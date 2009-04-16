5 Mar 2018
Grey Gardens Premiere, NY
1. Barrymore1 Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Drew Barrymore was simply breathtaking as she swept into the New York premiere of her latest TV movie Grey Gardens. The actress wowed in a show-stopping crystal-covered nude Alberta Ferretti gown, teamed with fur stole, veiled fascinator and vintage waves. It's the stuff dreams are made of.
2. Barrymore Lange Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Jessica Lange and Drew Barrymore star in Grey Gardens as "Big Edie" Beale and her daughter "Little Edie" — the aunt and first cousin of Jackie Kenedy Onassis. The TV movie is based on the groundbreaking 1975 documentary of the same name, which tells the story of the two women who lived in virtual isolation and squalor in a derelict old mansion in the Hamptons.
3. Tripplehorn Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Jeanne Tripplehorn arrived at the New York premiere sporting this striking polka-dot Carolina Herrera gown, which she teamed with simple hoop earrings and a white box clutch. The Big Love actress stars alongside Drew in Grey Gardens, playing the role of Jackie O in the TV film.
4. Barrymore Long Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Accompanying Drew Barrymore on the red carpet was her boyfriend Justin Long, who she also starred alongside in the hit rom-com He's Just Not That Into You. The pair have recently reunited following a split last year, but looked more loved up than ever as they happily posed for the cameras. The actor was suave in his black tux and tie — and we're not surprised to see him looking so pleased with himself with a knock-out like Drew once more on his arm!
5. Wu Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Designer-of-the-moment Jason Wu also arrived at the glamorous premiere to check out the film. The NY based designer has shot to fame recently after the First Lady Michelle Obama has been seen out and about sporting some of his finest designs (who can forget that incredible inauguration day gown?) As a result we'll bet Jason's got A-listers knocking on his door on a daily basis looking to be decked out in his delectable designs.
6. Barrymore Fallon Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Laughs came courtesy of Saturday Night Live comedian Jimmy Fallon, who had Drew Barrymore in a fit of the giggles on the red carpet. The pair are old pals — Jimmy is actually married to Drew's best friend and Flower Films production company partner Nancy Juvonen.
7. Barrymore2 Grey Gardens Premiere 14/04/09Drew Barrymore was chatting passionately to the waiting media about her role in Grey Gardens, and the astonishing story that captivated the world when it was first broadcast as a documentary back in 1975. We love how Drew embraced the era in which the film is set with her red carpet style — the red lips, red nails, vintage waves and veiled fascinator simply ooze old school Hollywood glamour.
