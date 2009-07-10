The sixth film in the Harry Potter series premiered in Leicester Square last night. The young stars of the film, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (who play Ron, Hermione and Harry respectively), braved the rain and greeted fans on the red carpet, having their pictures taken and smiling through the downpour like true professionals. Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince is the darkest of the Harry Potter tales thus far, and it's been a long time in the making; the opening has been delayed by months and finally on the 15th July patient Potter fans will get the chance to see Potter embark on his sixth year of adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The tale centres around Potter's discovery of a Potions textbook annotated by the mysterious but talented Half Blood Prince, and Potter subsequently goes from being average at the subject to a rival for brainy bookworm Hermione.