5 Mar 2018
Harry Potter Premiere NY
-
1. Party 100709 Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint
The Hogwarts kids Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint beamed on the red carpet outside the Ziegfeld Theatre in the Big Apple. The trio had flown stateside for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince following Tuesday's rain drenched world premiere in London. And it seemed like America was dying to get a piece of the Harry Potter action; singer Ashanti as well as stars from Gossip Girl and Ugly Betty thronged to the prem to get a glimpse of the Hogwart's heroes.
Check out our gallery to see how the starlets dazzled on the night....
-
2. Party 100709 Harry Potter Emma Watson
Emma Watson was once again the queen of red carpet style, as she donned a sexy leather black and white Proenza Schouler Resort 2010 number. Signing autographs, the grown up Hogwart's school girl Hermione Grainger is now one sassy lady... And we just can't get enough of her new look!
-
3. Party 100709 Harry Potter Tom Felton and Jade Olivia
Tom Felton, the evil Draco Malfoy has been one busy boy, jetting setting all over the globe! The budding actor had just flown in from a promotional junket in Toronto and looked cosy with gorgeous girlfriend Jade Olivia at last night's Big Apple premiere. Miss Olivia who works in the film industry looked hot in a lace embroidered figure-hugging dress and complimented boyfriend, Felton who wore an all grey trouser and shirt outfit with undone bow tie.
-
4. Party 100709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint aka Harry's best mate, Ron Weasley went for a laid back look in his suit and T. Teaming a classic suit with a printed T-shirt, Rupert Grint looked uber cool at the NY premiere.
-
5. Party 100709 Harry Potter Ashanti
Singer Ashanti was just one of several A-list celebrities who turned up at the Big Apple's Ziegfeld Theatre to attend the premiere. The singer showed off her curves in a fluorescent yellow vest and bright blue skirt... So on trend!
-
6. Party 100709 Harry Potter Michelle Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg had a day off making trouble for those Upper East Side lovelies and looked very sleek at the NY premiere. Michelle went for a sophisticated look of grey satin blazer, belted shirt and black shiny leggings.
-
7. Party 100709 Harry Potter Danielle Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe appeared smart in an all silver silk suit with new love interest Ginny Weasley, played by actress Bonnie Wright. Radcliffe who recently appeared on the Letterman US talk show, revealed he enjoyed his teenage years far too much and is not looking forward to turning 20 at the end of this month. While the young Harry may be growing up, his manners suggest otherwise. Making a mess as ever on the show, Daniel was given a hand held vacuum cleaner as a gift... Tut tut, it's time to clean up your act Daniel!
-
8. Party 100709 Harry Potter Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright who plays Ginny Weasley, Ron's younger sister and Harry's new love interest, looked chic in her Prada LBD and added that extra touch of glamour a la 'Coco Chanel' with some pillar box red lips.
-
9. Party 100709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint aka Harry's best mate, Ron Weasley went for a laid back look in his suit and T. Teaming a classic suit with a printed T-shirt, Rupert Grint looked uber cool at the NY premiere.
-
10. Party 100709 Harry Potter Michelle Trachtenberg and Bonnie Wright
Gossip Girl, Michelle Trachtenberg and Bonnie Wright, Hogwart's youngest Weasley shone at the NY premiere. The two actresses looked effortlessly stylish as they posed for the cameras...good work girls!
-
11. Party 100709 Harry Potter Vanessa Williams with daugher
Ugly Betty's Vanessa Williams arrived at the theatre with her daughter to see the latest in the Harry Potter series.
Party 100709 Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint
The Hogwarts kids Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint beamed on the red carpet outside the Ziegfeld Theatre in the Big Apple. The trio had flown stateside for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince following Tuesday's rain drenched world premiere in London. And it seemed like America was dying to get a piece of the Harry Potter action; singer Ashanti as well as stars from Gossip Girl and Ugly Betty thronged to the prem to get a glimpse of the Hogwart's heroes.
Check out our gallery to see how the starlets dazzled on the night....
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018