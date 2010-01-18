Where would Gossip Girl be without the gorgeous garms and hot accessories? Would Queen B be the perfect monarch without her Alice bands? Would Chuck Bass be quite so brooding without a matching pocket square and tie? Probably not. The fashion genius behind the winning wardrobe looks is Eric Daman, GG's resident stylist.

His new book, You Know You Want It, imparts his sartorial wisdom, so you too can dress like a Gossip Girl. To celebrate, Daman threw a party for his closest celebrity friends at New York's suitably swish store, Henri Bendel, and Leighton Meester, Blake Lively and the rest of the cast came to help him celebrate.

It was an all-star line up as the Gossip Girl crew teamed up with wardrobe meister Eric Daman.