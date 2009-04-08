5 Mar 2018
Golden Globe Awards
-
1. Winslet DiCaprio Golden Globes 11/01/09
Kate Winslet arrived with her Revolutionary Road co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair originally starred together in the hit movie Titanic which made them both household names. They've been reunited on screen for the first time in eleven years in Revolutionary Road which has been the source of much Oscar buzz. Winslet and DiCaprio were in high spirits as they arrived and Kate was duly rewarded with two wins on the night; one for Best Actress in a drama for Revolutionary Road, the other for Best Supporting Actress in The Reader. Speculation had been rife last week as a star had appeared alongside Anne Hathaway's name on the official Golden Globes website under the Best Actress category indicating a win for the Rachel's Getting Married star. However the rumours were put to rest as Winslet went on stage to collect her gong. Better luck next time Anne!
-
2. Hudgens Efron Golden Globes 11/01/09Everyone’s favourite teen-idols, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens hit the red carpet glued side-by-side, and were every inch the picture perfect couple. The pair play on-screen sweethearts Troy and Gabriella in the world-wide phenomenon High School Musical. Vanessa was elegant in a sequined champagne-colour dress by Alberta Ferretti teamed with a long string of beads, side-swept fringe and gold box clutch, whilst the increasingly gorgeous Mr Efron was equally smart in his black suit, skinny brown tie and slicked back hair.
-
3. Pitt Golden Globes 11/01/09Looking too cool for school in a tux teamed with aviators, Brad Pitt hung out outside the theatre signing autographs for fans. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was nominated for a total of five awards but Brad and the cast went home empty handed. It was the second disappointment in a week as Pitt had also remained empty handed at the Critics' Choice Awards.
-
4. Kutcher Moore Golden Globes 11/01/09It was an evening of glamorous couples, not least Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore who walked the red carpet hand in hand. While Ashton looking devastatingly handsome in an all black ensemble and shades, Demi was resplendent in a flowing blush-coloured gown by Christian Dior and an arm-full of diamond bracelets. She succeeded in looking as glowing and youthful as her much younger counterparts, if not more so. Oh to look like Demi at 46!
-
5. Beckinsale Golden Globes 11/01/09Kate Beckinsale knows exactly how to work understated glamour on the red carpet, and succeeds every time. The Brit-born actress opted for a strapless cream J Mendel gown, which she teamed with bold red chandelier earrings, layered antique Fred Leighton diamond bracelets and a chic chignon.
-
6. Klum Seal Golden Globes 11/01/09If there was an award for most loved-up celebrity couple it would surely have gone to these two. Seal and Heidi Klum were all smiles as they walked the red carpet in the LA sunshine. Heidi was resplendent in a Carrie Bradshaw-esque vintage James Galanos cocktail dress with gigantic red rose corsage at the waist.
-
7. Bacon Sedgwick Golden Globes 11/01/09Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick arrived at the ceremony in Beverly Hills. Kyra, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, was radiant in this poppy red Oscar De La Renta frock, whilst Kevin was sharp in his black suit and bow-tie. When the couple first arrived, Kevin was sporting a rather diva-esque pair of a-list style shades, which he wisely decided to remove when facing the photographers!
-
8. Zellweger Golden Globes 11/01/09Renee Zellweger opted for a gown by her favourite red carpet designer, Carolina Herrera. Though not up for an award herself, the Chicago actress went for ultimate wow-factor in this sheer voluminous gown. We love the simple co-ordinating gold accessories, which add just the right amount of sparkle to such a scene-stealing dress. Shame about the hair, though!
-
9. Boyle Pinto Patel Golden Globes 11/01/09The big winner of the night was the critically acclaimed Brit-flick that is taking the world by storm, Slumdog Millionaire. Director Danny Boyle celebrated his success with the two young leads in the film, Freida Pinto and Dev Patel, who are both newcomers to the Hollywood film scene. The film scooped a total of four awards during the ceremony for Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Original Score, and to top it all off, Best Picture.
-
10. Winslet Golden Globes 11/01/09Making us Brits proud, Kate Winslet really was the Golden Girl at this year’s Golden Globes, as she joyfully basked in the glory of her two statuettes. Kate beat of fierce competition from the likes of Penelope Cruz and Marisa Tomei to scoop the Best Supporting Actress Award, then went on to trump Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie to bag the coveted Best Actress Award.
-
11. Diaz Golden Globes 11/01/09There aren’t many people who could pull off this shade of candyfloss pink, but unsurprisingly, Cameron Diaz is one of the few who can. The actress teamed her asymmetric Chanel couture gown with co-ordinating Chanel diamond earrings, tumbling locks and that famous mega-watt smile as she graced the red carpet. Although not up for an award, Cameron was one of the many Hollywood superstars who took to the stage to present, and had the honour of handing the Best Actress award to Kate Winslet.
