Golden Globes 2016: ALL The Winners

He did it! Leonardo DiCaprio just landed his third Golden Globe award for The Revenant, which picked up three awards in total, including Best Motion Picture (Drama). With this major win under his belt, could Leo finally be in line for his very first Oscar?
Another big win for the night was Lady Gaga who picked up her first Golden Globe for her role as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. Check out the celebratory snap she posted on Instagram below.
J-Law picked up her second Best Actress Globe (Musical or Comedy) for Joy, while Brie Larson landed the Best Actress nod for the emotional Room. And the rest? Check out the full list below...
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
*The Revenant
Spotlight
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Carol
*Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Actor in Motion Picture, Drama
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
*Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Big Short
Joy
*The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Director, Motion Picture
Todd Haynes, Carol
*Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
*Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
*Son of Saul
Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
*Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
*Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Actor in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
*Matt Damon, The Martian
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
*Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Original Song
Love Me Like You Do” from “Fifty Shades of Grey”
One Kind of Love” from “Love & Mercy"
See You Again” from “Furious 7”
Simple Song No. 3” from “Youth”
*Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre”
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Casual
*Mozart in the Jungle
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
*Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriquez, Jane the Virgin
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
*Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best TV Series, Drama
Empire
Game of Thrones
*Mr. Robot
Narcos
Outlander
Best TV Limited Series/Motion Picture
American Crime
American Horror Story: Hotel
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
*Wolf Hall
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
*Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
*Lady Gada, American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay, Flesh and Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
*Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Joanna Frogatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
*Maura Tierney, The Affair
Judith Light, Transparent
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
*Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie
Idris Elba, Luther
*Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo