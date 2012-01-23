Movie award pictures! SEE all the latest fashion from this year's Golden Globes red carpet, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Rooney Mara, Nicole Richie, Madonna...
Golden Globe Awards 2012
1. Mila Kunis in Dior Couture
It was no surprise that presenter Mila Kunis was sporting a gown by Dior to the Golden Globes – the Black Swan beauty was recently named the face of the fashion house’s latest ad campaign.
2. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman cosied up to her fiancé and baby daddy Benjamin Millepied at the Golden Globes ceremony, where she wowed in a pink Lanvin frock and Harry Winston jewels.
3. Brad Pitt and George Clooney
George Clooney poked fun at his long-time pal Brad Pitt by hitting the stage with a walking stick. We can see why he won the Best Actor gong!
4. Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender, who lost out to George Clooney in the Best Actor in a Drama category, was dapper in a black suit and tie.
5. LeonardoDiCaprio in Giorgio Armani
Clad in a tuxedo by Giorgio Armani, Best Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio hit the Golden Globes ceremony in style.
6. Maria Menounos
We’re not quite sure what Maria Menounos was doing kneeling on the red carpet at the Golden Globes but we do know her yellow sequined dress stood out beautifully among the sea of nude shades!
7. Miranda Kerr in Dolce & Gabbana
Miranda Kerr was picture-perfect in a floral tube dress by Dolce & Gabbana at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party.
8. Jodie Foster
Nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in Carnage, Jodie Foster brought along her two sons to share in the evening’s festivities.
9. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockheart
With hubby Harrison Ford on her arm, Calista Flockheart unveiled a spaghetti-strap LBD paired with chunky studded platform sandals.
10. Gerard Butler
Presenter Gerard Butler hit the Golden Globes stage in a three-piece tux and full beard and mane.
11. Georgina Chapman in Marchesa
Georgina Chapman accompanied her husband Harvey Weinstein to the Golden Globes ceremony in a white boho maxi-dress with embellished neckline and cuffs. Along with her business partner Keren Craig, the designer was responsible for dressing Lea Michele on the night.
12. Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli
Last year’s Best Actor winner Colin Firth attended the ceremony with his beautiful wife, Livia, who worked a black strapless gown by Giorgio Armani. Check out the white piping and printed pleats!
13. Chris Colfer
Glee cutie Chris Colfer added his style and charm to the Golden Globes red carpet in a slim-cut black suit.
14. Naya Rivera
Glee actress Naya Rivera joined her cast-mates Lea Michele and Dianna Agron at the event, where she wowed in a silver silk gown with high neckline.
15. Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann
Nominated for her role in We Need To Talk About Kevin, Brit actress Tilda Swinton walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a fashion-forward ice blue number by Haider Ackermann and a show-stopping quiff.
16. Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang
Modern Family bombshell and Golden Globe nominee Sofia Vergara flaunted her curves in a teal Vera Wang fishtail gown, completing the look with Harry Winston jewellery.
17. Salma Hayek in Gucci
Salma Hayek brought her va-va-voom curves to the Golden Globes red carpet in a spangly Gucci number.
18. Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen
Reese Witherspoon was all smiles in a poppy red fishtail carpet-sweeper by Zac Posen. We’re obsessed with her sexy, tousled mane.
19. Piper Perabo in Theyskens Theory
Looking every inch the red carpet princess, TV actress Piper Perabo unveiled the most voluminous dress of the night - a sheer ballgown by Olivier Theyskens for Theory.
20. Nicole Kidman in Atelier Versace
Flanked by hubby Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman showed off her stunning figure in a studded halter gown by Atelier Versace.
21. Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep scooped the award for Best Actress in a drama for her role in Iron lady in this supremely-elegant, belted shirt dress with lace collar detailing.
22. Madeleine Stowe in Vera Wang
Actress Madeleine Stowe was bang on trend in a peplum dress that complemented her raven tresses.
23. Kelly Macdonald in Lorena Sarbu
Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald set off her China doll skin in a green sequined number by Lorena Sarbu.
24. Katharine McPhee in Donna Karan
Presenter Katharine McPhee opted for a tea-length dress in this nude-coloured custom-made Donna Karan frock.
25. Kate Beckinsale in Roberto Cavalli
Kate Beckinsale showed off a fishtail gown by Roberto Cavalli teamed with sparkling chandelier earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
26. Julianne Moore in Chanel
The always-elegant Julianne Moore opted for a classic strapless fishtail gown by Chanel to present at the Golden Globes, accessorised with a pop of colour in the way of a pair of emerald chandelier earrings by Fred Leighton.
27. Julianna Margulies in Naeem Khan
Nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies sparkled in an aubergine-hued Naeem Khan.
28. Jessica Biel in Elie Saab
Jessica Biel walked the red carpet sans fiance Justin Timberlake and, much to our disappointment, sans engagement ring, but she cut a fine figure in this ethereal lacy number by Elie Saab complete with sweeping train.
29. Helen Mirren in Badgley Mischka
Dame Helen Mirren was classy as ever in this ruffle-skirted gown at the Golden Globes, where she presented Morgan Freeman with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
30. Heidi Klum in Calvin Klein Collection
Heidi Klum couldn’t have looked more sleek in a blush Calvin Klein dress set off by some seriously wow-worthy turquoise rocks by Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.
31. Freida Pinto in Prada
Presenter Freida Pinto was ravishing in a teal Prada frock from the resort collection and Chopard jewels “so expensive, I have my own minder!”
32. Evan Rachel Wood in Gucci
Evan Rachel Wood stood out in a plunging feathered gown by Gucci that hugged in all the right places.
33. Debra Messing in Monique Lhuillier
Presenter Debra Messing worked a black asymmetrical gown by red carpet favourite, Monique Lhuillier.
