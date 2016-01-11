Golden Globes 2016: ALL The Winners

From Leonardo DiCaprio's major win to Lady Gaga's first Globe, here are ALL the winners you need to know

He did it! Leonardo DiCaprio just landed his third Golden Globe award for The Revenant, which picked up three awards in total, including Best Motion Picture (Drama). With this major win under his belt, could Leo finally be in line for his very first Oscar?

Another big win for the night was Lady Gaga who picked up her first Golden Globe for her role as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. Check out the celebratory snap she posted on Instagram below.

I am so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you Taylor for being right there for me the whole way through. Monsters, never lose hope in yourself. This is for my brilliant manager @wanaynay Staying in the fight is the true test. Never give up on your dreams. A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on Jan 10, 2016 at 9:26pm PST

J-Law picked up her second Best Actress Globe (Musical or Comedy) for Joy, while Brie Larson landed the Best Actress nod for the emotional Room. And the rest? Check out the full list below...

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

*The Revenant

Spotlight

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Carol

*Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

*Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Big Short

Joy

*The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck

Best Director, Motion Picture

Todd Haynes, Carol

*Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

*Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

*Son of Saul

Best Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

*Inside Out

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

*Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Best Actor in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

*Matt Damon, The Martian

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

*Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Best Original Song

Love Me Like You Do” from “Fifty Shades of Grey”

One Kind of Love” from “Love & Mercy"

See You Again” from “Furious 7”

Simple Song No. 3” from “Youth”

*Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre”

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Casual

*Mozart in the Jungle

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

*Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriquez, Jane the Virgin

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

*Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best TV Series, Drama

Empire

Game of Thrones

*Mr. Robot

Narcos

Outlander

Best TV Limited Series/Motion Picture

American Crime

American Horror Story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

*Wolf Hall

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

*Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

*Lady Gada, American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

*Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Joanna Frogatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

*Maura Tierney, The Affair

Judith Light, Transparent

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

*Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Idris Elba, Luther

*Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo