The Hogwarts kids Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint beamed on the red carpet outside the Ziegfeld Theatre in the Big Apple. The trio had flown stateside for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince following Tuesday's rain drenched world premiere in London. And it seemed like America was dying to get a piece of the Harry Potter action; singer Ashanti as well as stars from Gossip Girl and Ugly Betty thronged to the prem to get a glimpse of the Hogwart's heroes.

