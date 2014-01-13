Golden Globes 2014: All The A-List Instagram Photos

We've seen the amazing red-carpet dresses and the show-stopping beauty looks, now it's time to see what really went on behind the scenes. See all our favourite Instagram photos from The Golden Globes 2014...

The Golden Globes' red-carpet was ablaze with amazing designer dresses, gorgeous updos and incredible smokey-eyes – and we've loved looking though all the glamorous photos. Now we're moving on, we're finding out what happened behind-the-scenes, how the stars got ready, and who they parties with at the after-parties.

InStyle have found all the cool A-list Instagram pics from their personal accounts so you can get a real feel for what it's like to be at one of the hottest Hollywood tickets in the awards calender.

From Emma Roberts' pre-awards snack, to Sofia Vergara nailing tequila shots, these are the Golden Globes pictures you haven't seen yet...