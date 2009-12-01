5 Mar 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston party in Marrakech
1. Mamounia 011209 Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow
It was most definitely the evening of the goddess gown at Marrakech's exclusive La Mamounia hotel. Jennifer Aniston went for a black gown with plunging neckline while Gwyneth Paltrow opted for a draped, blush-coloured dress.
2. Mamounia 011209 Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
What a glamorous couple! Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr and her so-handsome-it-hurts boyfriend, Orlando Bloom made a sophisticated pair in the Moroccan resort of La Mamounia. Miranda flew the Brit fashion flag, choosing a floor-skimming evening dress by Burberry.
3. Mamounia 011209 Bryan Ferry and Amanda Shepherd
Bryan Ferry attended with girlfriend Amanda Shephard. The pair kept it glam with Bryan in a midnight blue tux and Amanda in dusty pink Dolce & Gabbana dress with gold statement necklace.
4. Mamounia 011209 Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche single-handedly brought a shot of colour to the launch part of Marrakech's newly refurbished luxury hotel wearing this lipstick-red Lanvin gown. Guests were treated to a spectacular performance by Cirque du Soleil as they celebrated into the night.
5. Mamounia 011209 Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow
How happy does Orlando Bloom look? Understandably so, seeing as he's got Miranda Kerr and Gwyneth Paltrow on either arm!
6. Mamounia 011209 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek flattered her form in this one-shouldered black Gucci gown with bell sleeve and a dramatic statement brooch on the shoulder.
7. Mamounia 011209 Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody got into his Pianist character as he took a pew at the piano in La Mamounia's Churchill Bar. Adrien entertained his captivated audience with his piano skills till the wee small hours.
8. Mamounia 011209 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow blew everyone away in her blush-coloured custom-made Donna Karan dress. The draped detail and one-shouldered style gave her the look an on-trend edge but she kept her hair and make up typically natural, save for a slick of bubble gum-pink lipstick.
Gwyneth and the other A Listers at the party were some of the first people to enjoy the newly renovated La Mamounia and for the occasion a clutch of the world's most famous chefs including Michel Roux and Jean-Pierre Vigato flew in to cook for the celebrity guests.
9. Mamounia 011209 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr showed off her model figure in Burberry's elegant silk dress. The bodice had a modern cutaway feel while the skirt filled out into a romantic evening gown.
10. Mamounia 011209 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was typically classic in a black Celine gown. The actress wore her hair straight and glossy and added nude heels to complete her look.
