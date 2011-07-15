5 Mar 2018
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere
-
1. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe
Harry Potter trio Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were filled with mixed emotions at the New York premiere. Rupert said of the premieres: “It's crazy. It's very special to experience this, I'll miss it.”
-
2. Emma Watson
Emma Watson went for all out drama in a bronze Bottega Veneta gown where a raw hessian bodice met a tumbling taffeta skirt. Her gamine crop slicked back, the Lancome lady completed the look with bold eyes flickered with gold leaf. On her ensemble, Emma commented: “New York is such a fashionable capital, I felt I could push the envelope a bit. With London I went a bit more classic but for today I wanted to something edgier.”
-
3. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
Alan Rickman, Tom Felton and Matt Lewis joined the Harry Potter trio for an all smiles pose on the New York red carpet.
-
4. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
All grown up! See how dapper the Harry Potter boys have become.
-
5. Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint went for a textured blazer teamed with a shirt and tie for the New York premiere of the final Harry Potter.
-
6. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe was obviously thrilled to be premiering Harry Potter in the city he’s based in at the moment, due to his part in Broadway show How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.
-
7. Emma Watson
Lancome lady Emma Watson went for a bold eye look with kohl-rimmed lids highlighted by flickers of gold.
-
8. Tom Felton and Jade Olivia
Tom Felton and Jade Olivia made a red hot couple on the Harry Potter red carpet.
-
9. Matthew Lewis
Matt Lewis gave the cameras a super suave look. Perhaps James Bond is next!
-
10. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta Resort 2012 printed maxi dress topped by a navy Salvatore Ferragamo boyfriend blazer and teamed with a Ferragamo bucket bag. A healthy tan, kohl-rimmed eyes and a splash of turquoise in her drop earrings completed the look.
-
11. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
The Harry Potter premiere was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker who went with her husband Matthew Broderick and son James.
-
12. America Ferrera
Ugly Betty star America Ferrera dazzled in shimmering tassels on the Harry Potter red carpet.
-
13. Emma Watson
Emma Watson looked every inch the grown-up seasoned red carpet star in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere. We love this look on her.
-
14. Daniel Radcliffe
A dashing Daniel Radcliffe flew in from the States for the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Check out his suave sartorial style!
-
15. Emma Watson
Emma Watson wearing Oscar de la Renta at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
16. Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
17. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere in Trafalgar Square, London.
-
18. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe was the last of the main cast members to arrive at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
19. Clemence Poesy arrives at Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere
Clemence Poesy arrived at Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere wearing Nina Ricci top-to-toe.
-
20. JK Rowling
J.K Rowling joined Emma Watson in opting for red carpet pro Oscar de la Renta working a stunning floor-length green and pink floral gown.
-
21. Emma Watson, JK Rowling
Emma Watson shed a tear with the author of her success J.K Rowling as the entire cast and crew took to the stage before the movie.
-
22. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint
An emotional time for the Harry Potter trio, Emma and Rupert shed a tear on stage as they discussed it being the end of an epic era in their lives. Emma told fans: “I’ve had the most amazing 10 years of my life. Thank you so much.”
-
23. Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright wore vintage Miu Miu and Wright & Teague jewellery at Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
24. Jamie Campbell Bower, Bonnie Wright
Cute couple alert! The gorgeous Jamie Campbell Bower was there to support his fiance Bonnie Wright in her last Harry Potter world premiere. We love Bonnie's divine Miu Miu gown set against Jamie's biker look.
-
25. Evanna Lynch Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere
Evanna Lynch chose a Julien Macdonald at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
26. Matt Lewis
Getting a starring role in the last Harry Potter movie as his character Neville Longbottom reveals his true colours, Matt Lewis chatted to InStyle explaining that he'll miss the fans the most.
-
27. Emma Watson
Typical British weather caused Emma Watson to have to wrap up her divine strapless dress in a crisp white structured blazer by Antonio Beradi .
-
28. Tom Felton and Jade Olivia at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere
Tom Felton and Jade Olivia at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
29. Imelda Staunton
The Harry Potter red carpet was a who's who of fantastic British acting talent as Imelda Staunton joined fellow cast-mates. We love her in the tartan Vivienne Westwood dress.
-
30. Helena Bonham Carter
Her usual eccentric self, Helena Bonham Carter arrived at the premiere in a teal Vivienne Westwood dress with pink frou-frou facinator and round sunnies.
-
31. Domhnall Gleeson
Weasley brother Domhnall Gleeson joked around on the red carpet.
