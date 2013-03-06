Grammys 2011

Never one to shy away from a more risqué red carpet look, style savvy singer and Grammy winner Rihanna showed off her enviable curves in Jean Paul Gaultier SS11 couture. Tiered white ruffles lay horizontally across a sheer slip of a dress and fell to the floor, where Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Plato heels could be seen peeking out. Winner of Best Dance Recording for Only Girl (In The World), Rihanna performed twice during the evening, once with Eminem and again amidst a giant fire pit to sing current catchy single What’s My Name?