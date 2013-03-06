See all the red carpet happenings from the Golden Globes 2010...
Golden Globes 2010 After-Parties
1. AFTER PARTY 180109 Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
OK. Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson are seriously threatening to steal Heidi and Seal's cutest Hollywood couple crown. The loved-up pair only had eyes for each other at InStyle's Golden Globes after party.
2. AFTER PARTY 180109 Bradley Cooper and Malin Akerman
Bradley Cooper also schmoozed with 27 Dresses actress, Malin Akerman, at the InStyle after party. Picture-perfect!
3. AFTER PARTY 180109 Robert Downey Jr and Sandra Bullock
Robert Downey Jr and Sandra Bullock showed off the Best Actor and Best Actress gongs as they caught up at the glamorous InStyle Golden Globes after party.
4. AFTER PARTY 180109 Camilla Belle, Cameron Diaz
One glamorous shot! Camille Belle and Cameron Diaz couldn't have got much hotter at InStyle's star-studded Golden Globes 2010 after party. Both ladies worked trendy hairstyle, with Camille opting for the side-swept curl, and Cameron choosing a relaxed updo.
5. AFTER PARTY 180109 Heidi Klum and Seal
Aww. Hollywood's - no the world's - cutest couple, Heidi Klum and Seal, were just as gorgeous as ever at the InStyle after party.
6. AFTER PARTY 180109 Ashley Olsen
At the InStyle Golden Globes 2010 party, Ashley Olsen had us swooning in her satin puffball mini with statement shoulders and matching embellished heels.
7. AFTER PARTY 180109 Molly Sims
Molly Sims is always polished to perfection, and the InStyle Golden Globes after party was no exception! We love her one-shouldered hot-pink gown, which she accessorised with the jewellery trend du jour: chunky cuffs.
8. AFTER PARTY 180109 Vanessa Hudgens
If we could wolf whistle on a computer, we would! Vanessa Hudgens showed off her perfect pins in a silver puffball minidress with long, tousled waves and matching peep-toe heels.
9. AFTER PARTY 180109 Heather Graham and Bradley Cooper
The Hangover stars, Heather Graham and Bradley Cooper, celebrated the movie picking up the Best Comedy award - and Heather looked divine in a shimmering black cocktail dress.
10. AFTER PARTY 180109 Gerard Butler and Robert Downey Jr
Boys' talk! Wonder what Gerard Butler and Robert Downey Jr were having a good old giggle about? Whatever it was, it was hilarious!
11. AFTER PARTY 180109 Courteney Cox, David Spade
Could Courteney Cox looked any hotter? The actress was simply flawless as she cosied up to David Spade at InStyle's Golden Globes 2010 bash. Love her Victoria Beckham dress, too!
12. AFTER PARTY 180109 Rose McGowan
Wow! Rose McGowan looked like a princess at InStyle's Golde Globes after party in her full-skirted right blue gown.
13. AFTER PARTY 180109 Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin chilled out on the funky grey sofa at InStyle's Golden Globes after party, and wowed in n embellished Stella McCartney gold dress.
14. AFTER PARTY 180109 Rachel Zoe, Katharine McPhee and Lindsay Lohan
Chanelling a very Kylie Minogue look, Lindsay Lohan smouldered in her hooded glittery dress at InStyle's ultra-glamorous bash, and hung out with stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe, and fellow actress Katharine McPhee.
15. AFTER PARTY 180109 Toni Collette and Cameron Diaz
Toni Collette held her own very nicely next to the gorgeous Cameron Diaz at InStyle's celeb-packed party. Both Toni's Elie Saab gown and Cameron's Alexander McQueen number had us drooling!
16. AFTER PARTY 180109 Ashley Greene
Twilight star Ashley Greene went for a short and sexy number to the Golden Globes Summit Entertainment after party. Ashley teamed her LBD with scarlet nails and bronze accessories.
17. AFTER PARTY 180109 Evangeline Lily
Lost star Evangeline Lily looked simply stunning in a drape-neck black gown with a white and gold chain belt and matching earrings at the Golden Globes Summit Entertainment after party.
18. AFTER PARTY 180109 Marion Cotillard and Penelope Cruz
Nine stars Marion Cotillard and Penelope Cruz worked their glam looks at the Golden Globes Weinstein Company after party. Both ladies continued to shine in their Dior and Armani Prive gowns and super-glam hairstyles.
19. AFTER PARTY 180109 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman was a vision in peach as she arrived at the Golden Globes Weinstein Company after-party with her husband Keith Urban. Nicole, whose movie Nine was up for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, dazzled in bow appliquéd satin gown with Fred Leighton jewels.
20. AFTER PARTY 180109 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson looked radiant in a ruffled strapless silk structured dress designed by Marchesa. Kate matched the gown with a pair of Casadei’s Signature 3504 triple platform pumps and a bracelet by Stephen Russell. We also love Kate’s ruby red nails and sweet side-swept hairdo.
21. AFTER PARTY 180109 Matt Damon
Despite being up for two awards for his roles in The Informant and Invictus, Matt Damon failed to walk away with any gongs, nevertheless the Hollywood star sported a big smile on his face as he walked with his wife Luciana to the Golden Globes Weinstein Company after party.
22. AFTER PARTY 180109 Julian Moore and Tom Ford
Julianne Moore wowed at the Golden Globes Weinstein Company after party, not only with hunky Tom Ford (in a sleek tux) on her arm but in her grey off the shoulder Balenciaga dress with black suede heels.
23. AFTER PARTY 180109 Taylor Lautner
Twilight heartthrob Taylor Lautner defied his 17-years in a sleek and shiny Calvin Klein tuxedo at the Golden Globes Weinstein Company after party.
24. AFTER PARTY 180109 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny attended the HBO Golden Globes after-party still clutching her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the TV series Big Love. She wore a pretty black net dress with high-heel peep-toes and stunning green earrings.
25. AFTER PARTY 180109 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore looked just as flawless at the Golden Globes after-party as she did earlier on in the evening. Drew remained in her one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with her Golden Globe for her role in Grey Gardens for the rest of the night.
26. AFTER PARTY 180109 Amanda Seyfried
Big Love star Amanda Seyfried arrived at the HBO Golden Globes after-party in a gorgeous nude, black and sheer dress. Amanda accessorised her look with a small black clutch, peep-toe ankle boots, wavy blonde locks and a touch of red lippy.
27. AFTER PARTY 180109 Ginnifer Goodwin and Jeanne Tripplehorn
Ginner Goodwin continued to dazzle in her stunning halter-neck Vionnet dress at the HBO Golden Globes after party alongside Big Love co-star Jeanne Tripplehorn who went for a floor-length black gown and a brushed back updo.
28. AFTER PARTY 180109 Drew Barrymore and Justin Long
Drew Barrymore and boyfriend Justin Long were all smiles at the HBO Golden Globes after-party. Both the He’s Just Not That In To You co-stars looked happy as they joked at the bash.
29. AFTER PARTY 180109 Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and his gorgeous wife happily posed for photographers at the HBO Golden Globe after-party with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in his hand. Kevin look dapper in a classic suit while Kyra Sedgwick went for a classic black fishtail gown and bright red lippy.
