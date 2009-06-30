5 Mar 2018
Glastonbury Festival 2009
1. party glastonbury 290609 Lily allen
Michael Eavis declared this year's Glastonbury Festival "The best ever." And it's no wonder; Lily Allen played a blinder, Blur closed the fest, the size of the crowds watching La Roux were unprecedented and Bruce Sprinsteen's set went nine minutes over schedule resulting in a £3,000 fine. Eavis has said he will stump up the cash himself. The Specials performed as did The Prodigy, The Black Eyed Peas, Neil Young, NERD, Lady Gaga... the list goes on. Check out our gallery of the top fashion and music moments from the world's most famous music festival.
2. party glastonbury 290609, The Ting Tings, Katie White
Manchester band The Ting Tings have sealed their status as one of Britain's favourite pop bands of the moment. It's two years since they first performed at Glastonbury, and this year they had a slightly different reception from the first time round. Katie White told the crowd of thousands "Two years ago we played here for 75 people, so thank you so much for coming to see us!" The band played hits from their album "We Started Nothing" and concluded their set with That's Not My Name.
3. party glastonbury madness
Suggs and Carl Smyth of Madness were on stage doing their ska thing at the Glastonbury Festival. The band kicked off with Baggy Trousers and a crowd of 80,000 festival goers sang along to It Must Be Love.
4. party glastonbury tom jones
Tom Jones took to the stage looking all silver fox-like. The Welsh crooner treated Glasto to It's Not Unusual, Delilah and Kiss. He then surprised the crowd by singing his very own version of EMF's Unbelievable. Go Tom!
5. party, glastonbury 290609 fergie
The Black Eyed Peas took to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, giving the stage a slick makeover complete with giant TV, DJ booth and bandstand. Fergie looked foxy as ever in a bodycon black dress with cut outs. Will.I.Am who collaborated with Michael Jackson shortly before his death paid tribute to the star saying "Michael Jackson was like the biggest inspiration of my life," and followed by with some of the stars most loved tracks, Thriller and Don't Stop Til You Get Enough.
6. party glastonbury 290609 Karen O
Sharon O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs donned undoubtedly one of the most mad-cap outfits of the whole Glastonbury festival. She took to the stage wearing a Native American style headdress teamed with a poncho printed with shrimp and a neon painted tunic. Possibly not one to try at home.
7. party glastonbury 290609 Bat For Lashes - Natasha Khan
Bat for Lashes aka Natasha Khan went for a disco-inspired look of sequins, leggings and leotard for her appearance on stage. Who was on Natasha's must-see list for this year's Glasto? Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, apparently.
8. party glastonbury 290609 Lily Donaldson
Leggy model, Lily Donaldson took time out from the glamorous catwalk for a spot of camping at Glastonbury. Posing backstage with friend wearing a Lacoste trilby and black Hunters Lily added a touch of Va-va-voom to the VIP area.
9. party glastonbury 290609 Kaya
Skins sweetheart, Kaya Scodelario rushed from the filming of her new film Clash of The Titans to attend Glastonbury at the weekend. Kaya was taken as a VIP guest of Lacoste and rocked some classic Lacoste pieces from a cute trilby to stripe tee and jackets.
Kaya's favourite act was Dizzie Rascal who she got extremely excited about - so much so she actually lost her voice and practically had to speak in sign language the whole time!
10. party glastonbury daisy lowe
Daisy Lowe was one cool hippy chick as she donned this paisley print minidress complete with flowing frilled sleeve. Terribly Summer of Love.
11. party glastonbruy Jo Whiley & KT Tunstall
Radio 1 DJ Jo Whiley hung out with popster pal KT Tunstall in the mud at Glastonbury. We're guessing KT's get up might have been to show solidarity for the disappearing bumble bee?
12. party glastonbury 290609 peaches geldof, pixie geldof
Braving the mud were Peaches and Pixie Geldof wearing fail-safe festival get ups of boots and hoodies. Peaches went for a rock 'n' roll leather jacket while little sis Pixie opted for a grungy army jacket and Hunter Wellington boots.
13. party glastonbury 290609 elizabeth jagger
Lizzy Jagger embraced her rock star heritage and graced Glastonbury in a pair of lime green Hunter wellies, denim cut-off shots and customised T-shirt, all topped off with a pair of aviator sunglasses.
14. party glastonbury Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand arrived at Glastonbury in suitable style, driving this sky-blue VW camper van.
15. party glastonbury lily allen
Lily Allen made a hair colour change part way through the festival swapping purple for peroxide blonde. Love the wigs Lil!
16. party glastonbury 290609 VV Brown
VV Brown was supercute in this polka dot playsuit as she hung out in the Orange VIP area.
17. party glastonbury 290609 Florence and the machine
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine worked her very own interpretation of festival chic as she hung out in the exclusive Orange VIP area.
18. Party 010709 Glatonbury Lady Gaga
19. Party 290609 Glastonbury La Roux
20. Party 290609 Glastonbury Dizzee Rascal
21. Party 290609 Florence and the Machine
