Gwyneth Paltrow blew everyone away in her blush-coloured custom-made Donna Karan dress. The draped detail and one-shouldered style gave her the look an on-trend edge but she kept her hair and make up typically natural, save for a slick of bubble gum-pink lipstick.

Gwyneth and the other A Listers at the party were some of the first people to enjoy the newly renovated La Mamounia and for the occasion a clutch of the world's most famous chefs including Michel Roux and Jean-Pierre Vigato flew in to cook for the celebrity guests.