Entourage star Kevin Connolly has been telling press that he relates more than a little to his HJNTIY character. At the age of 34 it seems the actor has turned his attention to settling down. "I really related to my character, because I'm also at that stage in my life. I want to meet a girl, have a wife, have kids. My mom is always asking me about it." He also said that he was disappointed he hasn't met anyone through facebook, as his friends had told him he would; "Everyone said, 'Wait till you get on Facebook,' but I haven't met anyone on it. It's more just my buddy's status updates." Well we wouldn't say no to a friend request Kevin...