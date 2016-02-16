Bowie, Beyonce and Burgers: 15 Reasons Why The 2016 Grammy Awards Were Unmissable

Bad sound, Braille and a case of bronchitis - was the Grammys 2016 the most problematic yet? All the unmissable moments from last night’s show

The Grammys 2016 saw music’s most famous faces win big (Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, we’re looking at you), but the night didn’t go quite so well for Rihanna or Adele. Catch up on all the unmissable moments from the Grammy Awards 2016 below…

1. Adele might have had a slight technical issue with her performance of All I Ask, but to be honest it was probably for the best – she did get an In N Out burger afterwards to make up for it. The reason behind that weird sound at the start of the track? A piano microphone fell into the piano strings, apparently.

https://twitter.com/Adele/status/699457767896002561 Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it. — Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016

2. At least Adele did better than Rihanna, who had to pull out of her performance last minute thanks to a bad case of bronchitis. Aint nobody got time for that!

https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/699438746803048448 #NAVY so sorry I couldn't be there ..... Thanks Grammys and CBS for your support tonight. — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2016

3. Beyonce rocked up to the ceremony in a white dress, but it wasn’t Givenchy (not reckless). The Inbal Dror maxi wouldn’t look out of place at a wedding, but since B is already hitched we’ll just appreciate its gorgeousness.

4. Taylor Swift started a lot of talking points last night – first off, that super cropped bob made its debut, with a colour block Versace two-piece and choker.

5. Next, she opened the show with Out Of The Woods …it seems the Grammys were plagued with performance issues, as Taylor ended up sobbing in Selena Gomez’s arms after her performance. According to our expert lip readers (aka us), Taylor told a friend that she missed a note in the track.

6. Oh, and she landed multiple awards, too. As Tay pointed out, she’s the first woman in history to bag the Best Album award twice, and had a little something to say to Kanye West in her acceptance speech. After those lyrics at Yeezy Season 3, Swifty told the world “there are going to be people along the way who are going to try to take credit for your accomplishments or your fame, but if you just focus on the work and don’t let those people sidetrack you”.

7. Lady Gaga did David Bowie, and it was emotional. After the world was left reeling at the news of the Starman’s death in January 2016, Gaga paid tribute to the legend in full cat suit costume.

8. Selena Gomez, single on Valentine’s Day?! E News host Ryan Seacrest called Selena’s solo V-Day S.A.D – Singles Awareness Day, but former InStyle cover girl Selena was pretty quick to straighten out any idea that she was moping with Netflix: “I was with my best friends, we’re all single so I spent it with my girl friends.”

9. How to leave the Grammys in style? With James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, of course. YES to this, Justin Bieber.



10. Justin later hit the Grammys 2016 stage, switching from the softer Love Yourself to Where Are You Now, smashing his acoustic guitar in between. Rock star, right? Maybe, if the lights were on… Unfortunately nobody could see Bieb’s rock’n’roll moment.

https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/699431966148399104 Justin Bieber gets stuck in his guitar strap, throws the guitar down pic.twitter.com/XwwNO6ow8F — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2016

11. He redeemed himself with his super-cute bro, though.

12. We’ve got to hand it to Stevie Wonder; this is the way you make a social statement at an awards ceremony. Handing over the award for Song Of The Year, Stevie flipped over the envelope to expose the winner for EVERYONE to see… except it was in Braille: “We need to make every single thing accessible to every person with a disability”.

13. Gwen Stefani filmed a live video for her new single, Make Me Like You, which had a swinging sixties vibe, but were those roller-skates such a good idea?! The singer looked like she tripped over during one scene, toppling the rest of her video cast. OUCH.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BB0vbu3uLXC/ 😳😳 Alien baby??? 👽👶 #MakeMeLikeYou A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 15, 2016 at 2:42pm PST

14. Sofia Vergara, what are YOU doing on the Grammys stage?! The actress joined Pitbull on stage – dressed like a taxi!? - with other special guests including Travis Barker, Joe Perry and Robin Thicke.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BB1iMYUrpVi/ #grammys2016 #pitbulltaxi 💃 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 15, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

15. And THEN there was Kendrick Lamar – watch his mind-blowing performance below.

