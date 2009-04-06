It was the night before the Oscars and the stars were out in full force for the third pre-Oscars bash sponsored by Grey Goose. Jennifer Aniston belted up in a chic black coat, and further fuelled rumours that she may be hitting the red carpet tonight. She's been absent from the Academy Awards scene for a couple of years now, but we're hoping she'll make a triumphant return in a show-stopping Oscars gown. The actress was hanging out at the party with Markus Anderson.