Grammys Awards 2012
1. Adele - Grammys 2012
Adele teamed a glitzy Giorgio Armani gown with a Harry Winston diamond ring, chic waves and a matte crimson lip. She scooped six awards at the ceremony – congrats!
2. Katy Perry - Grammys 2012
Katy Perry matched her blue up-do with a blue Elie Saab Couture gown and a staggering $2 million worth of diamonds from Norman Silverman.
3. Taylor Swift - Grammys 2012
Country singer Taylor Swift struck a pose with her two awards in a high-neck Zuhair Murad Couture dress. A sleek up-do and polished make-up finished her high-shine look.
4. Rihanna - Grammys 2012
We heart Rihanna’s new blonde hair! At the Grammys 2012 she went for a high impact Giorgio Armani gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.
5. Gwyneth Paltrow - Grammys 2012
Gwyneth Paltrow looked super chic in a cut-out Stella McCartney gown with gold belt. We love the sleek ponytail and radiant skin.
6. Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney - Grammys 2012
Lady Gaga posed with singing legend Paul McCartney. Unlike last year’s awards, she didn’t arrive in an egg, being a little more sedate in a black PVC dress with netting covering her face.
7. Nicki Minaj - Grammys 2012
Move over Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj scooped the award for most eccentric entrance, with a man dressed as the Pope as her plus one for the night. For her outfit, the singer opted for a vibrant scarlet red and black Versace hooded dress with matching crystal covered gloves.
8. Jennifer Hudson - Grammys 2012
Jennifer Hudson wore a demure black gown to pay tribute to iconic singer Whitney Houston with a rendition of her song I Will Always Love You. Whitney who was set to perform, passed away the night before the awards.
9. Corinne Bailey Rae - Grammys 2012
Is This Love singer Corinne Bailey Rae chose a Christian Siriano gown to receive her award for Best R&B performance.
10. Jessie J - Grammys 2012
Flying the flag for us Brits, Jessie J paired her metallic Julien McDonald fishtail gown with a heavy fringe and side ponytail.
11. Carrie Underwood - Grammys 2012
Nominated for Best Country Solo Song, Carrie Underwood wore a backless sequin tulle gown by Gomez-Gracia. She was pipped to the gong by Taylor Swift.
12. Rihanna - Grammys 2012
Rihanna donned a sheer top with leather hotpants for a high energy performance at the Grammys 2012.
13. Alicia Keys - Grammys 2012
Couture gowns were the order of the day, with Alicia Keys choosing a dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring 2012 couture collection. The singer performed a tribute to Etta James.
14. Carrie Underwood - Grammys 2012
Carrie Underwood changed her gown to a black and gown sequin dress to present the award to Bon Iver for Best New Artist.
15. Kelly Rowland - Grammys 2012
Kelly Rowland chose a silver and pink Alberta Ferretti dress to attend the awards. We love her half up-do and drop earrings for extra glam.
16. Paris Hilton - Grammys 2012
Wearing a Basil Soda white and gold gown with gold belt, Paris Hilton chose a loose bun and pinky lip to complete her look.
17. Kelly Osbourne - Grammys 2012
Kelly Osbourne’s dress was also a couture number. She chose a Tony Ward Couture gown with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewellery by Pomellato.
18. Katy Perry - Grammys 2012
A quick outfit change later and Katy Perry was ready to perform after crimping her hair and donning blue sunglasses and a catsuit.
19. Kate Beckinsale - Grammys 2012
Kate Beckinsale chose a Zuhair Murad frock, teamed with Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and earrings by Sutra.
20. Adele - Grammys 2012
Adele looked super cute in a sheer black polka dot dress receiving one of her six awards!
21. Fergie - Grammys 2012
Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie sizzled in a tangerine lace dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, with Neil Lane jewels. She finished the look with Walter Steiger pumps and a Judith Leiber clutch. The petite star brought her mum to the awards – cute!
22. Kings of Leon - Grammys 2012
The guys from Kings of Leon made a dapper threesome, all wearing Gucci. Caleb Followill’s pregnant wife Lily Aldridge joined the band, in a floral Gucci number.http://www.instyle.co.uk/celebrity/lily-aldridge
23. Flo Rida - Grammys 2012
Flo Rida paired his white tie outfit with his trademark dark glasses to pose for pictures on the red carpet.
24. Diana Ross - Grammys 2012
Legendary diva Diana Ross received a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys.
25. Carrie Underwood - Grammys 2012
Carrie Underwood gives us a peek at the back of her stunning Gomez-Gracia gown as she takes time out to sign autographs for her fans.
26. Cyndi Lauper - Grammys 2012
Cyndi Lauper showed off a cut-out leather dress and multi-coloured drop earrings. Her date for the night was 13-year-old son Declyn.
27. Alicia Keys - Grammys 2012
Empire State of Mind singer Alicia Keys teamed her Alexandre Vauthier dress with Christian Louboutin heels. We love husband Swizz Beatz’s purple velvet tie and jacket combo!
28. Bruno Mars - Grammys 2012
Record of the Year nominee Bruno Mars changed out of his smart grey suit and shades into a satin copper tie and jacket to perform his hit Runaway during the awards.
29. Anne V and Adam Levine- Grammys 2012
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine posed with girlfriend Victoria’s Secret model Anne V. Before the awards Adam tweeted, “Tomorrow night at the Grammys, the only person on our minds will be Whitney Houston”.
30. Alison Krauss - Grammys 2012
Singer Alison Krauss picked up two gongs at this year’s awards, taking her total wins to a record-breaking 28 Grammy Awards.
31. Adam Levine - Grammys 2012
Adam Levine took a photo-op without his girlfriend Anne, to show off his smart grey suit and tie.
32. Robyn - Grammys 2012
Robyn chose an asymmetric white dress and brothel creeper shoes for the awards, in which she was nominated for Best Dance Recording.
