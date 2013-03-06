11 Jan 2016
Golden Globes 2010
-
1. GLOBES 180110 Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette
Courteney Cox showed off her fabulous figure in a Victoria Beckham Collection gown with sparkling waist detail. Husband David Arquette acted as Courteney's official umbrella holder.
-
2. GLOBES 180110 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz donned this show-stealer of a gown by Armani Prive for her appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet. Cruz was representing her film Nine, along with Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Marion Cotillard.
-
3. GLOBES 180110 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson went for bright white in her Marchesa bustier gown. The actress wore a pair of vertiginous platform shoes and sparkling statement earrings.
-
4. GLOBES 180110 Elisabetta Canalis, George Clooney
George Clooney and his gorgeous Italian girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis joined the throng of celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet. Elisabetta went for a nude-hued draped gown which showed off her tanned bod to perfection.
-
5. GLOBES 180110 Carey Mulligan
An Education starlet Carey Mulligan was just one of the stars flying the flag for British talent at the Golden Globes and did so in fabulous style wearing this slightly gothic Nina Ricci dress with a twinkling Alice band in her hair.
-
6. GLOBES 180110 Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger never fails to wow and her Golden Globes gown was no exception. The Inglourious Basterds beauty donned a rose pink Christian Lacroix dress with pleated neckline. Boyfriend Joshua Jackson looked dapper in his tux and bow tie.
-
7. GLOBES 180110 Chace Crawford
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford was slick in his black tuxedo with skinny black tie.
-
8. GLOBES 180110 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum and husband Seal made for a gorgeous duo on the Golden Globes red carpet. Heidi wore a huge gown in the form of this Roberto Cavalli mermaid-style dress in the palest grey-blue.
-
9. GLOBES 180110 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny went for full-on drama in her lavender-hued Valentino gown. The dress featured ruffles from neckline to train and the actress added a box clutch to finish the look.
-
10. GLOBES 180110 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz sheltered under a gigantic red and white umbrella which helpfully matched her scarlet Alexander McQueen gown as the rain pelted down on the Golden Globes red carpet.
-
11. GLOBES 180110 Tom Ford and Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was surely the envy of all as she turned up with A Single Man director Tom Ford on her arm. The actress wore this floor-skimming off-the-shoulder Balenciaga gown for her red carpet appearance and a pair of statement emerald earrings finished the look.
-
12. GLOBES 180110 Zoe Saldana
Avatar star Zoe Saldana went for full-on ruffle action in her wine-hued gown. The 3D film was up for four awards and bagged a total of two; best director for James Cameron and Best Motion Picture.
-
13. GLOBES 180110 Taylor Lautner
Twilight star Taylor Lautner grinned his winning smile as he took to the Golden Globes red carpet.
-
14. GLOBES 180110 Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne was a natural beauty in her deep purple Lanvin dress with gathered waist detail.
-
15. GLOBES 180110 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston simply WOWED in her split-to-the-hip Valentino gown with sexy strappy heels. Uttterly stunning.
-
16. GLOBES 180110 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman opted for a ruched Champagne-coloured gown with a bow detail.
-
17. GLOBES 180110 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet's killer figure was shown off to its perfect best in her midnight-blue one-shouldered gown.
-
18. GLOBES 180110 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore had us gushing in her gold ruched Atelier Versace gown with shoulder and hip embellishment.
-
19. GLOBES 180110 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was adorable in her blush-pink Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she finished with a chunky cuff and loose waves. She was accompanied by her fiancé John Krakinski.
-
20. GLOBES 180110 Ginnifer Goodwin
We admire Ginnifer Goodwin for opting for a cocktail dress, and simply love her cobalt-blue draped one-shoulder number.
-
21. GLOBES 180110 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock had heads turning in her stand-out purple Bottega Veneta dress with a sheer skirt. Hubby Jesse James earned mega brownie points by holding her umbrella on the red carpet!
-
22. GLOBES 180110 Julia Roverts
Julia Roberts, we salute you! The actress looked amazing in vintage YSL, and teamed her LBD with a super-cool 70s-style necklace.
-
23. GLOBES 180110 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was unique in her forest-greenone-shouldered gown with a feature black lace slip by Christian Dior. The actress was another star who opted for a high-volume updo.
-
24. GLOBES 180110 Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell was dapper in a black suit, and hit the red carpet with Alicja Bachleda, who was fabulous in a midnight-blue strapless gown.
-
25. GLOBES 180110 Halle Berry
Halle Berry showed off those famous curves in a revealing curve-clinging black dress with bronze embellishments.
-
26. GLOBES 180110 RDJ
Robert Downey Jr hit the red carpet with his wife Susan, who wowed in an all-shimmery black gown with a waist corsage.
