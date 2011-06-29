5 Mar 2018
Glastonbury 2011
1. Beyonce
Beyonce closed the Glastonbury festival last night with oodles of glam as she took to the stage in bigger-than-big hair and a sparkling sequined minidress by Alexandre Vauthier before a crowd of thousands that included her husband Jay-Z and their long-time pal Gwyneth Paltrow.
2. Gwyneth Paltrow and Jay-Z
Gwyneth Paltrow was clearly enjoying the Glastonbury line-up. On Saturday night she tweeted from backstage at her husband, Chris Martin's Coldplay show, and last night she took in the mesmerising Beyonce performance. At one point she looked so cosy bopping along to the tunes, she rested her head on Jay-Z’s shoulder.
3. Beyonce
Clearly overwhelmed by the experience, Beyonce shouted out: “I want you to know I’m witnessing my dream,” as she closed the 2011 festival.
4. Alexa Chung
Miss Chung never disappoints at Glastonbury. Out with the sun came the fashionista's cute combo of white sundress, pixie boots and Chanel mini bag.
5. Kate Moss
Kate Moss worked a power shoulder with her jeans and wellies at the festival on Saturday. The veteran Glasto-goer was there to support her husband-to-be, Jamie Hince, for his performance with The Kills. The supermodel had a bit of a scare when she thought she'd lost her £14,000 engagement ring in the mud but all was well when she found it tucked safely in her bag. PHEW!
6. The Kills
Jamie Hince, aka Mr Kate Moss, took to the stage on Saturday night for a show-stopping performance with his band, The Kills.
7. Chris Martin from Coldplay
Chris Martin and his band Coldplay were one of the hot highlights of Saturday night. His excited wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, tweeted backstage: "Back f'ing stage at glasto! 40 mins til coldplay. elbow rocking it."
8. Gwyneth Paltrow
Only a recent Twitter joiner, Gwyneth boasts 176, 213 followers and has taken to tweeting like a duck to water. Just before her hubby went on stage at Glasto she posted live pics.
9. Coleen Rooney with Wayne Rooney
We never thought we'd see Coleen Rooney in flats and here she is in wellies! The model and presenter hit the music fest with her husband, pro-footballer Wayne Rooney.
10. Alexa Chung
Before the sun there was the mud - lots of it. Alexa Chung was typically well-equipped, teaming her Barbour jacket and her Hunter wellies.
11. Claire Maguire
Glamour queen Claire Maguire worked a tailored jacket by Dolce & Gabbana for her headlining performance at Glastonbury.
12. Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof
Longtime pals Henry Holland and Pixie Geldof hit the music scene together in matching denim cut-offs and wellies.
13. Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung
Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung were spotted basking in the sun in between acts. Is that a back massage Pixie is giving lucky Alexa?
14. Pulp
Band Pulp rocked out in full-out suiting - impressive!
15. Billie Piper
Ex-Dr Who star Billie Piper teamed a pretty crochet top with a stretchy leather-style miniskirt for the sunny Sunday weather.
16. Alexa Chung
Another muddy day, another fashiony get-up for Alexa Chung. On Friday the rock chick teamed her denim cut-offs with a leopard-print coat and a floppy fedora for a modern spin on Seventies chic.
17. Jessie J
Poor Jessie J is still sporting a cast! The raven-haired singer wowed the crowds despite not being able to jump around on stage.
18. Will Young
Singer Will Young was looking stylish in his shorts and rubber boots.
19. Ali Hewson and Bono
U2 frontman Bono snuggled up to his wife Ali Hewson as they shielded themselves from the elements on Friday.
20. U2
U2 played a spectacular set on Friday that saw the band play their legendary hits as well as a cover of Coldplay's song "Yellow" and one of Destiny's Child "Independent Woman".
21. Poppy Delevigne
Blonde beauty Poppy Delevigne teamed her cute Hudson denim shorts with a lust-worthy Mulberry chain-strap Carter bag and round oversized shades for a bit of extra glamour.
22. Cara Delevigne
Poppy's little sis, Cara, also a Burberry model, was festival-ready in a Mother of Pearl T-shirt and another Mulberry bag - we know which accessories label dominated the fashion scene at Glasto!
23. Tali Lennox
Annie Lennox's daughter, Tali, modelled head-to-toe Lacoste on both Friday and Saturday. For the rain she chose a perfect parka and jeans shorts... (click next to see what she wore in the sun!)
24. Tali Lennox
... and when the sun came out the model chose black overall shorts (how cute?) over a classic white golf shirt!
25. Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone told us she doesn't dig wellies so it wasn't a surprise to see her battling the elements in a pair of mud-caked trainers. The actress also sported a Mulberry handbag.
26. Lily Donaldson
Wow, what we wouldn't give to have Lily's mile-long legs! She's the perfect candidate for short shorts if ever there was one. The model sported a grungy check shirt, an aviator jacket but added a touch of glam with a luxe bag (Mulberry of course).
27. Sara Blomqvist
Model Sara Blomqvist brightened up the day in her turquoise short shorts by Hudson teamed with her Mother of Pearl tee.
28. Jaquetta Wheeler
Model Jaquetta Wheeler dressed up her rubber boots with a poppy-hued dress and a cross-body bag by Mulberry.
29. Alice Gold
Singer Alice Gold brought her edgy style to Glasto, where she donned a pair of leather shorts, a printed tee, a butterscotch-coloured jacket and finished the ensemble off with Mulberry's new It-tote, the Taylor.
30. Pixie Geldof
Pixie Gelodof topped her all-black ensemble with a green parka and tan Mulberry handbag. This outfit is where fashion and comfort combine to perfection.
