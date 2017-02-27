The Hair Accessories That Won The 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Amongst the must-see hair moments on every red carpet, there’s always a few trends worthy of their own awards. At the 2017 Oscars, the stars’ hair accessories won the trophy for easiest red carpet hair look to try. While no two celebs gave their hairstyles a little something extra in quite the same way, all of the hair jewellery on the red carpet was equally award worthy. From Ruth Negga demonstrating that you can wear a headband as an adult, to Olivia Culpo’s edgy velvet ribbon pony, we’ve rounded up the best hair accessories of the night.

RELATED: All the Oscars 2017 red carpet photos

1. OLIVIA CULPO

Thanks to black velvet ribbon, Culpo's sleek low-pony is way cooler than any of the ones you wore. The star's pro Justine Marjan tied the ribbon to conceal where she tied up the pony, then weaved the velvet piece about an inch down around the pony, and knotted it.

2. JANELLE MONAE

Now this is how you debut a hairstyle. Monae showed off her new pixie cut by adding a gold headband woven with diamonds on it.

3. SOFIA CARSON

How to make a classic, braided, low bun even more red-carpet worthy? Add a retro-inspired, sparkly pin on the side same side as your part like Carson did.

4. RUTH NEGGA

Nominee Ruth Negga demonstrated that she's an expert coordinator by accessorising her red lip, dress, and earrings with a ruby headband.

This article by Erin Lukas originally appeared on InStyle.com .