11 Jan 2016
Golden Globes 2011
-
1. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Emerald green was a huge red carpet trend for the Golden Globes 2011, and we're pleased to see Angelina ditched her signature black frocks in favour of this dazzling sequin number by Atelier Versace. The Tourist star was joined by beau Brad Pitt in a penguin suit and shades.
-
2. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Anne Hathaway was absolutely breathtaking as she graced the red carpet in this full-length Armani Prive gown, which perfectly highlighted her stunning curves. The Love and Other Drugs star had opted for sleek bouncy waves and understated makeup to finish the look.
-
3. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Best Supporting Actor winner Christian Bale, clad in Dolce & Gabbana, was perfectly co-ordinated with wife Sibi Blazic in a palette of black and petrol blue.
-
4. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Curvaceous Mad Men beauty Christina Hendricks was utterly ravishing in a satin red gown with corsage shoulder detail. Full-bodied bouncy locks and scarlet lips finished her look to perfection. The cast of the hit Sixties show was up for Best Television Series - Drama, but lost out to Empire Boardwalk.
-
5. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Opting for a minimalist take on red carpet dressing, Claire Danes walked the red carpet in a salmon-coloured Calvin Klein Collection maxi. A sleek side-swept updo and a gold cuff were all she needed to finish the look.
-
6. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Natalie Portman's run of success continued as she picked up her second Best Actress accolade of the week for Black Swan. The petite star flattered her modest baby bump in a rose embellished Viktor & Rolf gown.
-
7. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Showing off a new full fringe, last year's Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock had opted for a delicate nude Jenny Packham aperitif with sparkling embellishment.
-
8. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban shared a laugh on the Golden Globes red carpet. Nicole had opted for a classic ivory gown by Prada, and left her long red locks loose.
-
9. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Best Actor winner Colin Firth had wife Livia Giuggioli at his side for moral support, and she looked simply stunning for the occasion in a dove-grey corset dress accessorised with a pretty ruffle clutch.
-
10. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Blue Valentine star Michelle Williams opts for this flower-bedecked Valentino resort gown. Simply stunning!
-
11. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Stealing the show in this screen siren Versace scarlet gown, Jones certainly flashed some flesh. Her red carpet blow-dry and dress co-coordinating pout attracted many admirers!
-
12. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Putting her fashion foot forward, Moore took followed the one-shoulder trend in this hot pink Lanvin gown with attached gold necklace
-
13. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Nominated twice (in the same category) for The Tourist and Alice in Wonderland, the legendary actor suited up in a Ralph Lauren black label tuxedo
-
14. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Christina Aguilera opted for classic glamour for the night in a fishtail lace gown by Zuhair Murad.
-
15. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
It’s all smiles for 127 Hours star James Franco. Nominated for Best Actor, Franco wore a Gucci made-to-measure black Heritage tuxedo
-
16. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Halle Berry went for all out glam in this raven-coloured Nina Ricci corset dress, which she accessorised with stacked crystal bangles.
-
17. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
A dapper looking Cory Monteith joined his fellow Glee cast to collect the Best TV Comedy accolade.
-
18. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
While Mila Kunis missed out on the title of best Supporting Actress, she certainly deserves a best dressed crown. The Black Swan actress looked totally ravishing in her sculptural one-shouder gown by Vera Wang.
-
19. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Host Olivia Wilde went totally fairytale for the night, and was one of the only stars to opt for a puffball gown. Letting the dramatic Marchesa sparkler take the limelight, she kept her hair and makeup simple.
-
20. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
We wouldn't have expected face of Armani, Megan Fox, to be decked out in any other designer, and the raven-locked actress looked sleek and pretty in the wrap-detail gown.
-
21. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Another single star tackling the red carpet alone, (since his recent split with Taylor Swift) the Love & Other Drugs nominated star suits up in Burberry.
-
22. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
The Glee cast were utterly euphoric after their Best Comedy win, and Lea Michele and Kevin McHale made for a well dressed pair, sporting a quirky polka dot suit and peachy Oscar de la Renta gown respectively.
