. Johansson He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Scarlett Johansson's transformation from blonde bombshell to brunette beauty was utterly seamless – who would've guessed that the girl had had anything but a naturally chestnut head of hair but 24 hours previously?
7. Affleck He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Ben Affleck plays Jennifer Aniston's love interest and the guy who is, well, just not that into her. In real life though, Ben who is married to fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Garner says "I'm definitely romantic." Glad to hear it, Ben!
8. Goodwin He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Ginnifer Goodwin is, by her own admission, usually a 'stay at home girl'. However she seemed more than happy to join the star-studded party for the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You. The starlet who has been appearing in HBO's hit TV show Big Love has been going through some of her own dating ups and downs recently. She split from her longterm boyfriend Chris Klein of American Pie fame over Christmas.
9. Long He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Although Justin Long is ex-boyfriend of He's Just Not That Into You producer and co-star Drew Barrymore, he says the pair still get on really well. Talking to Ellen De Generes on her chat show he said "She (Drew) is effortlessly charming and easy to be around. She has this amazing ability to make anyone feel at ease." Though they may have split up the pair have been spotted getting cosy whilst promoting the romcom….
10. Cooper He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Bradley Cooper might be looking at a new-found heart throb status following his role as the caddish and Ben in the film. Ben goes out with hopeless romantic Gigi, played by Ginnifer Goodwin who's about to have a bit of a wake-up call about the truth about rogueish men.
11. Connelly He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Jennifer Connelly's wow-tastic Balmain number is a feast for the fashion-conscious eye. Those structured shoulders! That emerald green! The sequin upon bead upon sequin decoration! It gets InStyle's full seal of approval.
12. Connolly He's Just Premiere 03/02/09
Entourage star Kevin Connolly has been telling press that he relates more than a little to his HJNTIY character. At the age of 34 it seems the actor has turned his attention to settling down. "I really related to my character, because I'm also at that stage in my life. I want to meet a girl, have a wife, have kids. My mom is always asking me about it." He also said that he was disappointed he hasn't met anyone through facebook, as his friends had told him he would; "Everyone said, 'Wait till you get on Facebook,' but I haven't met anyone on it. It's more just my buddy's status updates." Well we wouldn't say no to a friend request Kevin...
13. Aniston Johansson He's Just Premiere 03/02/09Co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson worked totally contrasting styles on the red carpet with Aniston in her sleek tux and Scarlett in vintage-look floral gown.
