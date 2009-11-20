5 Mar 2018
GQ Men of the Year Awards
Hollywood star Christian Slater attended the 2009 GQ Men of the Year party looking sharp in a shiny suit and blue shirt.
Actress Elizabeth Banks wore a gorgeous LBD with striped stockings at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year bash on Wednesday night.
90210 star Jessica Stroup looked ready to party at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year do, wearing a tux jacket with gold shorts and mesh heels.
90210 hotties AnnaLynne McCord and Jessia Stroup showed off there perfect pins, in thigh-skimming outfits.
Stunning Olivia Wilde looked like Hollywood royalty in this structured white dress, teamed with black clutch and heels.
Taken star Maggie Grace looked lovely in this lace dress accessorized with a burgundy belt.
Aspire actor, model and ex-boyfriend to Sarah Palin’s daughter, Levi Johnston looked suave in a purple striped shirt and waistcoat at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year bash.
Wearing a purple ruched dress, Kim Kardashian showed off her amazing curves at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year awards.
Best known as Annie Wilson in 90210, Shenae Grimes stepped out in this black bandeau mini with purple piping. We’re loving the statement necklace!
Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried look chic in this black lace number at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year event in LA. We are so jealous of her amazing blonde locks!
Hollywood heavyweight Quentin Tarantino wore a T-shirt and tux to the GQ Men of the Year party on Wednesday night. We love how he’s accessoried with a really cool LOVE necklace!
January Jones looked stunning at the GQ Men of the Year party in LA. The Mad Men star wore a gorgeous blue and white bandeau dress teamed with black accessories.
Star trek actress Zoe Salanda wore this fabulous figure-hugging white and black dress to the 2009 GQ Men of the Year bash.
Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman attended the 2009 GQ Awards with a guest looking dapper in his purple shirt with black tux and aviators!
Letting her hair hang in loose waves, Zoe Saldana created a very seductive look by wearing bright red lipstick with her black and white dress at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year party.
Beautiful actress Rose McGowan wore this revealing aqua mini at the 2009 GQ Men of the Year party.
Dressed to impress, Tom Ford looked super-stylish at the 2009 GQ Men of the year party in a classic slimline suit and two-day old stubble - he’s oozing sex appeal!
