5 Mar 2018
Grey Goose Pre-Oscar bash, Hollywood
1. Anderson Aniston Grey Goose 21/02/09It was the night before the Oscars and the stars were out in full force for the third pre-Oscars bash sponsored by Grey Goose. Jennifer Aniston belted up in a chic black coat, and further fuelled rumours that she may be hitting the red carpet tonight. She's been absent from the Academy Awards scene for a couple of years now, but we're hoping she'll make a triumphant return in a show-stopping Oscars gown. The actress was hanging out at the party with Markus Anderson.
2. Deeley Huston Grey Goose 21/02/09Look who's the Cat who's got the cream? A very smiley Cat Deeley was partying the night away with her Brit actor boyfriend Jack Huston. The couple quite the UK and have been living the stateside life, and look to be loving every minute of it!
3. Stefani Grey Goose 21/02/09A very glam looking Gwen Stefani was spotted hopping out of her car and entering the lavish Cecconi's party. Like Jen, the singer wrapped up warm in a chic black coat which, added a bright splash of colour with poppy red lips and piled her platinum blonde locks up into a chic chignon.
4. Rossdale Fuller Grey Goose 21/02/09Why should the girls have all the fun? Gwen Stefani's husband Gavin Rossdale was having a good old gossip with music mogul Simon Fuller at the party. Both men were looking sharp in their grey suits, but we like Gavin's fresh white scarf — a quick and easy way for a man to style up a suit.
5. Macpherson Boateng Grey Goose 21/02/09It wasn't just the biggest names in film who attended the pre-Oscar bash, but also some of the biggest faces in fashion. The ever-stylish Elle Macpherson was hanging out with designer Ozwald Boating wearing the colour of the evening in her off-the-shoulder LBD. The model mum accessorised her frock with a cute studded clutch, and every VIP must-have; a blackberry.
6. Cannon Carey Boateng Grey Goose 21/02/09Yet another starlet to be seen sporting the LBD, LBC (Little Black Coat) ensemble at the West Hollywood party was Mariah Carey, who brought her long-term boyfriend Nick Cannon along to the star-studded soiree. The pair took the opportunity for a quick chat with designer Ozwald Boateng, who certainly seems to be doing the rounds on the party circuit at the moment.
7. Banks Grey Goose 21/02/09Elizabeth Banks was partying hard, hitting Cecconi's for the second night in a row to attend another pre-Oscars celebration. The Definitely Maybe actress, was on-trend in a midnight blue asymmetric frock, with layered folds over her shoulder, as she waited at the bar for a Grey Goose cocktail.
8. Stewart Grey Goose 21/02/09Perched daintily on her chair was Kimberley Stewart, who took a more fashion-forward approach to her LBD which had long sleeves and shoulder cut-outs. The model must have been feeling the ever-increasing buzz of excitement in the air that only the Oscars can create as she mingled with the host of Hollywood gliteratti.
9. Gruffudd Evans Grey Goose 21/02/09
Bringing a very welcome splash of colour to the evening's proceedings was Alice Evans, who stood out from the crowd in her tomato red coat. The Brit actress was accompanied by her lovely hubbie Ioan Gruffudd, who was the epitome of casual cool in his rocker tee, grey scarf and black leather jacket.
