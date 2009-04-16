Accompanying Drew Barrymore on the red carpet was her boyfriend Justin Long, who she also starred alongside in the hit rom-com He's Just Not That Into You. The pair have recently reunited following a split last year, but looked more loved up than ever as they happily posed for the cameras. The actor was suave in his black tux and tie — and we're not surprised to see him looking so pleased with himself with a knock-out like Drew once more on his arm!