5 Mar 2018
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows World Premiere!
1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Our three heroes worked the red carpet like pros at the New York premiere of Deathly Hallows. Speaking of her time workiung on the flicks, Emma Watson recently said: 'I've spent 10 years making these movies. I just hope that the second part of my life is as incredible as the first half.'
2. Emma Watson
Emma Watson looked flawlessly stylish at the New York Harry Potter premiere in a sleek Calvin Klein dress and simple strappy heels fresh off the SS11 runways.
3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
When you have SJP and family as fan, you know you've really made it! Emma Watson enjoyed mingling with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker and signing autographs for son James.
4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Emma Watson is well and truly getting into her stride with making a signature style of her cute pixie crop, and added evening glamour to the hairstyle with a pretty jewelled comb.
5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Proving that on-screen grudges don't stand up in real life, co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton shared a laugh while they posed for a picture at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows New York premiere.
6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
After 10 years of working together, it's clear the Harry Potter stars are firm friends, and know a thing or two about how to dress for a premiere. Daniel, Emma, Rupert and Tom worked a matching monochrome palette as they hit the New York red carpet.
7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Following the world premiere in London's Leicester Square, Rupert Grint and his fellow Harry Potter stars have well and truly begun their promo trail for the Deathly Hallows film, and the star seemed to enjoy meeting and greeting fans.
8. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe looked suitably smart for the Harry Potter New York premiere in a navy suit and check shirt.
9. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows proved to have a seriously high-profile following, as guests including Madonna's daughter Lourdes turned out for the event. In a tribute to the Brit-stars of the films, she teamed her leather jacket and skull-print scarf with a jewelled clutch emblazoned with the British flag.
10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
As brother-sister teams go, there are few as talented as this pair. Emma Watson brought fellow Burberry model and bro Alex Watson along as a wingman for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
11. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
Among the Harry Potter stars to make their way stateside for the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows was Lord Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes.
12. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
The New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows called for a quintessentially New York guest list, and who better than Sarah Jessica Parker and family to head things up! The Sex and the City star had chosen an Alexander McQueen corset prom dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels for the occasion. Son James had clearly taken a few lessons from mum, as he looked super-cool in a gingham tie, velvet jacket and trainers.
13. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere
An unlikely pair they may seem, but Daniel Radcliffe and fan SJP enjoyed a post-Potter chat at the film's after party.
14. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 kicked off with a star-studded world premiere in London. A far cry from when we first saw the gang on the red carpet for their first ever premiere back in 2001, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint looked suitably dapper in their Dolce & Gabbana suits, while Emma Watson positively sizzled in a lace and feather Atelier Mayer minidress.
WATCH ALL THE ACTION FROM THE PREMIERE HERE
15. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Shaking off the rather prim and bookish image of her alter ego Hermione Granger, Emma Watson showed off her elegant and sophisticated style in a wow-worthy Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer sheer lace dress, teamed with Charlotte Olympia heels and Solange Azagury Partridge droplet earrings. Chatting about what's coming up post-Potter, Emma revealed that having finished filming My Week With Marilyn she 'really wants to concentrate on finishing uni.'
16. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
The lovely Bonnie Wright - aka Ginny Weasley - worked a stunning all-black ensemble with a gentle black front draping. Super chic, Bonnie added a pop of red lippy to add some suitably vampish glamour to her pared-down look. Speaking to InStyle about her time on set, Bonnie told InStyle: 'I miss it already. I'll always remember my first day on set, and comparing that to my last day - I knew nothing and it's been an arc of experience.'
17. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Jamie Campbell Bower braved the suitably dark and stormy weather to join his fiance and fellow HP star, Bonnie Wright - on crutches!
18. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Joining Emma and Clemence in the lace trend, Harry Potter author JK Rowling nailed the look in a jaw-dropping black sheer lace, layered floor-length gown. A poppy added a little hit of colour to an otherwise gothi-glam look.
19. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Harry Potter bad guy Tom Felton - aka Draco Malfoy - cut a dashing form on the red carpet as he posed for pics with his lovely girlfriend. 'I wanted to go for a quintessntially British look tonight' he told InStyle. With Draco playing a key part in all the drama and action of the new movie - we can't wait to see what he has in store for Harry and the gang!
20. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
InStyle style crush Clemence Poesy looked ladylike and pretty in a stunning Chanel lace gown, and picked up on the literary theme of the night carrying a Olympia Le Tan faux book clutch.
21. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Gearing up for all the red carpet action, Emma Watson gave fellow Harry Potter actor Mark Williams (Mr Weasley) a high five. She told InStyle that the premieres have been one of her favourite parts of working on Harry Potter, 'it's great to see all the support from fans' she shared.
22. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
We must admit to being a little surprised to see the Weasley twins, actors James and Oliver Phelps with darker hair than their trademark on screen red tones. The pair were as lively and vibrant in real life as their on screen characters, and chatted to InStyle about the upcoming films. 'We show our darker side in the last two films, which was great fun, but we love doing comedy - that's more us.' The pair also revealed that they're looking to work on solo projects next.
23. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Actress Imelda Staunton who plays the prim and proper Dolores Umbridge added a hit of pink to the otherwise sultry and darker hued red carpet outfits. What will Dolores be scheming in this part of the story we wonder!
24. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Harry Potter super-villain Helena Bonham Carter - aka Bellatrix LeStrange looked suitably vampy in a deep fuchsia Vivienne Westwood strapless prom dress with a Lulu Guinness clutch and toughened it up with a chunky knuckleduster ring.
25. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Rising star Chloe Moretz may be just 13 but looked like a red carpet pro in her cute jacquard Proenza Schouler tea dress. She may not have been in time to land a role in Harry Potter before it ended, but Chloe has an impressive catalogue of projects lined up. She told InStyle: 'I'm working on a film with Sir Ben Kingsley and Jude Law at the moment. I play a fun bookwormish sort of girl. It's nothing like my roles in Let Me In and Kick Ass, they were both really feisty characters - I like to play diverse roles.'
26. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
Emma Watson hasn't been the only star to opt for a new hairdo since the Harry Potter franchise ended filming, Luna Lovegood actress - known for her white blonde locks - Evanna Lynch debuted newly red tresses at the Deathly Hallows premiere. She told InStyle: 'No one recognised me when I showed up today - I really just fancied a change.' She also shared that JK Rowling has become an inspiration for her, and that meeting the author has been her favourite part of her years on Harry Potter. Evanna chose a nude prom dress by Bruce Oldfield for the occasion, matched with princess-style sequin platforms.
27. HARRY POTTER PREMIERE LONDON 121110
The leading three and their writer - Daniel, Emma and Rupert posed for pics with their characters' creator J.K Rowling. Clearly an emotional moment for all, this pic makes us realise what an epic journey Harry Potter has taken them all on!
28. Rupert Grint
Fans camped overnight to see Rupert Grint and the gang, and star was all too pleased to pose for a few picturtes with them.
29. Ralph Fiennes
He may play the evil Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, but Brit actor Ralph Fiennes was all smiles as he hit the Deathly Hallows red carpet.
30. Katie Leung
Channeling a modern take on the 40s landgirl look, Katie Leung worked a palette of earthy tones, given a quirky twist with her plump coloured waves and deep violet lips.
31. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe
After 10 years of working together on the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have shared more than a few memories, and took a brief turn together on the red carpet to take in the electrifying atmosphere.
32. Emma Watson
With the Deathly Hallows film marking the penultimate edition to the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson pulled out all the stops for the premiere in this black and emerald coloured lace and feather gown by British designer Atelier Mayer. Her velvet heels added to the vamp-inspired feel of the look.
33. Matt Cardle
The lucky X Factor stars got the chance to see the world premiere of the Deathly Hallows, and Matt Cardle proved he's already a huge hit with the ladies, receiving rapturous screams from fans.
34. Katie Waissel
Katie Waissel worked one of her coolest looks yet, wearing a metallic embellished mini and oversized clutch complimented with strappy stiletto heels.
35. Guy Ritchie
It seems there are few stars who aren't HP fans, as even Guy Ritchie made an appearance for the Deathly Hallows world premiere. Opting in with the country gent look that seemed to be the boys style theme for the night, he wore a tweed suit and feather-embellished trilby.
36. Cher Lloyd
She may be keen on hip hop styling for the X Factor, but Cher Lloyd went ladylike for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere in Topshop Mary Jane block heels and a nude smock, cinched with a studded belt.
37. Konnie Huq
Xtra Factor presenter Konnie Huq enjoyed some off-duty time to hit the Deathly Hallows premiere in Leicester Square and had chosen an embroidered black and gold shift for the ocassion, matched with colour pop heels.
38. Timothy Spall
Staying in character, Timothy Spall made some macabre revelations about playing Peter Pettigrew as he stopped to chat on the red carpet. 'I want my character to be remembered as the most vile, naughty little rat that ever lived,' he told InStyle, and revealed that his favourite scene was when he carried the baby Lord Voldemort.
39. Jason Isaacs
As well as our heroes, the villains of the film were also out in force at the Deathly Hallows premiere, including Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs, who was sad to see the end of the series. 'Harry Potter's been like an exclusive club, and sadly it's closed now. No one else can become a member now, so I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.'
40. Julie Walters
Mother-figure of the cast Julie Walters reminisced at the Deathly Hallows premiere: 'I've seen the kids grow up, I feel very maternal towards them. There's no other film like Harry Potter. I guess the closest thing would be a soap, but it's nothing like that!'
41. Matt Lewis
Matt Lewis was almost unrecognisable from his alter ego, hapless wizard Neville Longbottom, wearing a sharp navy suit. He stopped to chat with InStyle about his memories from the film: 'I'll never forget being thrown in on my first day, doing stunts in the air on a broomstick with a stunt guy.' We can expect to see more of his famous comedy stunts from the latest film too, as Matt revealed he took a few knocks during filming: 'In a take for one scene I totally stacked, but I'm from Leeds so I just got back up and carried on!'
