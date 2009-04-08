Kate Winslet arrived with her Revolutionary Road co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair originally starred together in the hit movie Titanic which made them both household names. They've been reunited on screen for the first time in eleven years in Revolutionary Road which has been the source of much Oscar buzz. Winslet and DiCaprio were in high spirits as they arrived and Kate was duly rewarded with two wins on the night; one for Best Actress in a drama for Revolutionary Road, the other for Best Supporting Actress in The Reader. Speculation had been rife last week as a star had appeared alongside Anne Hathaway's name on the official Golden Globes website under the Best Actress category indicating a win for the Rachel's Getting Married star. However the rumours were put to rest as Winslet went on stage to collect her gong. Better luck next time Anne!