-
12. Barrymore Golden Globes 11/01/09We can’t stop admiring Drew Barrymore’s simply stunning silvery-grey John Galliano for Dior gown, with its beautiful sweeping hemline. The actress teamed her gown with a dramatic 60s-style ‘do, a deep red clutch and sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and was having the time of her life on the red carpet as she attended the ceremony to present an award.
-
13. Jolie Pitt Golden Globes 11/01/09Hollywood's Golden Couple had press and fans clamouring to talk to them on the red carpet in Beverly Hills. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were both up for awards at the 66th Golden Globes, sparking rumours that they may be the first couple to go home with his 'n' hers gongs but sadly they both went home empty handed. Brad was up for Best Actor for his role on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, while Angelina was up for Best Actress for her lead in Changeling. Ange was her usual effortlessly glamorous self in a floor-length Atelier Versace gown and Neil Lane diamond earrings, whilst Brad was the epitome of a Hollywood heart-throb in his black tux and aviators.
-
14. Mendes Winslet Golden Globes 11/01/09Kate Winslet quite literally sparkled at the Golden Globes in a pair of oval-shaped Chopard diamond drop-earrings, and a matching Chopard diamond bracelet. The actress thanked husband Sam Mendes in her acceptance speech for Best Actress, after he directed her in Revolutionary Road, saying: “Thank you for killing us every single day. I loved every second of working with you.”
-
15. Longoria Parker Golden Globes 11/01/09
Eva Longoria-Parker opted for this dramatic poppy red Reem Akra gown for the 66th Golden Globes Ceremony. The bright strapless fishtail dress was a great colour on Eva, and she wisely opted out of over accessorising, by teaming it with classic earrings, a simple clutch and an elegant up-do. The Desperate Housewives actress took to the stage during the ceremony to present an award.
-
16. P Diddy Golden Globes 11/01/09
Sean “P-Diddy” Combs entertained the patient fans, who had been waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite Hollywood superstars on the red carpet, and was suitably dressed for the occasion in his suave black tux and bow-tie. The rapper-come-actor-come-global entrepreneur took to the stage alongside Kate Beckinsale to present the award for Best Original Score, which went to Slumdog Millionaire.
-
17. Pitt Jolie Golden Globes 11/01/09They may have gone home without so much as a gong between them but boy did Brangelina look hot at the Golden Globes ceremony. Angelina's Atelier Versace gown showed off her tatoos to full effect.
-
18. Seyfried Golden Globes 11/01/09Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried looked all grown up in her dove grey gown. Diamonds are a sure fire way to get noticed on the red carpet and Amanda gets ten out of ten for these glittering art deco chandelier earrings by H Stern.
-
19. Depp Golden Globes 11/01/09There must be something quite nice about being an actor at a huge awards ceremony like the Golden Globes and presenting an award rather than being nominated for one. One actor avoiding the awards jitters was Johnny Depp who got on stage to present the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Sally Hawkins for Happy-Go-Lucky. Other A-List presenters included Eva Longoria Parker, Jennifer Lopez, The Jonas Brothers, Kate Beckinsale, Cameron Diaz, Sting, Sandra Bullock and Zac Efron.
-
20. Panettiere Efron Golden Globes 11/01/09Teen heart throbs Hayden Pannettiere and Zac Efron were on stage to present an award with Hayden scoring full fashion points in midnight blue Gianfranco Ferre gown.
-
21. Nolan Golden Globes 11/01/09
Late actor Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded the title of Best Supporting Actor for his role as the sinister joker in Batman movie, The Dark Knight. Collecting the award in Heath's honour was Batman director, Christopher Nolan who gave the actor high praise in his speech "I needed a phenomenal actor, but he (Ledger) also had to be someone unafraid of taking on such an iconic role. Heath created something entirely original. It's stunning, it's captivating," he said. Heath has already been awarded a clutch of gongs in the first award ceremonies of the season, including two at the People's Choice Awards last week.
-
22. Mendes Golden Globes 11/01/09Eva Mendes demonstrated the power of a well-placed statement necklace, by showing us how it can be used to completely transform an outfit. The actress used this brilliantly bright turquoise creation to add a splash of colour to her crisp white Dior gown, which practically glowed against her dark Cuban skin. We love the huge oversized ruffle on the hip of her frock, which is yet another in a recent string of style successes for Eva. Although not nominated for an award, The Spirit actress was up on stage to present during the evening.
-
23. Cruise Spielberg Golden Globes 11/01/09It's more often the ladies who have the dramatic weight losses but Tom Cruise seems to have dropped stones recently and is looking better than ever. The actor attended the awards without wife Katie Holmes. The pair haven't been seen out together for some time amid rumours that they're the target of anti scientologist protestors. However Cruise looked relaxed as he chatted to Steven Spielberg.
