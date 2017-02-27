The 2017 Oscars Winners Are In

The day of reckoning has arrived. Right here, right now, the winners of the Oscars 2017 are being announced.

With all the talk that you might as well just go home if you’re not in La La Land, it was no surprise to us to see it included in 14 categories. The modern musical hit equals the Oscars record set by All About Eve in 1951 and followed by Titanic in 1998.

Will it be the amazing Meryl Streep, who is officially the most nominated actress in Oscars history, who takes home the 'Best Actress' statue? We're pleased that Natalie Portman also in the running for Best Actress for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie (read our Jackie review and find out why you won't be able to take your eyes off Natalie Portman). Will either of them steal it from Emma Stone?

After last year’s controversy of #OscarsSoWhite it was refreshing to see Naomi Harris and Marhershala Ali both nominated for Moonlight, the story of a young man coming to terms with his sexuality in the drug-filled streets of Miami. The film is also up for Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Octavia Spencer is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Hidden Figures and Denzel Washington for Best Actor for his role in Fences.

Casey Affleck, nominated for his role in the brooding drama Manchester by the Sea could also prove to be fierce competition for Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor Category.

Now all that remains to be seen is who picks up the golden statues tonight. The awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood right now.

See the full announcements of winners below:

Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) - WINNER

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) - WINNER

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Foreign Film

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Land of Mine (Denmark)

The Salesman (Iran) - WINNER

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best Song

La La Land - Audition

La La Land - City of Stars - WINNER

Moana - How Far I'll Go

Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair

Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Fences) - WINNER

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land) - WINNER

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land) - WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight - WINNER

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land - WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins - WINNER

Jackie

La La Land

The Oscars 2017 can be watched live on NowTV or on Sky.