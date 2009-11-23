5 Mar 2018
Girls Aloud's Double Birthday Bash
-
1. Party 231109 Kimberley Walsh
Arriving at her 28th birthday bash, Kimberley Walsh flashed a huge grin for the paps. Showing off her killer curves in a zip-front bodycon frock, Kimberley looked ready to party with her celebrity guests.
-
2. Party 231109 Sarah Harding
Party girl Sarah Harding really was the hostess with the mostest this Saturday as the celebrations for her and Kimberley Walsh's 28th birthdays took place at her own nightclub, Kanaloa in Farringdon. Sporting a LBD with transparent panels and cutaway shoulders, Sarah looked party perfect!
-
3. Party 231109 Cheryl Cole and Ashley Cole
Cheryl Cole looked radiantly happy as her and husband Ashley Cole arrived at her Girls Aloud band mates' birthday bash. Cheryl made a dash from the X Factor studio wearing the hot-pink frock she'd worn on the show. It was down to Ashley to carry the girls' birthday gifts to the party which fittingly, coordinated with Cheryl's dress!
-
4. Party 231109 Nicola Roberts
While most attendees chose to wear black for the glamorous birthday bash, Nicola Roberts joined Cheryl Cole in wearing a stand-out shade. Wearing this frilly pink frock with matching nail polish, Nicola sported a new curled hairdo. We like!
-
5. Party 231109 Brian Friedman
It wasn't just Cheryl Cole who hot footed it down from the X Factor studio to celebrate Kimberley and Sarah's birthdays. X Factor choreographer Brian Friedman donned a slick tux and joined the celebrations.
-
6. Party 231109 Sarah Harding
Sarah Harding went for the glam-factor when it came to her make-up look wearing smoky eye make-up, a deep, berry-coloured lipstick and a voluminous hairstyle.
-
7. Party 231109 The Sugababes
The Sugababes looked sexy as ever in their all black outfits for Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding's birthday.
-
8. Party 231109 Jade Ewen and Amelle Berrabah
Sugababes Jade Ewen and Amelle Berrabah may have worn matching black but they showed off their own senses of style with two very different outfits. Jade went for a sharp-shouldered minidress with a girly layered tulle skater-style skirt while Amelle went for the micro-est of leather miniskirts and toted a silver quilted handbag.
-
9. Party 231109 Jade Ewen
Wow! We love new Sugababe Jade Ewen's style. The sleek fringed hairstyle, super-cool dress and we heart those fierce shoes!
-
10. Party 231109 Amelle Berrabah
Amelle Berrabah showed off her pins in a teeny tiny black leather skirt and chiffon top with statement shoulders.
-
11. Party 231109 Heidi Range
Keeping to the Sugababes' all black wardrobe theme, Heidi Range donned a power shouldered bodycon dress with statement belt. Each Sugababe arrived toting a Birthday gift for the girls… Wonder what was in them??
-
12. Party 231109 Kris Marshall
Actor Kris Marshall attended the Girls Aloud birthday bash in typical laidback style.
