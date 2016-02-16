Grammys 2016: The Best Pics From The Night

We look back at everything that happened - from the red carpet to the awards...

It's Grammy time! We look back at everything that happened - from the red carpet to the awards...

Celebrating the best work in the last year, the industry elite hit the Staples Center in LA last night to see who'd pick up this year's awards.

And they did it in style! The best Grammys dresses list basically comprises of Rihanna and Beyonce, so we were stoked to see some other stars looking so great.

Adele looked incredible, in black (surprise!) Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, though her performance wasn't quite so stellar (it must have been the equipment) while Florence Welch looked as quirky and fabulous as ever in Gucci's AW16 collection.

Chrissy Teigen, who is looking very pregnant and totally amazing right now, wore a caped white Yousef Al-Jasmi dress alongside husband John Legend (who was nominated for four Grammys and won for Best Song Writen For Visual Media).

Zendaya, who we've come to expect talked-about looks from now, nailed androgynous tailoring, even braving a bronde mullet to go with her oversized double-breasted suit.

And same - kind of - with Lady Gaga who, in another homage to Bowie, after her tattoo at the weekend, rocked up with flaming orange hair in custom Marc Jacobs, and did an incredible performance of nine Bowie hits in another bespoke look alongside Nile Rodgers.

Taylor Swift, who was in her colour block, cut-out red carpet uniform - this time, Atelier Versace - beat Kendrick Lamar (whose brilliant performance sort of overshadowed the whole night) for the Album Of The Year award, and focused on that whole Kanye thing (without actually mentioning his name) and the challenges female artists face in her acceptance speech. Don't feel too sorry for Kendrick though, who picked up easily the most awards (and very well-deserved, too) of the night! (Here's the full list of Grammy 2016 winners.)

Check out the best moments...