5 Mar 2018
Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince Premiere
-
1. Party 080709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Intro Slide
The sixth film in the Harry Potter series premiered in Leicester Square last night. The young stars of the film, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (who play Ron, Hermione and Harry respectively), braved the rain and greeted fans on the red carpet, having their pictures taken and smiling through the downpour like true professionals. Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince is the darkest of the Harry Potter tales thus far, and it's been a long time in the making; the opening has been delayed by months and finally on the 15th July patient Potter fans will get the chance to see Potter embark on his sixth year of adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The tale centres around Potter's discovery of a Potions textbook annotated by the mysterious but talented Half Blood Prince, and Potter subsequently goes from being average at the subject to a rival for brainy bookworm Hermione.
-
2. Party 080709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley looked fighting fit at the Half Blood Prince premiere despite a recent bout of the dreaded swine flu. However he was worried; "I thought, 'Am I going to die?' " he told press. "But it was just like any other flu, really. I had a sore throat and I went to bed for a few days." Glad to have you back Rupert!
-
3. Party 080709 Harry Potter JK Rowling and Neil Murray
JK Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter outfit, took to the red carpet to celebrate the sixth episode in the Harry Potter series with cast and fans. Looking gorgeous in a deep blue dress by Alberta Ferretti, she was joined by her husband, Neil Murray.
-
4. Party 080709 Harry Potter Guy Ritchie and Rocco
Everyone wanted to get in on the Harry Potter action, including Guy Ritchie and son Rocco.
-
5. Party 080709 Harry Potter Jamelia
Jamelia donned a coral coloured bandage dress by Max Azria for Herve Leger for the Harry Potter premiere and brought her delighted daughter with her. There were a lot of celebrity kids getting in on the Harry Potter premiere action!
-
6. Party 080709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe
The film's stars lined up with author, JK Rowing for a snap in front of the giant billboards inside the cinema at Leicester Square. The reception from fans was predictably noisy, with 3000 people screaming their appreciation for the team as they headed into the Odeon Leicester Square.
-
7. Party 080709 Harry Potter Emma Watson in the rain
Even the torrential rain didn't stop Emma Watson signing autographs for fans in her floor-length vintage Ossie Clarke dress. A minder with an enormous umbrella did their best to shield the star from the downpour.
-
8. Party 080709 Harry Potter Tom Felton
A very blonde Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy, Harry's most loathed enemy at Hogwarts looked very smart in his black suit and tie as he attended the world premiere of The Half-Blood Prince. Tom gets a meatier role in the Half-Blood Prince as he leads Harry to believe his suspicious behaviour around the school is to do with Voldemort.
-
9. Party 080709 Harry Potter Lily Collins
Budding actress Lily Collins was a delight in her frilly Chanel dress at the Harry Potter premiere last night. The budding actress and daughter of Phil Collins is proving to be something of a chic red carpet dresser!
-
10. Party 080709 Harry Potter Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright who plays Harry's love interest Ginny Weasley in the sixth and penultimate episode of the Harry Potter series didn't let the rain ruin her fashion choice. The red headed beauty looked gorgeous in her Miu Miu minidress and high strappy platforms.
-
11. Party 080709 Harry Potter Emma Watson brollie
We're not sure how Emma Watson managed to maintain a spell bindingly perfect look as the rain poured down on Leicester Square last night, but succeed she did. Wearing her ethereal 70s Ossie Clarke gown and a skinny red ribbon around her hair, she proved that Hermione has been left by the wayside and she's blossomed into a fashionista to be reckoned with.
-
12. Party 080709 Harry Potter Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe wasn't going to miss out on the chance of catching Harry Potter before everyone else and hot footed it down to the world premiere. The model was her usual rock chick self, opting for a glimmering Chanel jacket over her black top.
-
13. Party 080709 Harry Potter Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter plays bad witch and Voldemort supporter Bellatrix Lestrange, and she maintained a bit of a poky air last night at the Harry Potter premiere. Wearing a typically quirky outfit which she teamed with Lulu Guinness's castle handbag.
-
14. Party 080709 Harry Potter Jules and Jamie Oliver and family
Jules and Jamie Oliver were joined by their two gorgeous girls at the Harry Potter premiere.
-
15. Party 080709 Harry Potter Pixie Geldof
Party girl about town Pixie Geldof went for a stand out suit with her new, slightly toned down hair colour. She chose to wear London designers Sinha Stanic's fuschia Teddy Girl suit from their SS09 collection.
-
16. Party 080709 Harry Potter Danielle Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe clearly wasn't going to leave all the dramatic dress choices to costar Emma Watson last night as he chose this 70s inspired outfit of brown suit, shocking pink shirt and paisley tie.
-
17. Party 080709 Harry Potter Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory
Dashing Brit Damian Lewis is back on British shores following his success in LA drama, Life. He was joined by Helen McCrory as the pair attended the Harry Potter premiere.
Party 080709 Harry Potter Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Intro Slide
The sixth film in the Harry Potter series premiered in Leicester Square last night. The young stars of the film, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (who play Ron, Hermione and Harry respectively), braved the rain and greeted fans on the red carpet, having their pictures taken and smiling through the downpour like true professionals. Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince is the darkest of the Harry Potter tales thus far, and it's been a long time in the making; the opening has been delayed by months and finally on the 15th July patient Potter fans will get the chance to see Potter embark on his sixth year of adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The tale centres around Potter's discovery of a Potions textbook annotated by the mysterious but talented Half Blood Prince, and Potter subsequently goes from being average at the subject to a rival for brainy bookworm Hermione.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018