Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 kicked off with a star-studded world premiere in London. A far cry from when we first saw the gang on the red carpet for their first ever premiere back in 2001, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint looked suitably dapper in their Dolce & Gabbana suits, while Emma Watson positively sizzled in a lace and feather Atelier Mayer minidress.