-
32. J.K Rowling
J.K Rowling took to the stage with her three progenies paying tribute to their portrayals of the characters and revealing how much it meant to her that it was an all British production. We were welling up at this point!
-
33. Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape took the Harry Potter mania in his stride as he hit the red carpet for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 world premiere. His cast-mates called his performance in the movie "the performance of his career".
-
34. David Thewlis
David Thewlis aka Remus Lupin was super chilled out as he arrived amid screaming fans for the thrilling premiere.
-
35. James Phelps, Oliver Phelps
Double trouble, the Weasley twins James and Oliver Phelps joked around on the red carpet.
-
36. Ralph Fiennes
Dark Lord Voldemort - aka Ralph Fiennes - was busy signing autographs for fans.
-
37. Robbie Coltrane
Much smarter in real life than his giant alter ego Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane was visibly emotional as his time as the character came to an end. He told us that J.K Rowling didn't want anyone else but Robbie to play him.
-
38. Julie Waters
Julie Waters aka Mrs Weasley looked pleased as punch to be at the premiere. We love her simple monochrome styling.
-
39. Jason Isaacs
Lucius Malfoy aka Jason Isaacs looked super dashing in an all-black ensemble.
-
40. Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof joined sister Peaches for the Harry Potter premiere in a strapless star print Dolce & Gabbana dress.
-
41. Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon otherwise known as Dumbledore hit the red carpet at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
42. Helen McCrory, Damian Lewis
Draco Malfoy's mum Helen McCrory took to the red carpet with partner Damian Lewis in a sparkling red gown.
-
43. David Yates
Director David Yates looked thrilled at the epic turnout for his final Harry Potter movie.
-
44. Miriam Margoyles
In keeping with the magical theme of the evening Harry Potter actress Miriam Margoyles worked a vibrant outfit with built-in cape.
-
45. Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith waved to the crowds as she took to the stage for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere. We wonder if she and Julie Waters co-ordinated their outfits?.
-
46. Guy Ritchie, Jacqui Ainsley
Guy Ritchie and partner Jacqui Ainsley arrived on the red carpet in Trafalgar Square for the Harry Potter premiere. Check out Jacqui's vibrant maternity Dolce & Gabbana maxi.
-
47. Oswald Boateng
The master of sartorial style, designer Oswald Boateng took his kids along to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere.
-
48. Mollie King
Saturdays singer Mollie King looked gorgeous in a mini floral dress with floaty train bu Julien Macdonald.
-
49. Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof worked a midnight blue strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown as she hit the red carpet with partner Thomas Cohen.
-
50. Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman
Jonathan Ross and Jane Goldman hit the red carpet with their kids for the thrilling premiere of the final ever Harry Potter movie.
-
51. Rupert Grint and Emma Watson
Sharing a joke, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint posed for pics outside the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. Emma revealed to InStyle: ""Hermione made me work harder. I constantly compared myself to her. I feel extremely privileged to have played her."
-
52. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood stuck a pose with Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Working a cute floral sun dress with denim jacket, Evanna revealed to InStyle: "I'm distraught it's all over. I'm not sure who I am without it!"
-
53. Emma Watson Elie Saab
Emma Watson wowed at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 world premiere after-party in a stunning Elie Saab gown.
-
54. Emma Watson
Stealing the style show, Emma Watson wore a beautiful black and gold Rafael Lopez dress teamed with a pair of Chanel courts.
-
55. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
Emma Watson led the younger Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows cast-members in a big group photo. Tom Felton looked majorly dashing in a suave blue suit. He told InStyle that working on Harry Potter for the past decade was like having a "mini-family."
-
56. Emma Watson
Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Julie Waters posed for pics with the rest of the 23 cast members at the photocall.
-
57. Emma Watson
A fitting location for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows photocall, with Kings Cross referenced in the film, Emma Watson posed in front of the stunning St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.
-
58. Rupert Grint, Emma Watson
Clearly sharing a super close friendship - and plenty of in-jokes, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson said the bond between them and Daniel Radcliffe was "unbreakable".
-
59. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
Julie Waters aka Mrs Weasley posed for pics with her on-screen nemesis Helen McCrory aka Mrs Malfoy, along with the rest of the cast including Michael Gambon - Dumbledore and Ralph Fiennes - Voldemort.
-
60. Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows cast
It was an emotional moment for the younger Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows cast as the films they grew-up making have finally come to an end.
-
61. Ralph Fiennes
"He who must not be named" aka Voldemort aka Ralph Fiennes looked as suave as ever as he posed for pics at the photocall.