-
23. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
While Leighton Meester has been spotted in an array of bold brights of late, for her hosting duties she had opted for a rather more understated option in the form of this sheer-sleeved Burberry gown. The Country Strong starlet knows the power of a good accessory or two, and had finished the look with killer crystal embellished heels and a sparkling gold box clutch.
-
24. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
We may have predicted that Elisabeth Moss would don this Oscar de la Renta gown, but it was an equally stunning choice for Glee Girl Lea Michele.
-
25. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Jennifer Lopez wore a white Zuhair Murad number with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Swarkovski bag plus an amazing $5 million worth of Harry Winston jewels! Husband Marc Anthony didn't let the side down dressed in a Gucci black made to order Marseille notch lapel two button tuxedo.
-
26. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Never one to disappoint, Helena Bonham Carter shows her ever eccentric self in a Vivienne Westwood full-skirted gown, miss-matched shoes and to top it all off, a mussed updo!
-
27. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Presenting the Golden Globe for Foreign Language Film, Olivia Wilde wore a sparkly two-toned Marchesa gown. Pattinson scrubbed up in a Gucci made-to-order midnight navy tuxedo while revealing some red-hot hair!
-
28. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Welsh-born actor Christian Bale scooped Best Supporting Actor wearing a black peak lapel tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
29. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Green was a hot trend as Hollywood’s favourite couples joined on the red carpet for a quick pose. Catherine Zeta-Jones wowed the paparazzi in a beautiful Monique Lhullier gown, supporting husband Michael Douglas, who was up for best supporting actor. Meanwhile, Angelina wore a show stopping Versace long sleeved emerald green encrusted swarovski crystal gown while Brad suited up in a trusted Tom Ford tux.
-
30. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Another green-loving star! Elizabeth Moss opted for a emerald green strapless Donna Karan gown, accessorizing with a simple cocktail ring and shoulder-grazing earrings.
-
31. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
The one-shoulder was definitely a big trend this year and Dexter star Stiles got it bang on with this stunning dramatic one-shouldered ruffled black gown.
-
32. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Looking bombshell beautiful, Fox wore this pale pink red carpet perfect Armani Prive gown and classic Hollywood waves while 90210 alum Brian sported a Giorgio Armani two-button notch lapel tuxedo.
-
33. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
In his second year as host, British comic Ricky Gervais pokes some fun at Hollywood. Gervais wore a Ted Baker tuxedo .
-
34. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Presenting an award with Garrrett Hedlund, Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester looked almost ethereal in her nude crepon print frock from Burberry Prorsum's pre-fall line.
-
35. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Robert Downey Jr, who hit the ceremony with his wife Susan, stood out from the crowd of penguin suits in a grey suit and red satin tie. The actor scooped the Best Actor gong last year for Sherlock Holmes and is currently working on the sequel, directed by Guy Ritchie.
-
36. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Glee star Dianna Agron sported a beautiful beaded beige J.Mendel gown complete with Cathy Waterman jewels.
-
37. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Easy A star Emma Stone was peachy keen in a Calvin Klein Collection floor sweeping gown. We love the sleek simplicity against her platinum locks.
-
38. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin and stars Jesse Einsenberg (in Dolce & Gabbana) and Andrew Garfield picked up four awards, winning prizes for best dramatic film, best director, best screenplay and best score.
-
39. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Soon-to-be-huge Winter's Bone actress Jennifer Lawrence looked mesmerising in her dramatic ruffled Louis Vuitton gown.
-
40. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
If ever there's a night to embrace some sparkle, it's that of the Golden Globes, and Jennifer Lopez looked utterly dazzling in her cream Zuhair Murad gown and equally blingy Christian Louboutin heels.
-
41. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Heartthrob Robert Pattinson was just one of the night's hosts, and looked suitably smart in a navy suit as he made his red carpet entrance.
-
42. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Opting for old school glamour, Scarlett Johansson wowed in a flutter-sleeved Elie Saab gown in a pretty nude hue.
-
43. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Ever the red carpet maverick, Tilda Swinton opted for an understated shirt dress with a satin skirt.
-
44. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Charlie St Cloud star Zac Efron looked as handsome as ever in a classic black suit and tie.
