5 Mar 2018
Gossip Girl book launch
1. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Ed and Leighton and Michelle
Where would Gossip Girl be without the gorgeous garms and hot accessories? Would Queen B be the perfect monarch without her Alice bands? Would Chuck Bass be quite so brooding without a matching pocket square and tie? Probably not. The fashion genius behind the winning wardrobe looks is Eric Daman, GG's resident stylist.
His new book, You Know You Want It, imparts his sartorial wisdom, so you too can dress like a Gossip Girl. To celebrate, Daman threw a party for his closest celebrity friends at New York's suitably swish store, Henri Bendel, and Leighton Meester, Blake Lively and the rest of the cast came to help him celebrate.
It was an all-star line up as the Gossip Girl crew teamed up with wardrobe meister Eric Daman.
2. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Ed
Ed Westwick clearly doesn't share Chuck Bass's fashion sense… Leaving the three piece suits safely in the Gossip Girl wardrobe, Ed went for a badboy-esque leather jacket… And kept that brooding stare… Swoon!
3. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 blake and eric
Blake Lively towered over budding author Eric Daman in her perforated Stella McCartney over-the-knee boots. Eric's book promises to divulge the secrets of style, inspiration and confidence… Doesn't look like Blake needs to read it!
4. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Jessica and Eric
Eric Daman and Jessica Szohr shared a laugh at the book launch party with Daman going for a classic black tie look and Jessica keeping it chic in a LBD.
5. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Ed and Leighton
On screen sweethearts Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass and a pretty looking Leighton Meester shared a laugh as they posed for photographers at the book launch.
6. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 blake
Blake Lively was too cool for school in her over-the-knee boots and statement shouldered jacket. We love how she's given a smart look a nonchalant edge with her sleeves rolled up and shirt unbuttoned. The lady must have learnt a thing or two from Eric!
7. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Jessica
Jessic Szohr was keeping it seriously slinky in a skin-tight little black dress teamed with black platform courts and a silver snakeskin clutch. She wore her long brunette locks gently waved and rouge noir nails finished the vampy look.
8. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Leighton and Michelle
On screen enemies looked anything but as they cosied up on the red carpet. Leighton's candy-pink ensemble contrasted with Michelle's midnight blue frock, and both girls looked stunning in their individual style.
9. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Olivia
Olivia Palermo was sleek in a velvet print dress teamed with black accessories and tuxedo-style jacket.
10. You Know You Want It book launch 130110 Michelle
Jessic Szohr was keeping it seriously slinky in a skin-tight little black dress teamed with black platform courts and a silver snakeskin clutch. She wore her long brunette locks gently waved and rouge noir nails finished the vampy look.
