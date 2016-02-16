Grammys 2016 After Party - The Best Moments, As They Happen...

The Grammys 2016 after parties are happening RIGHT NOW...

After a pretty starry ceremony, the stars left the Staples Center and hit the Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group gathering - and started celebrating their wins. And it was a party-worthy ceremony, with Kendrick Lamar picking up the most awards, Lady Gaga blowing everyone away with a Bowie homage and a dreamy lot of red carpet dresses.

Taylor Swift looked elated at her successes at the Universal Music Group party - hugging EVERYONE, after a quick change from her bright Atelier Versace dress into a monochrome mini.

Then there's the celebs who didn't actually attend the ceremony - Miranda Kerr and Brooklyn Beckham, in a new pair of jazzy opticals...

See the pics from the after parties - as they happen...