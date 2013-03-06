See all the action from the Grammys 2011...
Grammys 2011
More Grammys
-
1. Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow
Grammy nominee Beyonce was the latest celeb to work the suit-jacket trend, teaming a sparkly Chanel tux with super short-shorts, while pal Gwyneth Paltrow went for a black lace dress by Rachel Roy as she got ready for her big moment on stage. The pair both wore shoes by Louboutin.
-
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry wowed the crowds at the Grammys 2011 performing her single Not Like The Movies sitting on a swing looking ethereal and angelic. Footage of her wedding to Russell Brand was shown on the screen in the background. Earlier, Katy was seen posing for pics with her Gran. It was clearly a family affair!
-
3. Heidi Klum, Seal
The gorgeous Heidi Klum looked more stunning than ever in a glittering gold sequinned fishtail Julien Macdonald gown as she posed for pics with hubby Seal.
-
4. Lea Michele
Glee star Lea Michele worked a plunging black lace Emilio Pucci gown with peek-a-boo thigh-high slit teamed with stacked black Louboutin platforms. We love Lea's new-found sizzling red carpet confidence!
-
5. Rihanna
Never one to shy away from a more risqué red carpet look, style savvy singer and Grammy winner Rihanna showed off her enviable curves in Jean Paul Gaultier SS11 couture. Tiered white ruffles lay horizontally across a sheer slip of a dress and fell to the floor, where Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle Plato heels could be seen peeking out. Winner of Best Dance Recording for Only Girl (In The World), Rihanna performed twice during the evening, once with Eminem and again amidst a giant fire pit to sing current catchy single What’s My Name?
-
6. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria wowed in a monochrome ensemble on the red carpet with a ruffled frou-frou-esque dress by Ashi Studio teamed with sky-high Brian Atwood heels. She wore her hair in a tight up-do and went for a smouldering smoky eyed look. We love it!
-
7. Florence Welch
Florence Welch worked an outlandish nude stretch tulle Givenchy Spring 2011 Couture dress with embroidered detailing as she arrived at the Grammys 2011. She was nominated for Best New Artist but was pipped to the post by Esperanza Spalding.
-
8. Jennifer Lopez
Awards veteran, Jennifer Lopez went ultra short with her hemline in a sparkling silver Emilio Pucci dress teamed with a silver Swarovski clutch and jewel encrusted Louboutin peep-toe heels. She wore her long, lustrous locks volumised and centre-parted and finished her look with intense smoky eyes.
-
9. Lady Gaga
What a way to travel! Nominated for six awards, Lady Gaga was carried across the red carpet in a giant egg by her futuristic-looking attendants. She later hatched on stage and performed her latest single.
-
10. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber looked cute as a button in a white suit with black bow-tie. He pared-down the look with a pair of high-top trainers.
-
11. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was on fine form accompanying husband and Grammy winner Keith Urban down the red carpet. In a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier SS11 couture strapless dress, she showed off her natural beauty with tumbling locks and a beaming smile.
-
12. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith
Proud parents Will and Jada posed for pics with singing sensation daughter Willow. While mum looked gorgeous in a dove grey Amanda Wakeley dress, 10-year-old Willow was treated to some custom-made Louis Vuitton shoes to go with her funky outfit. She styled her cute braids with orange and yellow shoelaces. A star in the making!
-
13. Lady Gaga
Fresh from her egg-hatching performance, Lady Gaga won three out of the six Grammys she was nominated for, and accepted the award wearing another wow-worthy ensemble. With last year's meat-outfit under her belt, this year Lady G went for a leather ensemble with a sculpted bodice and knee-high boots.
-
14. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson showed off her new super svelte figure in a wow-worthy Versace Pre-Fall 2011 navy and sequins bodice-cut dress with Louboutin strappy heels. She added some extra sparkle with Neil Lane jewellery.
-
15. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne was a vision in violet as she hit the red carpet at the Grammys 2011. Wearing an asymmetric ruffled Tadashi dress, with silver peep-toes and loose side-swept hair, Kelly was among our favourite looks from the night.
-
16. Lady Gaga
Having been carried in an egg across the red carpet, Lady Gaga hatched on stage emerging from the shell to perform her new hit single Born This Way. Wearing an all-gold ensemble, her ladyship reminded us of a young Madonna with a side top-knot ponytail. We love it!
-
17. Matthew Morrison
Glee star Matthew Morrison looked as dashing as ever all suited and booted. Speaking to press backstage, he shared his excitement to see fellow Glee cast-member Gwyneth perform with Cee Lo: "She killed it! And she looked fantastic! My heart was so happy!"
-
18. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked as glam as ever in a suitably eye-popping gold KaufmanFranco dress with plunging neckline and thigh split, teamed with nude peep-toe Louboutins.
-
19. LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes went ultra glam at the Grammys 2011 in a gold v-neck Reem Acra gown. She cosied up for pics with fiance Eddie Cibrian.
-
20. Selma Blair
Grammy-nominated mum-to-be Selma Blair perfectly demonstrated how to stay stylish with a baby bump, in a floor-length Lanvin gown. With an empire waist letting the skirt fall floatingly to the floor, Selma kept a reassuring hand on her burgeoning bump. Accessories were kept simple with a metal box clutch and modern silver wrist cuffs.
-
21. Selena Gomez
Disney darling Selena Gomez went for a slinkier style in a shimmering gown by J. Mendel. She teamed the form-fitting dress with tousled tresses and a splash of pink lipstick to keep the look young and fresh.
-
22. Natasha Bedingfield
Natasha Beddingfield looked more silver screen siren than sassy songstress, but we just loved the look. An embellished blue bodice trailed to a floating floral gown and was perfectly teamed with a 20s style pinned hair-do and a lick of red lippy.
-
23. Li'l Wayne,Nicki Minaj,Tyga
Rapper and eccentric style champion Nicki Minaj certainly knows how to make a statement and this year’s Grammy’s were no exception. In head-to-toe leopard print, courtesy of Givenchy AW07, she prowled the red carpet with a hot pink pout and feline flick-lined eyes. The look was topped off with a piled-high white blond wig struck with a stripe of black.
-
24. Sean Combs
Always one to set the red carpet style bar for the guys, Sean Coombs did dressed-down tux appeal for this year’s Grammys. Tucking a gleaming white shirt into tailored trousers, he played the cool card by topping the look with a leather jacket and shades.
-
25. Mya
Singer Mya pulled out all the stops with her red carpet look, wearing a stunning, sparkling Jean Fares Couture mermaid tail dress. She wore her hair in a tight, slick up-do teamed with chandelier earrings.
-
26. Russell Brand
Silver suited and black booted, Russell Brand was ultra suave on the Grammys red carpet. His hair tamed to a central parting and a little more clean-shaven than usual, the husband of Grammy nominee Katy Perry did Brit cool stateside.
-
27. Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton went for an elegant red carpet look in monochrome with a touch of sparkle for the Grammys 2011. She matched some serious glitz on her wrist with sparkling stud earrings and a silver shimmer across her eyes.
-
28. Ciara
Looking every inch a glamazon, singer Ciara channelled a Wonder-Woman look in this show-stopping Emilio Pucci halter dress teamed with gladiator-style heels. Fierce!
-
29. Katy Perry, Russell Brand
Katy Perry and Russell Brand made an angelic-looking couple in their complimenting silver-hued ensembles. And Katy treated us to not just one Armani dress, but three. The singer performed her song Not Like The Movies while sitting atop a swing as footage of her wedding played in the background.
-
30. Barry Manilow
Music legend Barry Manilow hit the Grammys 2011 where he was nominated for the Traditional Pop Vocal Album award. Despite the award going to Canadian singer Michael Buble, Barry was all smiles as he posed for pics on the red carpet.
-
31. Dianna Agron
I Am Number Four star Dianna Agron positively sizzled on the red carpet as she and Glee castmates were nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Group. Wearing a stunning black satin dress from Vivienne Westwood's Gold label collection, Dianne added jewels from House of Lavande and a Judith Leiber clutch.
Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow
Grammy nominee Beyonce was the latest celeb to work the suit-jacket trend, teaming a sparkly Chanel tux with super short-shorts, while pal Gwyneth Paltrow went for a black lace dress by Rachel Roy as she got ready for her big moment on stage. The pair both wore shoes by Louboutin.
Must Reads
16 Feb 2016
Grammys 2016: The Best Pics From The Night
6 Mar 2013
Grammys Awards 2012
6 Mar 2013