-
27. GLOBES 180110 Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner was yet again faultless on the red carpet in a nude glittering gown, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.
-
28. GLOBES 180110 Amy Adams
Mum-to-be Amy Adams flew the flag for utterly fabulous maternitywear as she stepped out in a deep green gown, which complemented her auburn updo.
-
29. GLOBES 180110 Toni Collette
Toni Collette was divine in a gorgeous gold embellished Elie Saab gown with a plunging neckline. Stunning!
-
30. GLOBES 180110 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell was heavenly in a white strapless dress with a dazzling choker and a stylish updo.
-
31. GLOBES 180110 Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey showcased her curves in a clingy black dress with a revealing neckline by Herve Leger. The singer finished the look with diamond accessories and a slick updo.
-
32. GLOBES 180110 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis was pretty-as-a-picture in her lilac strapless gown with folded pleat detail. We love her simple yet polished long, loose waves, too.
-
33. GLOBES 180110 Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell
Sir Paul McCartney and girlfriend Nancy Shevell looked super-smart on the red carpet in a black suit and a multic-coloured floral-print mini.
-
34. GLOBES 180110 Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer
Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire stepped out with his wife Jennifer Meyer, who was stunning in a white strapless lace dress with beautiful ruby earrings.
-
35. GLOBES 180110 Calista Flockheart
Calista Flockheart was pretty in her ethereal Alberta Ferrettii gown with accompanying pearl necklace.
-
36. GLOBES 180110 Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin showed some metal in Stella McCartney's glimmering gold gown.
-
37. GLOBES 180110 Bradley Cooper
Hangover star Bradley Cooper proved he ain't no prima donna as he was one of the few stars to carry his own umbrella on the red carpet!
-
38. GLOBES 180110 Heather Graham
The Hangover star Heather Graham was a twinkling delight in her black sequin Elie Saab gown.
-
39. GLOBES 180110 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal was peach perfection in her RM by Roland Mouret gown with asymmetric detail.
-
40. GLOBES 180110 Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli
A Single Man star, Colin Firth, was joined by his beautiful Italian wife, Livia Giuggioli. Tom Ford's first foray into directing was nominated for three awards but unfortunately cast and crew went home empty handed… Better luck at the Oscars!
-
41. GLOBES 180110 Jeff Bridges
Crazy Heart has been tipped for big awards season success and Jeff Bridges picked up the gong for Best Performance by an Actor at the Golden Globes…Sure to be the first of many!
-
42. GLOBES 180110 Cameron Diaz
Funny girl Cameron Diaz was delightful in her scarlet silk-satin Alexander McQueen gown which she teamed with scraped-back hair, tomato-red lipstick and a twinkling gold bracelet.
-
43. GLOBES 180110 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny and her Valentino gown made quite an entrance as they got up on stage to claim the award for Best Supporting Actress for Chloe's role in Big Love.
-
44. GLOBES 180110 Drew Barrymore
Looking spectacular in her nude Atelier Versace gown, Drew Barrymore picked up the award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV for her role in Grey Gardens.
-
45. GLOBES 180110 Reese Witherspoon
InStyle cover girl Reese Witherspoon took to the stage to present the award to the Hangover cast and crew for Best Comedy. The star looked gorgeous in her one-shouldered midnight-blue gown which she teamed with natural hair and make-up.
-
46. GLOBES 180110 Glee cast and crew
It's Glee! The stars of our new favourite TV show, Glee, looked more than chuffed with their win for Best Comedy TV series.
-
47. GLOBES 180110 Halle on stage
Halle Berry showed off her trim figure in a Kaufman Franco gown with plunging neckline. She had the task of presenting the Best Supporting Actor award to Christoph Waltz for his appearance in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds.
-
48. GLOBES 180110 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston got playful as she hid behind a velvet curtain en route into the press room at the Golden Globes. Come on Jen, show us your Valentino!
-
49. GLOBES 180110 Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio was at the Golden Globes in the role of presenter, awarding the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award to director Martin Scorsese.
-
50. GLOBES 180110 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet wowed in YSL as she presented Jeff Bridges for his win in Crazy Heart.
-
51. GLOBES 180110 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep was nominated twice in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy category but won the gong for her role in Julie & Julia.
-
52. GLOBES 180110 The Hangover Cast
It was a big night out for the Hangover cast who bagged the gong for Best Comedy. From left to right, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham, Mike Tyson and Bradley Cooper got in on the awards action.
-
53. GLOBES 180110 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevingy was pleased as punch with her Golden Globe Award which she won for Best Supporting Actress in the TV series Big Love.
