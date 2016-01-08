UPDATE: Tom Ford Will Present At The Golden Globes 2016

The Golden Globes are so, so close, and we have some news on who you’ll see at the ceremony…

The Golden Globes are on Sunday, and with a presenting line-up like this, we’re seriously excited to tune in.

Breaking the news over their Twitter and Instagram pages, The Golden Globes are revealing the celebrities confirmed to present awards at the ceremony, and trust us when we say they’re Hollywood’s finest. The Globes have also enlisted the one and only Tom Ford to present on stage; as well as his influential career in fashion, Tom made his film directoral debut with A Single Man (think 60s menswear at its finest), and has a new thriller, Nocturnal Animals, due out in 2016.

So who else will be handing over the coveted globes on Sunday? Let’s take a look…

Ricky Gervais

We found out in October that Ricky would be back to host the ceremony, replacing the hilarious duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. He’s already helmed the show for three years from 2010, 2011 and 2012, which he said would be his last, but here he is…

Ricky isn’t the only presenter who has a history with the Globes, either. The organisers have called back four previous winners to grace the stage, including;

Kate Hudson

The red-carpet favourite will be presenting at this year's ceremony, having won her first Golden Globe at the age of 21 for her role in Almost Famous.

Jim Carrey

Remember The Mask? How about The Truman Show? Silver screen legend Jim Carey hasn't been nominated since 2004, but will take to the stage this weekend to present.

Helen Mirren

Can you believe Helen Mirren has only landed three Golden Globes in her 50-year career?! One was for her turn as The Queen, and another for her role in Queen Elizabeth.

J. K. Simmons

You’ll probably know J. K. from 2014’s Whiplash, where he played a terrifying (and violent) jazz band instructor. He picked up well-deserved Best Supporting Actor globe last year.

Julianne Moore

Julianne landed over 20 Best Actress awards in 2015 for her role in Still Alice, including at last year’s Golden Globes.

Eddie Redmayne

Father-to-be Eddie (congrats!) had a pretty amazing awards season last year with The Theory Of Everything, and while he might be back as a presenter for 2016, he’s also nominated or The Danish Girl.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie won her first Golden Globe only last year, for her role in BBC drama The Honourable Woman. We're STILL on the edge of our seats.

Amy Adams

From Catch Me If You Can to Big Eyes, Amy Adams has come a long way in her career, picking up two Golden Globes along the way. She’s back for 2016 as a presenter.

Patricia Arquette will also be making her awards season 2016 debut at the Golden Globes, where she’ll be presenting. We’ll never forget that Oscars 2015 moment, where she called for equal pay for women in her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech.

As if that wasn’t enough, Amy Schumer, Channing Tatum, Olivia Wilde, Melissa Benoist, Eva Longoria, Jason Statham, Mel Gibson, Amber Heard, Terrence Howard, Taraji P Henson, Kevin Hart, Ken Jeong, Grant Gustin and Jamie Foxx have also been announced as 2016 presenters, with more names to come.

We'll update you with breaking names as they come, and in the meantime, check out all the Golden Globes 2016 nominations right here.