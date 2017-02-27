The 2017 Oscars Winners Are In

The day of reckoning has arrived. Right here, right now, the winners of the Oscars 2017 are being announced.
With all the talk that you might as well just go home if you’re not in La La Land, it was no surprise to us to see it included in 14 categories. The modern musical hit equals the Oscars record set by All About Eve in 1951 and followed by Titanic in 1998.
Will it be the amazing Meryl Streep, who is officially the most nominated actress in Oscars history, who takes home the 'Best Actress' statue? We're pleased that Natalie Portman also in the running for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie (read our Jackie review and find out why you won't be able to take your eyes off Natalie Portman). Will either of them steal it from Emma Stone?
After last year’s controversy of #OscarsSoWhite it was refreshing to see Naomi Harris and Marhershala Ali both nominated for Moonlight, the story of a young man coming to terms with his sexuality in the drug-filled streets of Miami. The film is also up for Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Octavia Spencer is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hidden Figures and Denzel Washington for Best Actor for his role in Fences.
Casey Affleck, nominated for his role in the brooding drama Manchester by the Sea could also prove to be fierce competition for Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor Category.
Now all that remains to be seen is who picks up the golden statues tonight. The awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood right now.
See the full announcements of winners below:
Best Actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) - WINNER
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) - WINNER
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Foreign Film
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
Land of Mine (Denmark)
The Salesman (Iran) - WINNER
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best Song
La La Land - Audition
La La Land - City of Stars - WINNER
Moana - How Far I'll Go
Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair
Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis (Fences) - WINNER
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land) - WINNER
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land) - WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight - WINNER
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins - WINNER
Jackie
La La Land
The Oscars 2017 can be watched live on NowTV or on Sky.