-
45. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
The Fighter star Mark Wahlberg was joined by wife Rhea Durham who looked stunning in a drape-detail pastel gown.
-
46. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
It was excitement all round after the Glee cast picked up the Best TV Comedy award. Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer also scored the Best Supporting Actor and Actress accolades for their comedy credentials in the show. What a talented bunch!
-
47. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
The Kids Are All Right star Annette Bening was named Best Comedy Actress, and celebrated her win with co-star Julianne Moore at the Golden Globes after party.
-
48. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
With The Social Network scoring the covetable Best Drama gong, it was a big night for leading man Jesse Eisenberg who had opted for a simple but smart charcoal suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
49. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Embracing a 20s look, Glee star Jayma Mays wore an embellished black gown with sheer detail by Alberta Ferretti. To add to the vintage vibes she worked side-parted waves, coral lips and chandelier earrings.
-
50. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Music mogul Justin Beiber was one of the youngest Golden Globes attendees, but no less stylish, accessorising his black three piece suit by Dolce & Gabbana with patent trainers.
-
51. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Heidi Klum was one of the few stars to opt for a colourful print in this breezy Marc Jacobs number, which she finished with playful colour pop lips.
-
52. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Jane Lynch looked almost unrecognisable from her Glee persona as she graced the red carpet in this charcoal gown with pretty feathered detail.
-
53. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Kelly Osbourne was one of the few ladies to work a black gown, and the dramatic Zac Posen design really flattered her petite frame.
-
54. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Helen Mirren never fails to bring plenty of glamour to the red carpet and this gold drape-shoulder gown was a prefect choice for the seasoned star.
-
55. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Glee girl Jenna Ushkowitz was a far cry from her grungy alter-ego in this strapless ruffled gown.
-
56. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Jewel colours were a huge trend for the night, and country singer Mandy Moore worked the look to perfection in a cobalt-blue gown with sheer neckline and voluminous fishtail skirt.
-
57. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Matthew Morrison had shed the casual credentials of Glee alter-ego Mr Schue for the night of film and TV awards, looking dapper in a black suit by Dolce & Gabbana and velvet loafers.
-
58. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
There's nothing more dressy than an oyster-coloured gown, and Jennifer Love Hewitt looked utterly fairtytale-esque in her Romona Keveza number, topped off with an intricate updo.
-
59. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Inception star Joseph Gordon Levitt stepped on the red carpet in a Prada navy smoking lapel suit.
-
60. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
InStyle cover girl Amy Adams, who lost out to her Fighter co-star Melissa Leo in the Best Supporting actress gong, chose a one-shouldered teal Marchesa gown for the big night.
-
61. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Social Network actor Andrew Garfield wore a custom-designed Emporio Armani one-button tuxedo.
-
62. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Also taking on the green trend on the evening was Catherine Zeta-Jones, wearing a gathered Monique Lhuillier strapless gown. The Chicago actress was all smiles last night as her husband, Michael Douglas, was recently given a clean bill of health and last night was their first outing in months.
-
63. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Sporting a purple Roland Mouret dress, Michelle Pfeiffer introduced Alice in Wonderland, one of the nominations in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.
-
64. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Looking serious and suited, Alex Pettyfer chose Armani for the night.
-
65. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Glee star Amber Riley traded her uniform for a glamorous one-shouldered gunmetal gown that was encrusted in sequins.
-
66. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Following the trend for pale dresses, country crooner Carrie Underwood was scintillating in a strapless champagne-coloured Badgley Mischka gown.
-
67. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Glee star Heather Morris was a veritable golden girl in this Lorena Sarbu beaded gown.
-
68. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
For the Fox Searchlight Golden Globe Awards Party, Natalie Portman made a quick change into an Azzaro dress and comfy flats as she posed with her winning Golden Globe
-
69. Golden globes 2011
Matt Damon presented this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to legendary actor Robert De Niro.
-
70. GOLDEN GLOBES 2011
Angelina was utterly exquisite in this Atelier Versace green gown, a welcome anomolie to her fail-safe collection of black evening frocks.
