Golden Globes 2014: Beauty Round-Up

The Golden Globes hasn't caught our eye just for the sea of incredible designer gowns, oh no. We're obsessed with the beautiful hairstyles and make-up worked by the A-list as well. Check out the InStyle round-up of the best Golden Globe beauty looks...

The Golden Globes are one of the biggest red-carpet events of the year, so naturally we can't wait to look through all the gorgeous photos. From national treasure Michelle Dockery sparkling in an embellished Oscar De La Renta dress, to Sandra Bullock dominating colour block, there was plenty of fashion moments to keep us captivated.

But now we're taking a closer look at the Golden Globes beauty looks. From sophisticated updos and loose Hollywood waves, to statement lipsticks and mesmerising smokey eyes, the A-list elite pulled out all the stops for the red-carpet.

Flick through our favourite close-ups from 2014 now...