34. Zoey Deschanel in Prada
Zooey Deschanel, who was nominated for her role in New Girl, had a black and green Prada made exclusively for her. The starlet, who complemented the frock with Sixties-style hair and make-up, walked the carpet with her actress sister, Emily.
35. Natalie Portman in Lanvin
Last year's best actress winner, Natalie Portman, made a stunning return to the red carpet following the birth of her son Aleph eight months ago. Modelling a raspberry satin strapless gown by Lanvin and twinkling jewellery by Harry Winston, the film beauty made a late addition to the red carpet, slipping into the Golden Globes ceremony just before it began. Welcome back Nat!
36. Lea Michele in Marchesa
Glee star Lea Michele struck a super-sexy pose in a silver peek-a-boo gown by Marchesa that left little to the imagination.
37. Kate Winslet in Jenny Packham
Winner of the Best Actress in a TV or Mini Series for Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet picked up her third ever Golden Globe award in a monochrome number by Jenny Packham with keyhole cut-out.
38. Dianna Agron in Giles
In this saucy scarlet laser-cut number by Giles, Glee gal Dianna Agron made a splash on the red carpet and stood out among the sea of ivory gowns.
39. Jessica Alba in Gucci
Hot mamma of two Jessica Alba complemented her golden complexion with a putty-hued bandeau floor-sweeper by Gucci. The star revealed that her daughter Honor told her she looked like The Little Mermaid in her gown. Ah!
40. Andrea Riseborough and Madonna
Madonna walked the red carpet in a full-skirted Reem Acra gown. She was flanked by the star of her film, W.E.,Andrea Riseborough, in Vivienne Westwood.
41. Michelle Williams in Jason Wu
We knew we’d see a Twenties accent or two on the red carpet and trust fashionista Michelle Williams to lead the trend. The best actress in a comedy or musical winner was ravishing in a navy velvet Jason Wu column complete with Judith Leiber clutch and a vintage head band. The starlet attended the ceremony with Cougartown actress, and godmother of her daughter Matilda, Busy Phillips.
42. Emma Stone in Lanvin
The Help starlet Emma Stone worked Alber Elbaz's wine-coloured gown for Lanvin with elegance and panache, even poking fun at the eagle detailing on the waist.
43. Madonna in Reem Acra
Showing off her signature statement style in a Reem Acra gown, Madonna scooped the Best Original Song Golden Globe award for her tune "Masterpiece", which features in W.E.
44. Viola Davis in Emilio Pucci
The Help actress and Golden Globe nominee Viola Davis showed some leg in a maroon asymmetrical gown that was custom-made for her by Emilio Pucci designer Peter Dundas.
45. Angelina Jolie in Versace
Angelina Jolie, who was nominated for her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, was sensational in a satin ivory gown by Atelier Versace accented with a bright red peak at the neck. Flawless.
46. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Dual nominees Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were by far the most stunning couple on the red carpet. “It’s a golden night for us,” said Brad, who was still sporting a cane on the red carpet following his injury.
47. Charlize Theron in Dior Couture
Suffering a bout of laryngitis didn’t stop Charlize Theron from looking smashing in her blush-hued Dior Couture gown. The movie beauty was the second star we spotted in a headband (Michelle Williams was the other). We spy a hairstyle trend coming on!
48. Rooney Mara in Nina Ricci
For her very first Golden Globes ceremony Rooney Mara wowed the crowds in a slick Nina Ricci column complete with side cut-outs. She finished the “simple and comfortable” dress off with an effortless ponytail.
49. George Clooney and Stacy Keibler
George Clooney said that he and longtime pal Brad Pitt were excited to be introducing each other’s films on stage. He also revealed he and girlfriend Stacy Keibler plan on getting “face-down hammered” as the Golden Globes is always the most fun ceremony of the season.
50. Nicole Richie in Julien Macdonald
Nicole Richie, who will soon star in a fashion reality TV series, was sparkling in a Julien Macdonald sequined gown, which she described as “so heavy but so comfortable”, teamed with Jimmy Choo platform heels and a House of Harlow clutch.
51. Jessica Chastain in Givenchy
The Help star and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Chastain was statuesque in a winter white Givenchy gown and sparkling Harry Winston jewels.
52. Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Controversial host Ricky Gervais suited up in a maroon suit for the big night while partner Jane Fallon teamed an elegant black gown with Mappin & Webb diamond bracelets.
53. Sarah Michelle Gellar in Monique Lhuillier
Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed her two-year-old daughter chose her sky blue Monique Lhuillier frock, which she teamed with Bulgari jewels.
54. Kelly Osbourne in Zac Posen
E! co-host Kelly Osbourne chose a figure-flaunting teal gown by Zac Posen for her Golden Globes red carpet duties.
55. Elle Macpherson in Zac Posen
Elle Macpherson modelled a divine fishtail gown with frothy fishtail train and stacks of colourful Lorraine Schwartz bangles.
56. Claire Danes in J Mendel
Homeland actress Claire Danes worked a monochrome architectural gown with cut-away back by J Mendel.
57. Amanda Peet in Marc Jacobs
White dominated the red carpet and Amanda Peet showed off one of the prettiest versions in her tiered asymmetrical Marc Jacobs number.
58. Paula Patton in Monique Lhuillier
Mission Impossible star and Golden Globes presenter Paula Patton made a splash on the red carpet in a primrose yellow strapless gown.
59. Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji
The Help’s Octavia Spencer picked up her Best Supporting actress gong in a gown by Tadashi Shoji, revealing that she found her ‘low-heeled’ sole mates at Christian Louboutin.
60. Ewan McGregor and wife Eve
Ewan McGregor opted for a skinny tie and black suit on the Golden Globes red carpet.
