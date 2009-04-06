5 Mar 2018
Grey Goose Vodka Pre-Oscar Party, Hollywood
1. Patel Miller Grey Goose 19/02/09There's that general buzz of excitement in the air which can only mean one thing… The Oscars is nigh. Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel could scarcely believe his luck when he was introduced to Sienna Miller. Can you imagine how jealous all his friends back home must be right now?
2. Tomei Grey Goose 19/02/09Marisa Tomei was resplendent in a purple metallic asymmetric frock, and joined in the pre-Oscar mingling. The actress has got her fingers crossed for the big ceremony on Sunday — she's up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Wrestler.
3. Goodwin Banks Grey Goose 19/02/09Stars from either side of the pond gathered at Cecconi's bar and restaurant in West Hollywood for the Grey Goose pre-Oscars bash. Ginnifer Goodwin and Elizabeth Banks cut a fearsome figure in their matching animal print frocks.
4. Dorman Phillipe Grey Goose 19/02/09Boy do we suddenly really wish we could've been at the Grey Goose party... Jamie Dornan and Ryan Phillipe provided some much welcomed eye-candy at the lavish Hollywood soiree. Swoon.
5. Lewis Grey Goose 19/02/09Juliette Lewis was also in attendance at the Cecconi's soiree — which is the second of three Grey Goose Vodka parties to be held in the run-up to the Academy Awards. The actress-come-singer sported a cream chiffon dress, waist-cinching belt and sequinned cardigan — topped off with a floppy black fedora.
6. Miller Lee Miller Grey Goose 19/02/09Ever the social butterfly, Sienna Miller was flitting amongst the guests in her casual-chic cropped blazer and skinny jeans combo, and stopped for a quick chat with fellow Brit Jonny Lee Miller — who had clearly just said something highly amusing!
7. Armani Hartnett Grey Goose 19/02/09Fresh from his West End stint in Rainman — for which he won a Critics' Theatregoers award — was Josh Hartnett, who's back on the stateside party circuit. The actor was sipping cocktails with Roberta Armani (niece of Giorgio) at the event, who brightened up her LBD with a shocking pink jacket.
8. John Furnish Grey Goose 19/02/09Elton John and David Furnish were another pair of A-listers at the event. Elton was his usual outlandish self in a purple suit, matching glasses and yellow t-shirt, whilst David wore a slightly more traditional monochrome ensemble. All of the Grey Goose vodka parties thrown in the run-up to the Oscars were to benefit road safety charity RADD.
9. Longoria Parker Banks Grey Goose 19/02/09
Sitting pretty at a table together were Elizabeth Banks and Eva Longoria Parker, who were both looking demure in their ladylike frocks, paired with perfect curls and Hollywood smiles.
