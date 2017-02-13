13 Grammys Outfits We're Talking About Today

The Grammys red carpet is always one of the coolest of the whole awards season — and the 2017 was another year we'll be talking about for years.

While the film crowd was across the pond in London at the BAFTAs 2017, the music lot were in LA for the 59th Grammy Awards.

Hosted by James Corden, it was — unsurprisingly — an all-round entertaining evening, with Adele becoming the first person to win the Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year twice. The Hello singer beat Beyoncé's Lemonade to Album Of The Year, but still bowed to Bey — who gave impressive performances of Love Drought and Sandcastles, which set off a Twitter storm — during her acceptance speech. Classic Adele — she also BROKE her award and gave half to Beyoncé. How very Mean Girls.

And now to the outfits... What is it with Rihanna and the Grammys? The singer recreated the 'toilet roll doll' Giambattista Valli silhouette of 2015 with a more sports luxe Armani Prive two-piece, though nodded to her noughties look with Pon De Replay throwback curls. As did her maybe-love rival (...Is the Drake thing for real?) Jennifer Lopez with poker straight highlighted hair and a lilac Ralph & Russo dress.

The Knowles family represented in Alessandro Michele's Gucci designs, with Solange wearing a foil gold dress (like THE pleated skirt of a few seasons ago) and Blue Ivy continued her twinning trend in a cute little pink suit and ruffle shirt. Sadly she didn't walk the red carpet, but was seen watching the show with Jay Z.

Lea Michele wore her signature glitzy look — this time a beaded Roberto Cavalli two-piece, but went high fash with sleek hair and a barely-there eye.

Elle King went all Snapchat filter in a Teuta Matoshi floral dress (#weddinggoals) with a matching hair piece.

Halsey's was undoubtedly the most NSFW look of the night, beating Chrissy Teigen's raunch Roberto Cavalli (with knickers this time, after hooha-gate), going big with this season's parachute trend, as we saw at Vetements and Eudon Choi. Her Christian Wijnants suit — worn braless, v K-Stew — was just the right amount of slinky in SS17 blue.

Check out the most noteworthy outfits of the Grammys 2017...