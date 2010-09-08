5 Mar 2018
Glee Season 2 Premiere
-
1. PARTY 080910 Glee
Cute on-screen lovebirds Cory Monteith and Lea Michele reunited at the swanky LA bash to promote the second season of their hit show. While Corey (aka Finn) worked a cardi-and-shirt combo, Lea (Rachel) rocked a teal floral.
-
2. PARTY 080910 Glee
Matthew Morrison looked typically suave on the red carpet in a sleek suit. We can’t wait to see what singing challenges Mr Schuster will be setting the glee club this season!
-
3. PARTY 080910 Glee
Dianna Agron was beautiful in a very ladylike yellow Carolina Herrera dress with black neckline detailing. Classic black peep-toes are the perfect accompaniment to this fit-and-flare dress.
-
4. PARTY 080910 Glee
Amber Riley (aka Mercedes) teamed an of-the-moment shift dress with super-strappy sandals and a waist-cinching belt.
-
5. PARTY 080910 Glee
Chris Colfer looked equally-chuffed to be reunited with his cast mates, accessorising his casual jeans-and-trainers combo with an ear-to-ear grin on the Glee red carpet.
-
6. PARTY 080910 Glee
Lea Michele looked darling in a teal floral babydoll dress but it’s her new beauty look we’re loving: check out that blunt fringe, glossy caramel highlights and berry lippy! Just perfect for autumn/winter.
WATCH GLEE COSTUME SPECIAL ON RACHEL BERRY
-
7. PARTY 080910 Glee
How adorable does actress Jayma Mays look in this green ruffled confection? It’s definitely a far cry from her character’s twee matching cardigans and pencil skirts.
-
8. PARTY 080910 Glee
Cory Monteith was looking trendier than his on-screen alter-ego in a slouchy cardigan and grey checked trousers.
-
9. PARTY 080910 Glee
Everyone’s favourite TV bully, Sue Sylvester (played by Jane Lynch) joined the gang for the launch of the new season, which will see guest stars John Stamos and Charice lending their vocals to the show.
-
10. PARTY 080910 Glee
Mark Salling, who plays Puck, was looking as gorgeous as ever on the red carpet in a casual plaid shirt and comfy trainers.
-
11. PARTY 080910 Glee
The stunning Naya Rivera struck a pose in an ombre bandage dress and vertiginous sandals on the red carpet. WOWEE!
-
12. PARTY 080910 Glee
TV beauty Dianna Agron, who plays cheerleader and sometimes mean girl Quinn, showed off the gorgeous detailing of her Carolina Herrera dress with the perfect over-the-shoulder-pose. We dig her soft make-up and romantic curls.
-
13. PARTY 080910 Glee
Jenna Ushkowitz was glowing in a champagne-hued frock and matching heels at the event. Look closely and you’ll see some drool-worthy gold and turquoise jewellery, too!
-
14. PARTY 080910 Glee
Our fave ‘Gleek’ Kevin McHale was all dressed up for the occasion in a slim-fit suit and neat bowtie. We approve!
-
15. PARTY 080910 Glee
A very chipper-looking Matthew Morrison embraced his new co-star, John Stamos, whose character will duel for Emma’s affection in season two. We bet they’re not this pal-ly on screen!
-
16. PARTY 080910 Glee
Actress Heather Morris, who plays ditzy Cheerio Britney stepped out of her cheerleading uniform and into a slinky black minidress with side zippers for the event. A pair of killer booties and a side-swept up-do completed the edgy outfit.
-
17. PARTY 080910 Glee
Sexy Jessalyn Gilsig stuck to a classic black tube dress and court shoes for the Glee event.
