5 Mar 2018
Gary Barlow's 10th Wedding Anniversary
-
1. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Cheryl Cole and Ashley Cole
Take That star Gary Barlow held a glamorous party to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary last night. He invited a clutch of his closest celebrity friends to help him party the night away at London's swish Mandarin Oriental hotel.
Wearing a bodycon Julien Macdonald number with embellished neckline, Cheryl clutched husband Ashley's hand as she kept her balance on those vertiginous gold heels.
-
2. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Denise Van Outen
Showing off her Chanel bag, Denise Van Outen was chic in the face of London's sub zero temperatures. Denise donned a black sheepskin coat over her outfit to keep out the cold.
-
3. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Lulu
Lulu warded of the cold as she headed home by staying close to her male companion and wearing a stylish fur-trimmed coat.
-
4. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Mikey Graham and wife Karen Corradi
Boyzone star and soon to be Dancing on Ice contestant Mikey Graham was joined by his wife Karen Corradi at the bash.
-
5. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Ronan Keating and Yvonne Keating
Ronan Keating and his wife Yvonne were one slick pair as they headed into Gary Barlow's party… With Ronan in a three piece suit and Yvonne wearing Victoria Beckham's peplum dress teamed with Louboutin heels they made a very dashing duo.
-
6. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Ben Shepherd and wife Annie Perks
TV presenter Ben Shepherd and his wife Annie Perks bundled up against the cold in style as they left Gary Barlow's 10th wedding anniversary.
-
7. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Fearne Cotton
A number of Gary Barlow's Kilimanjaro companions attended his wedding anniversary party including Radio 1 DJ Fearne Cotton. Fearne kept it cute in skinny jeans and sequin jacket.
-
8. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Kimberly Walsh
Kimberly Walsh was just one of Gary Barlow's fellow Kilimanjaro climbers to attend his anniversary party, she opted for full-on sparkle in this shimmering gold sequin dress.
-
9. Gary Barlow's Anniversary Party, 130110, Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon went for dreamy white in her tiered tulle bustier dress teamed with snow-white heels. She added a pop of pink lippy for a shot of colour.