-
24. Patel Golden Globes 11/01/09Dev Patel has been catapulted into the limelight following his casting as the lead in Slumdog Millionaire his debut film. The 18-year-old Harrow born actor first found fame in television series Skins, which got him noticed and subsequently landed him the lead role in the independent Brit flick. Slumdog Millionaire has already captured the hearts of critics and cinema goers world-wide and looks set to scoop a host of awards this season. If Dev was star-struck during the evening, it didn't show, and the actor more than belonged alongside the rest of the gliteratti in his Calvin Klein Collection suit. Dev has also recently picked up awards for Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards and Best Young Actor at the Critics' Choice Awards.
-
25. Pinto Golden Globes 11/01/09Freida Pinto plays leading lady opposite Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire. Just like Dev, this was also her first foray into film acting. Freida had never actually acted before being cast in the flick, and was spotted when she was modelling. Slumdog Millionaire centres around the story of a young boy from the slums of Mumbai, who takes part in the Hindi version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Defying all expectations he does incredibly well and the Indian authorities to accuse him of cheating. The film scooped a total of four Golden Globes, so does this mean that an Oscar or two could be on the horizon?
-
26. Hathaway Golden Globes 11/01/09Despite the gaffe on the Golden Globes website last week where the winning star was accidentally placed next to Anne's name under the Best Actress category Anne Hathaway did not go home with the award, which of course went to the equally talented Kate Winslet. Anne was nominated for her role as a recovering drug addict in Rachel's Getting Married, but even though she was pipped to the post for the gong, she was a definite winner in our eyes sporting this fabulous midnight blue Armani Prive gown.
-
27. Longoria Parker Mendes Golden Globes 11/01/09
As the awards show drew to a close, the host of Hollywood a-listers celebrated (or commiserated) by partying the night away in typical starry style at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA. It was a fierce frock-off between the two Eva's as Eva Mendes and Eva Longoria-Parker compared their gorgeous gowns. With Mendes in the corner for Dior, and Longoria battling on behalf of Reem Acra, we have to declare the outcome a draw, as we simply can't decide who should win!
-
28. Cast of Slumdog Millionaire Golden Globes 11/01/09
The Slumdog Millionaire gang certainly had cause for celebration, and proudly showed off their gleaming golden statues. Director Danny Boyle and stars Dev Patel and Freida Pinto have been enjoying the phenomenal amounts of critical acclaim and recognition that the film has drawn, with the Golden Globes being their most successful awards ceremony to date. And what better way to celebrate than with a bottle or two of the finest Moet Champagne?
-
29. Beyonce Jay-Z Golden Globes 11/01/09The stunning Beyonce Knowles poured her curves into a figure hugging corseted Ellie Saab couture gown, and enjoyed the ceremony alongside her well turned-out hubbie Jay-Z. No superstar songstress would be complete without her bling, and Beyonce did herself proud in a stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond fringe necklace, which perfectly complimented the detailed embroidery in her dress.
-
30. Chapman Weinstein Golden Globes 11/01/09Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman were celebrating following the success of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, for which he was a producer. The Spanish-set film, starring Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem picked up the award for Best Comedy or Musical Picture. The smiling couple were chic and co-ordinating in black, with Marchesa co-founder Georgina donning a draped silk LBD, and sparkling diamond necklace.
-
31. Jolie Eastwood Golden Globes 11/01/09Angelina Jolie took the opportunity to have a catch up with Clint Eastwood at her table after the ceremony was finished. Clint directed Angelina in Changeling a truly harrowing film in which she plays a grieving mother who's son goes missing and for which she was hoping to win the Best Actress prize. Sadly for the pair, this was yet another award ceremony in which Changeling failed to scoop a single award. It's far from over yet though the Oscars are still to come!
-
32. Bullock Cruise Golden Globes 11/01/09It really was the night for mingling galore as the cream of the Hollywood crop turned out for one of the hottest social events on the a-list calendar. Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise were just two of the celebs who were pleased to bump into each other, despite the fact that Tom had just missed out in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Tropic Thunder. Sandra was a Grecian-style goddess in her cream asymmetric Dior gown and Bochic jewellery, while Tom was out to reconfirm his star status in a sharp Armani suit.
-
33. Jolie Pitt Golden Globes 11/01/09It's always nice to see devoted parents enjoying themselves on a night out away from the kids, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did just that, on a rare night apart from their six-strong brood. The couple may have been unsuccessful on the awards front, but that certainly didn’t stop them having a good time. It's nice to see that even someone as uber famous as Brad Pitt can still enjoy a nice cold beer from a bottle!
-
34. Panettiere Springsteen Golden Globes 11/01/09Bruce Springsteen and Hayden Panettiere are perhaps not the most likely of pairings, but the music veteran and the Heroes star happily posed for pictures together at the star-studded bash. Bruce had just picked up the award for Best Original Song for the theme tune that he wrote for The Wrestler, for which he also won a Critics’ Choice Award.
-
35. Cruz Wek Barrymore Golden Globes 11/01/09It was ladies night for this bevy of beauties as Penelope Cruz and Drew Barrymore shared a joke with supermodel Alek Wek. Although Pen had narrowly missed out on Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona to Kate Winslet, she was still in high spirits following the film scooping the prize for Best Comedy or Musical Picture.
