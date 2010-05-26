5 Mar 2018
Get Him To The Greek World Premiere
-
1. KP and Russell Brand premiere
Russell Brand and Katy Perry opted for glitz and glamour at the LA premiere of his new movie, Get Him to the Greek. While Russell stood out in an all-white ensemble with metallic gold boots, Katy shone in a silver split gown by Georges Chakra Couture.
-
2. Jonah Hill Greek premiere
Funnymen Jonah Hill and Russell Brand goofed around on the red carpet at the World premiere of Get Him to the Greek.
-
3. Kristen Bell premiere
Russell Brand's Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star attended the Get Him to the Greek premiere in a bronze sequin top, black blazer and summery white cropped trousers.
-
4. Judd Apatow premiere
Director Judd Apatow rocked up to the LA premiere with his gorgeous wife, Leslie Mann, on his pinstripe-clad arm.
-
5. Zac Efron Greek Premiere
High School Musical hunk Zac Efron teamed up for a few pics with man of the night, Russell Brand.
-
6. KP and Russell Brand premiere Greek
Aww. It was grins all round as Russell and Katy soaked up the red carpet limelight. Loving Russell's shades.
-
7. Rosario Dawson premiere
Sleek and chic: Rosario Dawson was ultra-elegant in her cream blouse and pencil skirt combo.
-
8. Rose Bryne premiere
Star of the movie Rose Byrne showcased her flawless pins in a stylish black mini with a funky waist belt.
-
9. Perez Hilton premiere
A very trim and toned Perez Hilton enjoyed the Get Him to the Greek premiere in a slogan tee and purple-rimmed trilby hat.
KP and Russell Brand premiere
Russell Brand and Katy Perry opted for glitz and glamour at the LA premiere of his new movie, Get Him to the Greek. While Russell stood out in an all-white ensemble with metallic gold boots, Katy shone in a silver split gown by Georges Chakra Couture.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018