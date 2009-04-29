5 Mar 2018
Grand Life NYC and Opening Ceremony Party, Paris
1. Jovovich Grand Life NYC 09/03/09After a hard day's work taking in the Paris Fashion Week shows such as Karl Lagerfeld, Givenchy and Sonia Rykiel, the fash pack hit Paris' most infamous hot spot Regine to do what they do best: party the night away. A face that has been a familiar fixture among the front row seats, Milla Jovovich was one such party goer, flashing her endless pins in a strapless LBD.
2. Holland Grand Life NYC 09/03/09The Soho and Tribeca Grand are renowned for their parties, which they host in Paris, Miami and London as part of their commitment to fashion, art and culture. The night may have been 'New York, New York' themed, but that didn't stop the Brits getting in on the action too. Henry Holland got the party started, throwing some serious shapes on the dance floor...
3. Lezark Grand Life NYC 09/03/09New York met Paris on Sunday night, and as one of the hottest NY scenesters around, the party just wouldn't have been complete without Leigh Lezark joining in the revelry. She wasn't just there to party though. The part-time model is also the rather attractive frontwoman of DJ outfit The Misshapes, who were the headlining act at the Fashion week bash.
4. Zoe Grand Life NYC 09/03/09We just don't know how she does it! Despite the fact that Rachel Zoe has gamely managed to take in practically every show going over the past month, jet-setting in from New York, to London, to Milan and now Paris, she still has the energy to go out and party afterwards! The celebrity stylist brought a couple of friends along with her to enjoy the star-studded soiree.
5. 2 Mandy DJs Grand Life NYC 09/03/09There was a bit of girl power going on behind the DJ booth, as following Leigh Lezark and The Misshapes was another fierce female act. Keeping the dance floor packed all night were 2 Mandy DJs (yes they're both called Mandy) who took over as the party extended into the early hours.
